Business Articles
3 unexpected ways online reviews have upended shopper marketing
Online reviews have made a tremendous impact on the business world, and some of these changes have been a surprise to many.
Online shopping and user reviews
From end-cap displays to in-store signage, Shopper Marketing concentrates on capturing consumers at point of purchase, looking for ways to entice them as they stand in store aisles. But today, according to research from Influence Central, online reviews have transformed how consumers shop – arming them with authentic, credible insights that shape their purchasing decisions, both while in-store and well before they head out to the mall.
Below, Influence Central delivers in their own words the top three surprising ways online reviews have transformed traditional Shopper Marketing:
1. Browsing Takes a Backseat to E-Commerce Reviews
Today when faced with purchasing decisions, savvy women consumers rarely wander retail aisles, looking for inspiration or succumbing to impulse purchases. Instead, they turn to online reviews to get the scoop on products they may want to buy – both for new brands and old favorites.
- 88% consider online reviews very influential when purchasing a new product from an unfamiliar brand.
- 67% still consider online reviews very influential even for brands they already know.
2. Need Help While Shopping In-Store? Just Pull Out Your Phone
If consumers do have trouble making a decision as they stand before store shelves – they’re not likely to search for a sales clerk or check out a shelf-talker. Now, online reviews can tell them everything they need to know – even while on the go.
- 91% say an online review is more important than input from a salesperson.
- 59% of consumers check online reviews of products on their mobile phone while shopping in a retail store.
3. Driving Offline Sales with Online Reviews
The proximity of online reviews may lend themselves to online sales, but consumers also rely heavily on them for offline purchases. An authentic e-commerce review that conveys detailed product information as well as personal user experiences can spark brand trial far more effectively than traditional shopper marketing methods.
- 87% of women consumers say they check e-commerce reviews for both online and brick-and-mortar purchases.
- 68% say the more positive reviews a product has, the more likely they are to buy it.
#OnlineSales
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
Business Articles
Your brand is vulnerable just like Cracker Barrel’s recent troll spotlight #BradsWifeMatters
(BUSINESS) Brad’s wife got fired from Cracker Barrel which has sparked internet outrage and has presented us all with a few lessons.
Crack in the barrel
It’s been an eventful week for Cracker Barrel so far. The Tennessee-based chain of family/country-style restaurants has found itself in the midst of not one, but two, trending hashtags on Twitter, #Justiceforbradswife and #Bradswifematters, and have seen their Wikipedia page altered multiple times over the past three days as well.
So, what’s behind all of the free—if unwanted—publicity?
They fired Brad’s wife.
Wait, what?
The TL;DR of it is this: Bradley Byrd of Milltown, Indiana, thrust the company into the trolling spotlight on March 4th by posting a simple question to the Cracker Barrel corporate Facebook page:
“Why did you fire my wife?”
Brad’s wife, Nanette, had apparently worked for the local Cracker Barrel for the past 11 years as a server, and was, to the best of Brad’s knowledge, terminated for lack of cause.
Rubbing salt into the wound
That she was fired on Brad’s birthday, and fired two weeks before earning vacation pay for this year.
What was posed as a question from an upset spouse has since taken a life of its own.
It gained a much wider audience when shared by comedian Amri King on Facebook this week.
Note from the Editor: if you want to spend a few hours digging into the many hilarious forms the topic took, click around here (warning: most of it is totally unsafe for work or around children).
People want answers
Not only do more people know about Brad’s wife being fired, but they’ve taken to trolling the Cracker Barrel Facebook page and Twitter feed, with thousands of comments being linked back to Brad’s wife, no matter the tenuousness of the thread connecting their comment to the original post.
There’s also been a petition started at Change.org to get Nanette justice, with nearly 9,000 signatures to date.
The range of feedback that Cracker Barrel is receiving spans the gamut from nearly nonsensical to rather witty and droll. But driving the continuation of the onslaught is their reticence; as of the time of writing, Cracker Barrel hadn’t yet responded to either the flood of negative public opinion or to Brad’s original question.
And that’s the smartest move that they’ll make.
The Sound of Silence
It’s so very tempting when your company, brand, or person is being dragged through the public arena, (for right or wrong) to comment back and defend yourself with the same vigor that you’re being attacked by.
That temptation, however, has real consequences if given in to.
In a termination case, you may find yourself in a similar situation.
Pay attention
A beloved employee has done a “VBBT”: a very big, bad thing, and has to be let go. Or, perhaps, it was an employee popular with both internal and external customers, but, while they were nice and good for morale, their job performance had been lacking over time, and you’d worked with them to try to correct it, unbeknownst to the public.
Either way, you should steel yourself for impact.
In the world of digital presence, it’s going to be relentless. And personal. And, usually, mostly wrong on all of the details. It may certainly hurt, and your bottom line may take a brief hit, but remember: you don’t get to comment back on things like this.
Your role is to stay above the fray and remain professional
You made the decision to terminate, and before you did, you did your research as to why it was the right time to terminate the employee (Shame on you if you didn’t—in that case, your problems with an Internet backlash are both deserved and the least of things you ought to be worrying about).
Now it’s time to keep the course and focus on moving forward.
By responding to these comments, you don’t appear to be in control. Making no statement is more useful at times that making a statement that compromises you, be that legally in an employment context, or in the marketplace by mis-stepping and giving the trolls something real to write about.
Issue a statement
If a response to media inquiry or public opinion does become unavoidable, a well-scripted response that is vetted by counsel in advance of releasing it to ensure that you haven’t inadvertently given rise to a defamation or unlawful termination suit, is your best friend.
Make it once in outlets that are responsive, and then let it stay.
No further comment is necessary, nor useful.
An Audience of One
The only person that Cracker Barrel owes an answer to about why Nanette was fired is Nanette. The world at large certainly doesn’t need to know, and, neither does Brad, frankly.
If the employee doesn’t know why they’re being terminated, and provided something in writing to that effect, then that’s an area to address.
Everyone deserves to have clarity in the workplace, especially about something so critical as employee performance feedback leading to termination. Having the cause of termination in writing will also help you to defend against any “re-telling” of the termination story by the employee after the fact.
Also, remember that you have an audience of just one when it comes to discussing the details about those who have been fired: the terminated employee.
Just because it’s a spouse asking the question of why their partner was terminated, that doesn’t give them any additional standing to have that information shared with them by the company.
You Signed Up For This
You’re looking to the long view for your company and brand.
Making a hard decision that is the right thing to do and is evidence-supported isn’t always easy and it certainly isn’t always popular. But it’s the job that you’ve got to do.
In a hyper-present media environment, in which the next meme is lurking around the corner, it’s a good idea to extend that planning to include a media crisis so that when the spotlight is turned onto you, you’ve prepared for it and made certain that you’re putting your best foot forward, by not getting it stuck in your mouth.
#BradsWife
Business Articles
Uber’s tipping policy is janky, also potentially illegal
(BUSINESS) The tipping policy that Uber has in place is not much of a policy, nor is it 100% legal everywhere.
Tipping your Uber
Uber has an interesting policy on tipping, On the Uber website, in the Help section, this is what Uber tells passengers:
“As independent contractors, drivers may request tips at their discretion.”
The current pseudo-policy
Drivers care about rider ratings and do their best to create an ideal trip experience.
While Uber does not require riders to offer drivers a cash tip, you are welcome to do so.
Should you choose to tip, your driver is welcome to accept or decline.
Tipping is illegal in some places
Uber’s app has no place to add a tip for the driver, unlike Lyft, which does allow tipping through the app.
Uber drivers still hope for tips, but Uber’s policy of allowing cash tips might be illegal in some of the states and cities where Uber operates.
Michigan and Pennsylvania are just two of the 13 states which ban cash payments for ride-hailing services.
Paper monies
New York and Texas states are both considering legislation that would ban cash payments to drivers.
Some states simply ban drivers from accepting cash while others ban drivers from soliciting cash payments.
Uber has not updated its website to reflect the different laws in different states where it does operate.
Do you tip Uber?
Proponents of tipping say that Uber serves in the role of a taxi, although it is a private vehicle.
It is nice to tip your Uber driver the same 15 to 20 percent you would tip a taxi driver.
At the very least, you should leave a 5-star rating, unless something was really wrong with the ride.
The point of tension
Critics of tipping your Uber driver worry about whether Uber driver will serve lower-income areas, hoping to go into wealthier neighborhoods where they are assured of bigger tips.
Then there is concern about passenger ratings. Uber drivers would know if a passenger tipped or not before leaving a rating. Is it fair to rate passengers on the amount of a tip or not?
Uber drivers want the app to allow tipping, but Uber wants to keep things, “hassle-free.”
#TippingTension
Business Articles
Sephora is using AR to help all the Barbie girls in the Barbie world
(BUSINESS) Sephora make-up chain is diving into the world AR to help customers shop before purchasing.
Augmented reality taking over reality
Along with virtual reality and artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR) is one of the most talked about topics at this year’s South by Southwest Interactive.
Companies are starting to make some serious investments in AR technology, creating innovative new ways of interacting with customers.
New face of AR
While AR has famously been used for interactive marketing and for gaming apps like Pokémon Go, other companies have incorporated AR into their apps and stores in ways that genuinely help make customers make better purchasing decisions.
A need in cosmetics
If you’ve ever tried to buy makeup from a drugstore or the Internet, you know that there’s a high risk that you’ll end up with a truly tragic shade of lipstick, or a foundation that doesn’t match your skin.
The beauty industry has always faced the challenge of selling products that are difficult to sample before purchase.
At a department store, cosmetic counters allow customers to try on makeup before buying, but with more and more people shopping online, it’s time for a high-tech solution.
Sephora’s dive into AR
By investing in AR, cosmetics company Sephora has given customers an excellent way to learn more about products, and even to try them out, virtually, before purchasing.
Their mobile app uses facial recognition technology to provide a fairly accurate estimation of how different products will look on your face.
The app also provides step-by-step makeup tutorials customized for your face shape and skin tone.
Making the choice easier
For Bridget Dolan, vice president of Sephora’s San Francisco-based Innovation Lab, AR provides an opportunity to educate and engage with customers who might otherwise have a hard time choosing which products to buy online.
“Our time, money, effort and energy goes into teaching clients. To achieve new looks, you need to try new products, and if we can make you feel confident, you’ll be more engaged overall,” says Dolan.
Banking on potential
The app is made possible through a collaboration with AR platform Modiface. According to CEO Parham Aarabi, in the early phases of developing their technology, Sephora saw Modiface’s “preliminary vision and its potential, and ran with it.”
By collaborating with a strong brand, Modiface was able to advance the technology further and faster.
“Brands need a champion who has the vision and who sees the long-term possibility – that’s Bridget and her team. They’re really invested in getting the augmented reality right.”
The versatility of AR
The Sephora – Modiface collaboration makes it clear that, as Dolan explains, applications of AR can be more than “just fun.” They can provide interactive experiences that educate customers and pave the way for sales.
#MakeupAR
The top 10 startup cities in America
Identity-protecting roller stamps are a must for any office
How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
TINA.org is helping the FTC crack down on Kardashian-esque influencers
Zuckerberg used VR to highlight hurricane Maria destruction
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
LL Bean just stole the show with their invisible ink ad in the NYT
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
Does creativity die as we age? Science says sorta
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News2 days ago
Who’s kissing who? Self driving cars edition
-
Business Entrepreneur21 hours ago
The top 10 startup cities in America
-
Business News2 days ago
Zuckerberg used VR to highlight hurricane Maria destruction
-
Tech News2 days ago
Be My Eyes app offers eyes to those that need ’em
-
Business News21 hours ago
Identity-protecting roller stamps are a must for any office
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Avoid the stack, conquer busy work as it comes
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
Customer surveys tell more than just satisfaction
-
Opinion Editorials22 hours ago
How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
Pingback: 3 unexpected ways online reviews have upended s...
Pingback: How you can use the power of reviews « Trustpilot Blog
Pingback: 3 unexpected ways online reviews have upended s...
Pingback: Travel with trust: why trust is the new online currency « Trustpilot Blog
Pingback: House passes bill making it illegal to sue for bad online reviews - The American Genius
Pingback: It's now illegal to sue for bad online reviews - The Real Daily
Pingback: Products, services and software: Why is ease of use so important?