Google+ is more popular than you think

Is Google+ really the ghost town people joke about?
If you were to compile a list of today’s top three social media sites, you’d probably draw from a group of places such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Tumblr, or YouTube—and you’d be absolutely right. In terms of sheer traffic volume, Facebook and YouTube consistently take the internet by storm.
You certainly wouldn’t mention Myspace, and if I had the nerve to throw Google’s pitiful attempt at social media in with any one of these giants, I think I’d get laughed out of my Google Hangout.
But, as it turns out, Google may have the last laugh
We now know that Google+ entertains around 1 in 4 social media users.
Between its recent stylistic overhaul and Google’s simple accessibility, those numbers might grow significantly in the coming months.
Google’s intuitive platform is used religiously by small businesses and the majority of educational services, simply because it offers so much modularity; as a result, a large portion of its dedicated user-base is well-acquainted with the ins and outs of its functionality (which, judging by my newsfeed, is arguably more than one can say about Facebook).
All hail the Google deity
Keep in mind that marketing on Google+ is easy, cheap, and has incredible potential for outreach. As a small business owner or regular entrepreneur, you might shy away from promoting your work on major sites; Google+, on the other hand, is well within your grasp. Plug-ins for Twitter, Instagram, WordPress, and all your favorite apps make connecting to the most important parts of the internet a one-click procedure, and you can’t knock the easy, blog-inspired format.
Here’s the lowdown, folks: Google is the friggin’ overlord of the internet, with easily the most powerful presence and some of the best connections throughout all the social media branches on which you can’t afford to advertise. You’d have to be out of your mind not to take advantage of Google+ and its relative obscurity while it remains as such.
It’s a veritable goldmine of information, connectivity, and accessibility, and it damn well deserves your attention.
Jkund17
April 25, 2016 at 9:51 pm
Totally agree with this, Google Plus can be great if you add the right people & pages to your feed. Plus not having any ads on a social network is always nice.
The Cameron Team
May 11, 2016 at 9:02 am
After the G+’s overhaul, our follower/activity has spiked. One Collection we host has over 107,000 followers and gains 1,000 a day. I have at least 50 comment notifications to go through every morning. Nope, not dead.
Bill Bateman
May 12, 2016 at 9:51 am
I appreciate the reminder. There is no doubt that Google has the power and G+ should be a “player”.
aballerdotcom
January 19, 2017 at 8:27 am
I wonder if Google+’s low numbers have to do with the fact that it was initially linked to YouTube profiles. What that means is most of the profiles were fake as in users didn’t put their real information on their profiles due to the comment section on YouTube.
I don’t have a Facebook page because I saw all the fake news years ago. With the clickbait and the “Thumbs Up if you….” posts got really annoying. Life is better without Facebook. Google+ removing YouTube profiles has surprisingly made one of my Collections gain more followers. I get 200+’s within minutes of uploading photos. There is still a very active user base. A lot of which are not real profiles.
Maybe what Google+ should have done was implement the reddit user style. Where it’s just a username without a photo. For some reason most of the users on Google+ don’t user their real information, but they are still active. I blame it on the comment sections on Google+ and YouTube. View any comment section and you will see a lot of bullying/hate speech. I liked Google+ in the early stage because when I would follow a celebrity they would follow back. I thought Google+ was going to start rolling in the right direction, but the Celebs stoped using it. I think they didn’t feel like they were getting as much traffic as they were on other networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. What Google+ needs is more celebrities using the site and drive more traffic. Maybe once users start seeing the celebrities make a comeback to the site they will follow.