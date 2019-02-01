What generates greatness: Genes or guidance?

Well, well, well, looks like some Boomers learned what ghosting means and published a study about how Millennials do it all the time in jobs. Are we surprised?



Here’s the sad truth, though: this has always been an issue with low-paying jobs.



Income inequality is at one of its highest points in modern American history, and with many jobs involving low wages, long hours, and service-oriented roles, it’s easy for an employee to walk out when it’s a less than ideal working environment.



With a lack of fair-paying jobs and an abundance of low-paying, minimum wage jobs, it’s easy for employees to come and go as they please — often without telling their employers. When it comes to crappy jobs, in the words of Jay Z, on to the next one.



I know what you’re thinking: as an entrepreneur, you’re already strapped for cash and everyone’s probably already working the job that three employees would typically perform, so how are you supposed to run a heckin’ company with like, no money, and employees that ghost?



We have a few ideas on how to make your work environment so employees don’t peace out at the first sign of trouble. Stick with us here.

Pay attention to your culture.



Your culture is always going to be created top-down, meaning, you get to set the tone. No job is perfect, even ones you create for yourself, so ask yourself: are your employees having fun? Do they like each other? Are you having fun? Do you like what you do? If not, what do you need to change to make the answers to these questions a resounding yes.



If you’re constantly stressed, that’s going to trickle down to your employees. Make sure you cultivate a culture of hard work, kindness, and fun. And that starts with you.



Squash gossip and toxic environments.



Work politics suck. We all know this. And yet, it still exists everywhere. In small companies, one employee can make or break the whole environment. If you hear employees gossiping — or even griping to you — squash it immediately and kindly let it be known it won’t be tolerated. If an employee continues to cultivate a toxic environment, it’s time to let them go.



Allow generous time off and flexible schedules.



If you can’t pay your employees handsome wages, try to give them flexibility when it comes to work schedules and time off. This will be one of your biggest secret weapons, you management ninja, you.



If you allow an employee to take off (within reason) for doctors’ appointments, sick days, and much-needed R&R, it’ll definitely be noticed and appreciated. Allow them to work remotely when needed and work the hours where they’ll be the most productive. But most of all — simply trust them, and people will knock down your door to work for you.



Allow growth opportunities.



Make sure to set aside plenty of time to talk with employees and hear their likes, dislikes, and concerns about their jobs. Find out what they love to do, and give them opportunities to grow in those areas and take ownership of them. Do they love social media? Live for spreadsheets? Let them take small projects or help them find mentors. Encourage them to attend local meetups and conferences.



Thank your employees.



No employee likes a stressed-out tyrant. What have you done lately to truly thank your employees?



It doesn’t have to be a Chuck-E-Cheese style pizza party, but find both small and big ways to know your employees you’re thankful for them. It can include paying for a round at a team happy hour, generous employee discounts, or simply saying thank you for all of their hard work, and how specifically you’ve appreciated their efforts. Be authentic and genuine, and it’ll go a long way.



(This is one of my favorite GIFs, btw.)

How have you made your company a great place to work and avoid losing talent?

