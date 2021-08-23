How Zoom ‘Focus Mode’ just made meetings infinitely better

Tech News
Despite riffing on Zoom in the past, the platform is admittedly useful in its utilitarian way. The sheer number of people who use the video conferencing service (and thus are familiar with it) exceeds 300 million, something that stemmed from Zoom seeing unprecedented use during the pandemic. Now, the company is rolling out a new feature.
Zoom’s Focus Mode is a feature that allows the host to prevent users from seeing each other. In theory, this can cut down on distractions and other “unruly behavior,” according to Lifehacker.
While Focus Mode doesn’t include an audio setting, muting everyone is still an option for potentially loud guests.
The Focus Mode setting is available for anyone who has updated their Zoom app to the most recent version (5.7.3 or higher), but individual users have slightly different settings with which to contend than their administrator counterparts. If that’s the case for you, after logging into the web version of Zoom, you’ll find Focus Mode in the “Meetings” tab of the Settings section; toggling it on will enable Focus Mode for any subsequent meetings.
Larger accounts (e.g., corporate licenses or school administrators) will need to enable Focus Mode from the “Account Settings” section (found by opening the “Account Management” menu from the “Admin” section). It’s under the “Meetings” tab; if you see a prompt to “Enable” Focus Mode, you can use it, but if not, you don’t have permission to do so.
Once Focus Mode is enabled, you can turn it on in meetings for which you’re the host by clicking the “More” button in the toolbar and selecting the Focus Mode option.
This is a feature that, despite its relative simplicity, has the capacity to do wonders. For any educators who teach (or go back to teaching this year) on Zoom, for example, being able to prevent one’s peers from distracting them or egging them on is a dream come true. However, Focus Mode should be used sparingly, if only because of basic human psychology.
Zoom fatigue is, at least partially, due to the burnout from not seeing one’s coworkers or friends outside of a screen. By taking away the ability to see others’ faces (save for the meeting host’s, of course) during a meeting, you’re dehumanizing the experience and isolating the people on the other side of the camera from each other. That may work in the short-term, but using Focus Mode too often will absolutely have a deleterious effect on collaboration–and mental health.
Nevertheless, it’s good to see Zoom incorporating new features as competition emerges. If Focus Mode sounds like something you want to check out, it should be available in your individual account settings if your software is up to date.
When we envision the robots that will (and already are) transforming our world, we’re most likely thinking of something human- or dog-sized. So why are scientists hyper-focusing on developing bug-sized (or even smaller!) robots?
Medical advances
Tiny robots could assist in better drug delivery, as well as conduct minor internal surgeries that wouldn’t otherwise require incisions.
Rescue operations
We’ve all heard about the robot dogs that can rescue people who’ve been buried beneath rubble or sheets of snow. However, in some circumstances these machines are too bulky to do the job safely. Bug-sized robots are a less invasive savior in high-intensity environments, such as mine fields, that larger robots would not be able to navigate without causing disruption.
Exploration
Much like the insects after which these robots were designed, they can be programmed to work together (think: ants building a bridge using their own bodies). This could be key in exploring surfaces like Mars, which are not safe for humans to explore freely. Additionally, tiny robots that can be set to construct and then deconstruct themselves could help astronauts in landings and other endeavors in space.
Why insects?
Well, perhaps the most important reason is that insects have “nature’s optimized design”. They can jump vast distances (fleas), hold items ten times the weight of their own bodies (ants) and perform tasks with the highest efficiency (bees) – all qualities that, if utilized correctly, would be extremely beneficial to humans. Furthermore, a bug-sized bot is economical. If one short-circuits or gets lost, it won’t totally break the bank.
What’s next?
Something scientists have yet to replicate in robotics is the material elements that make insects so unique and powerful, such as tiny claws or sticky pads. What if a robot could produce excrement that could build something, the way bees do in their hives, or spiders do with their webs? While replicating these materials is often difficult and costly, it is undoubtedly the next frontier in bug-inspired robotics – and it will likely open doors for humans that we never imaged possible.
This is all to say that in the pursuit of creating strong, powerful robots, they need not always be big in stature – sometimes, the tiniest robots are just the best for the task.
In the last year or so, Airbnb has purposefully prevented at least 50,000 people from making irresponsible reservations on their properties, in many cases blocking those people from the platform itself. This prevention, at least in theory, helped cut down on the number of COVID parties during the pandemic.
According to The Verge, Airbnb’s head of trust and safety communication, Ben Breit, acknowledged blocked reservations in several cities across the United States, including Dallas, San Diego, and New Orleans. Breit confirmed that this response was an attempt to prevent large gatherings and parties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during which many areas banned group activities involving more than a few people.
While some requests for reservations were simply denied or “redirected”, many users were blocked from using Airbnb entirely. Airbnb noted that the number of blocked requests outpaced the number of people who were blocked, signifying that some accounts attempted to make more than one reservation before being removed from the platform.
Airbnb reportedly stated that “Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health” prior to enacting a total ban on rentals at the beginning of 2020, a decision that gave way to the blocks and redirections in the last 12 months.
The evaluation system used to flag problematic reservations is relatively simple, according to Breit: “If you are under the age of 25 and you don’t have a history of positive reviews, we will not allow you to book an entire home listing local to where you live.”
But Airbnb didn’t entirely remove multiple-body listings or large rentals. The Verge reports that flagged users with the aforementioned criteria were still able to book both small rentals in local locations and larger rentals in reasonably distant locations.
Regardless of the optics here, Airbnb’s policy efficacy can’t be ignored. Multiple cities reported comparatively “quiet” holiday seasons–something that may contribute to Airbnb’s decision to extend their policy through the end of this summer.
The hosting company is also offering increased security measures, such as noise detection and a 24-hour hotline, at a discounted rate to property owners.
As both the vaccine gap and the proliferation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to contribute to outbreaks, one can reasonably expect Airbnb to hold to this policy.
2021 was the year of virtual meetings, and while there are some perks associated with remote collaboration (I’m looking at you, pair of work pants that I didn’t have to wear once this year), these meetings often feel exponentially more arduous than their dressed-up counterparts. TL;DV, a consolidation app for Google Meet, looks to give back a bit of your time.
TL;DV (an acronym for “Too Long; Didn’t View”) is a Google Chrome recording extension that helps users specify important sections of meetings for anyone who needs to view them asynchronously. Users can tag specific segments in Google Meet sessions, transcribe audio, and leave notes above tagged sections for timestamp purposes, and the subsequent file can be shared via a host of both Google and third-party apps.
While the extension is only available for Google Meet at the time of writing, the TL;DV team has included a link to a survey for Zoom and MS Teams users on their site, thus implying that the team is looking into expanding into those platforms in the future.
The mission behind TL;DV is, according to the website, to empower users to “control how we spend our precious time” in the interest of combatting FOMO and meeting fatigue. By dramatically shortening the amount of time one must spend perusing a meeting recording, they seem well on their way to doing so.
Of course, the issue of human oversight remains. It seems likely that meeting facilitators will drop the ball here and there while tagging sections of the recording, and employees who miss crucial information in a recorded session are sure to be frustrated in the process–just not as frustrated as they might be if they attended the entire meeting live.
The current (free) version of TL;DV is in Beta, so users will have a three-hour cap on their videos. The development team promises a professional version by the end of 2021, with the added bonus of leaving prior recordings available for free for anyone who used the Beta. This is certainly an extension to keep an eye on–whether or not you’re remaining remote in 2022, virtual conferencing is no doubt here to stay.
