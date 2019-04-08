Tech News
Why Google’s AI ethics advisory board immediately imploded
(TECH NEWS) Google announced their new advisory board to examine ethics regarding artificial intelligence, but employees wildly rejected the members involved.
At the end of March, Google announced that it was creating a board to help the tech giant navigate the ethics of developing artificial intelligence (AI). This board was called the Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (ATEAC) and pulled together eight panelists representing a broad spectrum of expertise.
According to Google’s announcement, the board was to meet four times over the course of 2019 and discuss “complex challenges” that come from the increasing ubiquity of AI like facial recognition and fairness in machine learning, whether or not the company should work on military applications of AI, and how AI might perpetuate economic disparity worldwide.
The council has already been disbanded.
The board’s quick disintegration comes not from its conflicting ethical ideas regarding AI, but rather furor over the politics of the board members themselves.
It turns out that it was disbanded because of who was on the panel, not really what actually happened once the council convened.
One member, Kay Cole James, has a history of making controversial statements about immigrants and the trans community in her position as the President of the Heritage Foundation. Thousands of Google employees petitioned against her inclusion on the high-profile board.
Another board member that employees rejected was Dyan Gibbens the CEO of Trumball, a company that specializes in drones used by the military (or as Google put it “automation…[ in] resilience in energy and defense.”)
These two members in particular were chosen for the ATEAC in order to bring diversity of thought, but their presence seemingly just brought external drama. When other members were asked by the public whether they thought James’ inclusion on an ethical board was… well, ethical… instead of falling into rank and file, Joanna Bryson replied that she knew even worse information about another (unnamed) board member.
The ATEAC immediately began to lose members and n April 4th, Google announced, “It’s become clear that in the current environment, ATEAC can’t function as we wanted. So we’re ending the council and going back to the drawing board.”
If you put the differing ideologies of its members aside, having only four meetings over the course of the year didn’t really give the organization a lot of time to deeply engage with the weighty topics it was supposed to cover. And, as Vox astutely observes, its unpaid members could only come from a very rarified pool of already wealthy candidates.
This effectively ended the whole hullabaloo, but it begs the question: How exactly was the ATEAC supposed to function?
Tech News
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Tech News
Feds say Grindr app is a threat to national security
(TECHNOLOGY) Grindr is no stranger to controversy, but when they were acquired, the American government took a closer look at their new owners abroad. And they’re not happy.
The U.S. government thinks that using the gay dating/hookup app Grindr may put you at risk for more than just catfishing. The Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) has notified Grindr’s parent company that their ownership of the app constitutes a national security risk.
Over the past three years, Grindr has been acquired by one of China’s largest gaming companies, Beijin Kunlun Tech Co Ltd. Kunlun bought a majority share in Grindr in 2016 for $93 million and completed the full acquisition of the company last year.
Grindr’s founder and CEO, Joel Simkhai, stepped down after last year’s acquisition. Controversy around the acquisition arose when Grindr’s new president, Scott Chen, a straight man, made a post on Facebook that seemed to suggest that he believed the marriage should be “between a man and a woman.”
Landen Rafe Zumwalt, Grindr’s director of communications at that time, resigned over the post.
Last August, Kunlun was preparing for an initial public offering of Grindr. Now, with CFIUS on its case, Kunlun is looking to sell Grindr outright. Investment bank Cowen Inc. will help facilitate the sale process and is looking for U.S. investment firms who may want to buy. Grindr could even end up being sold to one of its competitors.
It is somewhat unusual for CFIUS to intervene in an acquisition that has already occurred. However, Kunlun failed to submit their acquisition to CFIUS in advance, bypassing a chance to have their acquisition pre-approved. Interventions like this one seem to be on the rise as the Trump Administration increasingly seeks to block the use of Chinese technologies and has become wary of allowing Chinese companies access to the personal data of U.S. citizens.
Grindr had already come under fire last year when it was revealed that the dating app was sharing users’ HIV status without their permission.
Last year, U.S. Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Grindr, demanding answers in regards to how the new Chinese owners would protect user privacy. The Senators applauded CFIUS’ intervention, saying in a statement that the committee “made the right decision. It should continue to draw a line in the sand for future foreign acquisition of sensitive personal data.”
Tech News
Are… are our devices about to start whispering data to each other?
(TECH NEWS) Bluetooth has been around for years, but will smartphones and other devices soon use audio to transmit data?
Wireless technology has branched off into several different avenues over the past couple of decades, with wireless Internet, cellular data, and Bluetooth all providing similar means of information delivery. Thanks to work by Lisnr, a startup based in Cincinnati, we may soon be using a new option: sound.
Principally, delivering information via sound isn’t as bizarre as it—well, sounds. Things like dial-up have been transcoding digital information into perceptible sound and then back into information since the 90s, and the practice itself most likely goes back farther than that.
More recently, the process of pairing your phone with a Chromecast device is also reliant on data-over-sound.
The key difference between dial-up and Lisnr’s approach is that, unlike the majority of past instances of information over sound, information will be transmitted over the air rather than through a hardwired connection.
This approach would make things like scanning a card at a restaurant or a pass at a venue much more efficient, as people wouldn’t have to worry about their phones failing to use properly the Bluetooth NFD feature. Similarly, the process would likely be as quick as using Bluetooth, and it might even be more ubiquitous.
Transmitting data via sound would be a relatively cost-effective solution as well, since the bulk of card readers that can handle Bluetooth also come equipped with external microphones that would allow for audio reception if given a minor set of tweaks. This means that the average business wouldn’t have to spend thousands of dollars upgrading their equipment just to meet an upcoming trend.
Two large concerns come to mind when considering this technology, the first of which is the security aspect. It’s easy to understand why people might be skeptical about sending information—encrypted or otherwise—across radio waves, though preliminary assessments concluded that transmitting data over sound is as secure as (if not more so than) using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
As with any emerging technology, we’ll have to see how quickly the world can respond and adapt to its nuances.
The other concern is that data-over-sound transmissions will be too simple to differentiate between different devices, but Google’s Chromecast pairing is definitive proof that this won’t be an issue – data transmission via audio has already been proven to be more accurate than Bluetooth recognition.
Audio data transmission is still a ways off, but don’t be too surprised if you find yourself paying for your meal with radio waves instead of Bluetooth in the not-too-distant future.
This story was first published in January, 2018.
