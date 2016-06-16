Ways to increase team bonding and create a more cohesive workplace

Bonding, team bonding

It’s no secret that the biggest strength of any team is synergy. The frustrating point about synergy? It can’t be forced and often takes time to develop.



Think about when you first started at your job: while people may have been nice and welcoming on the first day, it is unlikely that you joined their cohort full-heartedly in the first week. Even after working somewhere for a decent amount of time, people may feel disconnected from the people they work with.

Getting to know you

While it is by no means necessary to be best friends with your coworkers, having some semblance of a good relationship (at least while in the workplace) often equates to team success. Therefore, it is important for those in position of authority or management to help aid with team bonding.

Many companies will host out-of-office working outings that treat employees to dinner or drinks in an effort to boost cohesiveness. Now, just like synergy, these outings cannot be forced and shouldn’t be mandatory.

Work outings boost inclusivity

However, if properly executed, they can do two things. First, they can help employees get to know their coworkers in a more casual environment. Second, they show said employees that they are valued at the company.

Both of these things are likely to translate to motivation and productivity in the workplace.

Now, these outings can be simple, such as the aforementioned dinner and drinks brouhaha. They can also be a little more involved and mentally stimulating.

Critical thinking

Escape rooms have recently become a popular group activity that stresses group collaboration in order for success. Essentially, you are locked in a small room and have to find clues in order to earn the key out of the room. This is great for small teams. Rooms generally take around six people, and help explore problem solving skills and teamwork.

But, since you cannot do team outings everyday of the week, it is also important to develop in-office means of bonding and cohesiveness. By developing a culture of inclusivity, recognition, and respect, this instigates a desire for motivation.

Develop a collaborative culture

While it may sound trivial or even middle school-ish, implementing an employee of the month or spotlight board can make employees feel appreciated and accomplished while inspiring motivation.

And, because now teams are able to be spread around the world while still working together, virtual team bonding is just as important. Setting up group Skype chats in order to discuss work, or simply to just get to know each other, can help build cohesiveness.

Play nice with others

There is no perfect recipe for creating a successful team. But keeping an open mind and being willing to work with, and get to know, others can go a long way in developing synergy.

