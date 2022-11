Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.



We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.

Topics covered in the replay below:

– Did CBS really “mute” Twitter?

– Employable skills are shifting

– New chip changes AI’s future

– Largest 3-D printed suburb breaks ground

Watch the AG Live replay here: