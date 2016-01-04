WhatsApp vs. Snapchat: A behavior pattern is forming

Comparing Snapchat and WhatsApp

SMS marketing is taking a turn as WhatsAppers are becoming more likely to send messages, photos and videos than Snapchatters.



Ever since they introduced deep linking, Snapchat has been popular among marketers who utilize the SMS arena. As the messaging platform continues to expand features, giving its users live feeds, content and video functionality, Snapchat is becoming more competitive with social media platforms.

This metamorphosis allows users to enjoy new features, but they are becoming less active.

How WhatsApp differs

On the other hand, WhatsAppers are enjoying a more one-to-one environment, and are sharing photos more (72% vs. Snapchat’s 47%), sending more messages (89% to Snapchat’s 62%) and sending more videos (48% to Snapchat’s 48%) according to a GlobalWebIndex 2015 Q3 poll.

With more than 700 million potential customers, and the prospect of reaching nearly 100% of their broadcasting lists, the allure of using WhatsApp as a marketing venue is clear. Messages sent out appear no different than friends and family, and those messages are viewed within minutes.

Unlike traditional social media, WhatsApp allows marketers a way to instantly interact, and also allows their customers to instantly react to those messages.

Things to consider when trying WhatsApp for marketing

Small businesses can easily create campaigns utilizing WhatsApp and a dedicated employee to quickly respond to customers during the campaign. In 2013, Klik, an Israeli chocolate brand saw a 10x rise in brand interaction and a 51.8% increase in engagement on Facebook with one WhatsApp campaign directed at teens using WhatsApp.

When launching campaigns on WhatsApp, there are a few important things to remember:

• Be respectful – It is not mandatory for users to opt into broadcast lists, but it is a good practice to engage only with those you already have an established relationships

• Be polite – Although the platform is not a formal marketing outlet, it is important to maintain a professional tone in all communications

• Be timely – Respond to customers quickly. Prompt interaction makes everyone happier.

• Be visual – Post videos. Post images. Be creative. Visual content is king in the sms arena.

• Be FUN – Keep it light. Include a funny meme or joke in your messages.

• Be relevant – Sending messages out to every phone number you come across will wind up getting you blocked.

• Be selective – Try to keep your messages in control. Too much brand promoting is annoying for anyone.

• Be responsive – Ignoring customer feedback or not responding to queries will make your customers lose interest in your messages.

• Be active – Update your profile as often as you can. An inactive profile is a red flag for many WhatsAppers, and you may see people leaving your lists.

• Be known – It is important that the groups you create have something in common. Create groups based on interest or geography.

#WhatsAppSnapchat