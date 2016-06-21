Mattersight tech matches callers to call center staff #genius

Solving a huge call center challenge with tech

Imagine a world where you called a customer service line and actually got an answer to your question and didn’t end the call by smashing your phone against a wall. Sounds crazy, right? Well, not to the folks at Mattersight.

Mattersight uses analytics to examine customer and employee interactions, employee desktop data, and other forms of context in order to direct the customer to the best available employee. With this, operational performance is improved and future customer and employee outcomes can be predicted.

Making a real impact on the ROI of a call staff

After being founded in 2006 and going public in 2011, Mastersight has worked through “the chemistry of conversation” in order to connect customers with appropriate employees to help them with their issue, as they operate in call centers around the world.

Data on their website states that 75 percent of consumers feel frustrated after speaking to a call center agent, even if their problem was solved. It also takes an average of 12 positive calls to make up for one negative experience. Finally, the ROI (Return on Investment) of Mattersight Behavioral Analytics solutions as measured by Forrester Consulting stands at 344 percent.

Treating callers like humans by using tech

The company, headquartered in Chicago, has distilled and decoded over a billion phone interactions. The goal has been to analyze what works versus what doesn’t, and create solutions to make the next call effective.

They work through a combination of routing, coaching, analytics, and quality. Routing is designed to pair agents and customers whose personalities “click”. Coaching is used to evaluate improvement opportunities for each employee.

Their analytics uses advanced data science to predict the next action of the customer. And, quality captures more insights easily with simple and intuitive tools.

Mattersight can be beneficial for companies seeking to bridge the communicative gap between customer and employee. But, with anything such as this, emphasis should be put on research to see how effective it actually is.

The big boys are already using it

The goal of any customer service call center is to tend to a customer’s needs in a professional and timely manner. Because human interaction is circumstantial, it can be difficult to predict the outcome of every (or any, for that matter) interaction.

The software provided by Mattersight has been used by Progressive, Esurance, and Financial Times. Mattersight operates under the ideal that, if you can help your customer – that’s great. But, if you can make them happy in the process, that’s even greater.

