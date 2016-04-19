Outsite combines coworking and vacationing in beautiful locations

Coworking is love

I love the coworking movement. As a perpetually on-the-go freelancer, it’s hard to find a decent spot full of like-minded people working in tandem: coffee shops end up being too chatty, I can’t count on a library being within walking distance of my lodging, and the whole “I need a power outlet” thing puts a bit of a kibosh on working outside most of the time.

Thinking outside the box

I would, however, gladly work AT Outsite–the latest in a string of coworking sites dedicated to making sure freelancers and contract workers have access to an environment conducive to productivity. Unlike your run-of-the-mill coworking space, however, this startup emphasizes both working AND playing hard.

Work hard, play hard

The concept is pretty straightforward: Outsite provides you with a paid membership that gets you hefty discounts on lodging in places such as Santa Cruz, San Diego, and Lake Tahoe. Once there, you work side by side with other freelancers.

After a hard day of work, you can relax alongside those same people, with site-specific activities including spas, BBQs, beach activities, and yoga classes, to name a few.

Vacation meets productivity

This is a freakin’ cool idea because it takes the allure of a vacation and combines it with the romanticization of working remotely. The final product is a mind-clearing getaway wherein one can focus on work and relaxation in tandem–a concept that, despite its proven health and productivity benefits, is still a minority in the workplace.

Say no more

From a personal standpoint, I’d be delighted to spend a week in any of Outsite’s glorious locations with a 60-hour agenda and evenings free.

This grandiose endeavor is indicative of a surge in popularity of remote work and gig economy.

These are two cultures in which I happily partake–and the “work hard, play hard” aspect of an exotic location paired with the ability to get away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life should make for an interesting routine.

If you find yourself as intrigued as I am, head on over to their website at https://outsite.co and check out their services–I know I’ll be keeping a keen eye on this startup.

