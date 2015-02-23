Common mistakes small businesses make with their websites

Maintaining a site is tough, especially when you DIY

Building and maintaining your business website can be a daunting task even if you are paying someone to do it for you. There are so many things that can go wrong and so many details to pour over.

If you’re one of the almost 1/3 of small-business owners maintaining your website on your own, there’s an even greater chance you might be making some common and pricey mistakes. Fortunately, these things can be worked out.

Read also: 6 ways your blog design might be turning off customers



You know how important your website is since it’s often the first point of contact for your customers and a great source of value to your company. Check out the cheat sheet below to see if your website is in need of a few tweaks.

First, tweak the design

Have you considered your design layout lately? The very last thing you want is a poorly designed website. It must have good bones because a well built, easily navigated website will gain your customers’ attention and keep it.

You know what’s crazy? Ninety three percent of small-business websites don’t have a contact email address available on their website. This is an easy fix, so go do that right now.

Then, tweak the SEO

SEO and Google analytics? Not so easy fix. SEO helps people find your site. If you have a Google page rank of zero then you are pretty much invisible unless someone is specifically seeking you out.

If you have no idea what I am talking about, you should probably go buy a book on Search Engine Optimization and dig in (or hire someone that has been an expert for years so you don’t pay for a learning curve). This can help you jazz things up with the right keyword data, descriptions, and page titles.

Lastly, mind your security

Often, small businesses do not have the means to hire out a web designer, which normally comes with tech support. Lack of IT support can often lead to bugs and security breaches on your website. While it may not be in your budget right now, it’s something that you should be seriously considering. As reported below, a single cyber-attack can cost over $8,600 on average.

Some of these things are easy, some of them are not. All of them are important. Check out the rest of the helpful suggestions below: