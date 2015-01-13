JCPenney to close 40 stores, popularity continues to dwindle

JCPenney’s struggles continue

The saga of the downfall of J.C. Penney continues into 2015 despite positive holiday profits. The company announced last week that they will be closing approximately 40 stores, which is around four percent of their total stores. The department store, named after James Cash Penney and founded in 1902, has been a staple in shopping malls for years. However, the popularity has dwindled since their decision to restructure.

Read also: JCPenney selects new CEO in hopes of a turnaround



They have been in the news in recent years as a company making unusual business decisions. J.C. Penney made the choice to eliminate sales from their stores and to just have “good” prices on items all year-round. The store again made headlines with a roller coaster change in their CEO. The company hired Ron Johnson as their CEO in 2011; however Johnson was later fired in 2013 and was replaced by the retailer’s former CEO Mike Ullman.

Which locations are shutting their doors?

Their rebranding of store prices and organizational culture has been a whirlwind and it seems as though they are falling even more behind their competitors. The following is the full collection of J.C. Penney’s stores that will be closing their doors in April 2015:

Walnut Square Mall in Dalton, GA

Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, GA

Lagrange Mall in Lagrange, GA

Southbridge Mall in Mason City, IA

Westland Mall in West Burlington, IA

Crossroads Shopping Center in Waterloo, IA

Northland Plaza in DeKalb, IL; Quincy Mall in Quincy, IL

Marquette Mall in Michigan City, IN

Hanover Mall in Hanover, MA

Silver City Galleria in Taunton, MA

Adrian South Mall in Adrian, MI

Randolph Mall in Asheboro, NC

Southgate Mall in Elizabeth City, NC

Signal Hill Mall in Statesville, NC

Parkwood Mall in Wilson, NC

Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ

Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston, NY

Eastland Mall in Columbus, OH

North Towne Plaza in Greenville, OH

Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, OH

Pony Village Mall in North Bend, OR

Chambersburg Mall in Chambersburg, PA

Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf, PA

Granite Run Mall in Media, PA

Nittany Mall in State College, PA

York Galleria in York, PA

Providence Place Mall in Providence, RI

Aiken Mall in Aiken, SC

Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet, SC

Lakewood Mall in Aberdeen, SD

Market Square Mall in Brenham, TX

Manassas Mall in Manassas, VA

The Marquis in Williamsburg, VA

Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, VT

St. Albans Shopping Center in St. Albans, VT

Aviation Plaza in Oshkosh, WI

Regency Mall in Racine, WI

Shawano Plaza in Shawano, WI.

The news of these store closings comes at the same time of news about Macy’s cutting over 1,300 jobs and closing 14 of their stores. With all of these changes in department store chains, shopping centers are going to become much more bare.

#JCPenneyClosures