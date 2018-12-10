How to use voice to call upon Google Assistant on iOS

Are you one of the many iPhone users who prefer using Google Assistant over Siri, but have been frustrated by the inability to summon Google Assistant on your phone using only your voice? Good news: Your frustrations can now be dismissed. As of November 21, iPhone users no longer have to use their fingers to open up the Google Assistant app first in order to use it.

Thanks to the latest update to Google Assistant for iOS, iPhone users can now ask Siri to bring up Google Assistant for them. While this may sound complicated, the process is actually pretty simple. All users have to say is “Hey, Siri, OK Google,” or “Hey, Siri, Hey Google,” and voila! Google Assistant opens up and is ready to perform its regular duties. (Once you say, “OK Google” or “Hey Google” one more time, of course.)

To get to this point, users will first need to download the latest version of Google Assistant for iOS. They might see a prompt to “Add Google Assistant to Siri,” after which they should tap “Add to Siri” and add the Google Assistant summoning phrase of their choice, usually “OK Google” or “Hey Google.” Google Assistant can be added to Siri through Siri’s settings as well.

But the conveniences that come with this update go even further. According to The Verge, users can now set up Siri shortcuts for some of their most frequently used Google Assistant phrases. For example, if a user has set up morning, bedtime or leaving home routines on their Google Home, they can trigger those routines inside of Siri now. This can include anything from adjusting lights and thermostats to announcing weather and calendar updates to setting wakeup alarms.

This might not be the perfect way to solve the iOS/iPhone Google Assistant problem. Some are referring to this update as more of a workaround or a stopgap than an actual feature. But it’s still a decent quick fix and a welcome step toward breaking down the barriers Apple has been known to build around its products and adds more options for everyone.