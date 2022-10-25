Connect with us

AG Live: Toxic workplaces kill, cannabusiness is booming, Zuck thinks his VR will replace your PC

This week on AG Live we dive into some fascinating changes in the tech and business worlds.

Published

AG Live Coffee Chat

Join us for every AG Live broadcast – Tuesday mornings over coffee at 9:30am cst, and again each Friday evening over a drink at 7:00pm cst.

We chat informally about current events, and invite you to watch today’s broadcast below, and you can find all show replays here.

Topics covered in the replay below:
– Surgeon General issues a new warning: Toxic workplaces can kill
– One industry is about to lead to tons of new jobs in Texas
– Biden’s reclassifying independent contractors
– Zuck says his VR headset might be your new computer (uh ok)
– TikTok marketing is accessible to all

Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

