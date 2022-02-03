Business Marketing
Are you considered a jack of all trades or a specialized subject expert?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) It may feel tough to decide if you want to be a jack of all trades or have an area of expertise at work. There are reasons to decide either route.
When mulling over your career trajectory, you might ask yourself if you should be a jack of all trades or a specific expert. Well, it’s important to think about where you started. When you were eight years old, what did you want to be when you grew up? Teacher? Doctor? Lawyer? Video Game Developer? Those are common answers when you are eight years old as they are based on professionals that you probably interact with regularly (ok, maybe not lawyers but you may have watched LA Law, Law & Order or Suits and maybe played some video games – nod to Atari, Nintendo and Sega).
We eventually chose what areas of work to gain skills in and/or what major to pursue in college. To shed some light on what has changed in the last couple of decades:
Business, Engineering, Healthcare and Technology job titles have grown immensely in the last 20 years. For example, here are 9 job titles that didn’t exist 20 years ago in Business:
- Online Community Manager
- Virtual Assistant
- Digital Marketing Expert
- SEO Specialist
- App Developer
- Web Analyst
- Blogger
- Social Media Manager
- UX Designer
We know that job opportunities have grown to include new technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, consumer-generated content, instant gratification, gig economy and freelance, as well as many super-secret products and services that may be focused on the B2B market, government and/or military that we average consumers may not know about.
The Balance Careers suggests that our careers and number of jobs we hold also vary throughout our lifetimes and our race is even a factor. “A worker’s age impacted the number of jobs that they held in any period. Workers held an average of 5.7 jobs during the six-year period when they were 18 to 24 years old. However, the number of jobs held declined with age. Workers had an average of 4.5 jobs when they were 25 to 34 years old, and 2.9 jobs when they were 35 to 44 years old. During the most established phase of many workers’ careers, ages 45 to 52, they held only an average of 1.9 jobs.”
In order to decide what you want to be, may we suggest asking yourself these questions:
- Should you work to be an expert or a jack of all trades?
- Where are you are at in your career and how have your skills progressed?
- Are you happy focusing in on one area or do you find yourself bored easily?
- What are your largest priorities today (Work? Family? Health? Caring for an aging parent or young children?)
If you take the Gallup CliftonStrengths test and are able to read the details about your top five strengths, Gallup suggests that it’s better to double down and grow your strengths versus trying to overcompensate on your weaknesses.
The thing is, usually if you work at a startup, small business, or new division, you are often wearing many hats and it can force you to be a jack of all trades. If you are at a larger organization which equals more resources, there may be clearer lines of your job roles and responsibilities versus “the other departments”. This is where it seems there are skills that none of us can avoid.
The top 5 soft skills in demand from 2021 are:
- Communication skills
- Creative problem solving and innovation
- Collaboration and teamwork
- Time management
- Conflict management
The top 5 hard skills are:
- Cloud computing
- Artificial intelligence
- Data analytics
- Digital marketing
- UX design
There will be some folks that dive deep into certain areas that are super fascinating to them and they want to know everything about – as well as the excitement of becoming an “expert”. There are some folks that like to constantly evolve and try new things but not dig too deep and have a brief awareness of more areas. It looks safe to say that we all need to be flexible and adaptable.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Business Marketing
This company pays employees a minimum salary of $70k a year
(MARKETING) CEO Dan Price took a million dollar pay cut to give his employees a raise. Was it worth it? Can your company do it? Should they?
In 2015, the CEO of the credit processing company Gravity Payments, Dan Price, decided to give all his employees a pretty hefty raise – a $70k salary, to be exact. At the time, the move was met with equal parts celebration and disdain – so what came of this choice?
Before we dive in, though, it’s worth noting that Price’s move isn’t exactly feasible for every business – and it might not even be necessary.
The cost of living in Seattle (where they are headquartered) is much higher than other places in the US and the business, nestled in the tech field, wasn’t facing some of the struggles that other small businesses must tackle. Not to mention, Price was in a position where he could actually make this sacrifice.
Many small business owners are just struggling to get by.
Still, as an individual case study, the story of Price and Gravity Payments is pretty interesting.
Price was first inspired to make the raise when confronted by his own struggling employees. At the time, Price was paying market rates for salary – starting at $35k – but in the face of expensive Seattle real estate, many of his employees were struggling to get by.
This, combined with the 2010 Princeton study that postulated people need about $75,000 to reach peak happiness, Price was inspired to make some changes.
It wasn’t easy.
Price slashed his own salary, sold his stocks, mortgaged his home and prepared to rise or fall alongside the company.
Early on, he also lost several high level employees who were frustrated that junior employees were suddenly making as much as they were. Add in the backlash Price faced when his move made national headlines and it’s safe to say the decision wasn’t all smooth sailing.
Despite the rough start, though, Gravity Payments is doing better than ever. The business has practically tripled in worth and they’ve doubled their employee count to boot. Price is on pretty good terms with his employees too.
In a reversal of the traditional “charity” type story (you know the ones, where people already struggling help a co-worker who has it worse), Price’s employees recently banded together to buy him a new car.
Still, there’s one metric Dan Price is most proud of: How much his employees have been able to grow in their personal lives. Employees able to purchase homes has jumped from 1% to 10% and they’re not just settling down, they’re starting families too. Since the announcement, the team has had over 40 babies – a huge increase from the “zero to two annual babies” from before.
Again, what Price did is in no way the only way to improve business and employee happiness, but kudos to Price for putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to trying to improve the lives of his employees.
Business Marketing
10 must-listen-to podcasts for business owners
(MARKETING) If you’re a business owner and want to learn something…anything…give one (or all) these podcasts a listen.
As podcasts grow more and more popular, it has become increasingly difficult to sort through the sea of excellent options out there.
From interviews with business leaders to industry-specific advice from experts, podcasts are an incredible free and convenient way to get a small dose of inspiration and knowledge.
This short list offers just a taste of the myriad of business podcasts available. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some tips on breaking into a new industry or a seasoned vet hoping to get some new inspiration, we hope you’ll find something here worth listening to.
How I Built This, hosted by Guy Raz.
Podcast fans will recognize Guy Raz’s name (and voice) from TED Radio Hour. While that show can be a great source of inspiration for businesses, one of the most consistently inspiring shows is his new project that shares stories and insight from some of the biggest business leaders in the world. In just four months, Guy has talked to everyone from Richard Branson and Mark Cuban to L.A. Reid and Suroosh Alvi. While there are plenty of excellent interview-driven shows with entrepreneurs, if you want to hear about the world’s best known companies, this is your best bet.
The Art of Charm, hosted by Jordan and AJ Harbinger.
The Art of Charm is a business podcast by definition, but the advice it provides will definitely help you in other parts of your day-to-day life as well. With over three million listens a month, the incredibly popular show provides advice, strategies and insight into how to network effectively and advance your career and personal life.
StartUp, hosted by Alex Blumberg and Lisa Chow.
If you’re an entrepreneur, there is no excuse not to be listening to StartUp, the award-winning business podcast from Gimlet Media. The show’s talented hosts come from incredible radio shows like Planet Money and This American Life and bring a top-notch level of storytelling to the show, which provides behind the scenes looks at what it is actually like to start a company. Now on the fourth season, StartUp is one of those business podcasts that even people not interested in business will get a kick out of.
The Whole Whale Podcast, hosted by George Weiner.
One of the best things about podcasts is the wide variety of niche shows available that go in-depth into fascinating topics. One of those shows is the Whole Whale Podcast, which shares stories about data and technology in the non-profit sector. You’ll get detailed analysis, expert knowledge and can hear from a long list of social impact leaders from Greenpeace, Change.org, Kiva, Teach For America, and more.
Social Pros Podcast, hosted by Jay Baer and Adam Brown.
Navigating the surplus of social media guides online can be a nightmare, so look no further than Social Pros. Recent episodes talk about reaching college students on social media, the rise of messaging apps, and making better video content for Facebook. Plus, there are great case-studies with companies doing social right, like Kellogg’s, Coca Cola and Lenscrafters.
Entrepreneur on Fire, hosted by John Lee Dumas.
One of the original entrepreneurship shows, Entrepreneur on Fire has logged over 1,500 episodes with successful business leaders sharing tips, lessons and advice learned from their worst entrepreneurial moments. Sometimes humorous, sometimes heartbreaking, always inspiring, this show is sure to have at least one interview with someone you can learn from.
The $100 MBA, hosted by Omar Zenhom.
Think of The $100 MBA as a full-fledged business program in snack-sized portions. The daily ten minute business lessons are based on real-world applications and cover everything from marketing to technology and more. Cue this show up on your commute to or from work and watch your knowledge grow.
This Week in Startups, hosted by Jason Calacanis.
This is your audio version of TechCrunch, Gizmodo, or dare we say The American Genius. Each week, a guest entrepreneur joins the show to talk about what is happening in tech right now. You’ll get news about companies with buzz, updates on big tech news and even some insider gossip.
The Side Hustle Show, hosted by Nick Loper.
This is the show if you want answers for the big question so many entrepreneurs face. How do I turn my part-time hustle into a real job? Featuring topics such as passive income ideas, niche sites, and self-publishing, host Nick Loper is upfront and honest about the tough world of side hustles. The show features actionable tips and an engaging energy, and may just be that final push you need to grow your gig.
Back To Work, hosted by Merlin Mann and Dan Benjamin.
Focused on the basics that you don’t think about, Back To Work looks deep into our working lives by analyzing things like workflow, email habits and personal motivation. Somewhere between self-help, and business advice, Back To Work takes on a new topic relating to productivity each week.
Business Marketing
Why your coworkers are not your ‘family’ [unpopular opinion]
(MARKETING) “I just want you to think of us as family,” they say. If this were true, I could fire my uncle for always bringing up “that” topic on Thanksgiving…
The well-known season 10 opener of “Undercover Boss” featured Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Brandon Landry, owner, went to the Lafayette location where he worked undercover with Jessica Comeaux, an assistant manager. Comeaux came across as a dedicated employee of the company, and she was given a well-deserved reward for her work. But I rolled my eyes as the show described the team as a “family.” I take offense at combining business and family, unless you’re really family. Why shouldn’t this work dynamic be used?
Employers don’t have loyalty to employees.
One of the biggest reasons work isn’t family is that loyalty doesn’t go both ways. Employers who act as though employees are family wouldn’t hesitate to fire someone if it came down to it. In most families, you support each other during tough times, but that wouldn’t be the case in a business. If you’ve ever thought that you can’t ask for a raise or vacation, you’ve probably bought into the theory that “work is a family.” No, work is a contract.
Would the roles be okay if the genders were reversed?
At Walks-Ons, Comeaux is referred to as “Mama Jess,” by “some of the girls.” I have to wonder how that would come across if Comeaux were a man being called “Daddy Jess” by younger team members? See any problem with that? What happens when the boss is a 30-year-old and the employee is senior? Using family terminology to describe work relationships is just wrong.
Families’ roles are complex.
You’ll spend over 2,000 hours with your co-workers every year. It’s human nature to want to belong. But when you think of your job like a family, you may bring dysfunction into the workplace.
What if you never had a mom, or if your dad was abusive? Professional relationships don’t need the added complexity of “family” norms. Seeing your boss as “mom” or “dad” completely skews the roles of boss/employee. When your mom asks you to do more, it’s hard to say no. If your “work mom or dad” wants you to stay late, it’s going to be hard to set boundaries when you buy into the bogus theory that work is family. Stop thinking of work this way.
Check your business culture to make sure that your team has healthy boundaries and teamwork. Having a great work culture doesn’t have to mean you think of your team as family. It means that you appreciate your team, let them have good work-life balance and understand professionalism.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that need to be banned from tech forever
-
Business Entrepreneur7 hours ago
5 productivity tools for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses
-
Business News1 week ago
How to work with someone who is always stressed (or is it you?)
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
4 things to remember when things look bad for you as an entrepreneur
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Here’s why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Hustle culture glorification needs to stop
-
Tech News1 day ago
Don’t want to show your room on Zoom? How to change your background
-
Commercial Real Estate1 day ago
5 questions to consider when deciding to buy or lease an office space
Pingback: Is it good or bad to be a jack of all trades as a digital marketer? – Careers in AI