AG Live: analyzing every Bari Weiss tweet #TwitterFiles

Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.
We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.
Sign up here to get reminder alerts just before each episode airs!
Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Something went wrong.
Trending
Business Marketing
KEEP READING!
Social Media
Brands left and right have been jumping off of the Twitter titanic before it fully sinks, but it looks like Apple and Amazon are...
Video
This week was filled with drama at Twitter again, but we also talk about SpaceX, the ethics of AI art, and Disney's hiring freeze.
Business Marketing
2022 has been quite a unpredictable year, including in the tech industry, so what's to come in 2023 for social media marketing?
Social Media
I don't think there is anything Elon Musk can do at Twitter that would now come as a surprise, but hiring his 'frenemy' is...