Will Amazon’s augmented reality grocery stores kill mom and pop grocers?

Driving your local grocer out

Believe it or not, making small talk with an awkward 16-year-old cashier at your local grocery store may soon become a thing of the past. Since 2012, Amazon has been creating technology to open up their very own grocery store with the promise of “no lines and no checkout.” In Seattle, they are currently testing out their concept dubbed “Amazon Go” with plans to make these stores open to public in 2017.

Augmented reality for mundane errands

The prime focus of Amazon Go is to make your shopping experience simple, fast, and get you to exclusively use Amazon. According to the promo video, the future of grocery shopping is more grab-and-go rather than a necessary hassle. When you enter the store, you scan your phone, which links your activity with a virtual shopping cart.

Everything you grab will be added to your cart, and you are charged via your Amazon account after leaving.

The technology is so advanced that you can put items back and it will automatically remove them from your cart as well. There are no lines, no waiting, and no judgments if you decide to buy thirty candy bars. It’s as close as you can get to online shopping while still actually going somewhere.

Brick and mortar obsolete?

Though Amazon Go is meant to improve the mundane reality of errands, some people fear that this could mean the end of other grocery chains. When they launched Prime Now, the 1-2 hour delivery service, we had the same feelings. In the past, we’ve even questioned if local stores could become obsolete, as many book stores did after the online mega market took over.

Only time will tell. There are still many shoppers out there who come with long lists and folders of coupons. For them, the grab-and-go method may not be the answer. However, Amazon Go exemplifies what the company does best: providing endless options and getting them in your hands quickly.

