Business Marketing
UI/UX design trends in 2020 for maximum user friendliness
(BUSINESS NEWS) 2020 brings back classic UI and UX themes centered on beautiful visuals, rich written content, and authentic presentation. These are the trends to know.
User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) protocol have shifted so much in the last few years that it can be daunting to try to keep up with what’s hip and what’s…well, not. Fortunately, Shakuro has compiled a list of trends to guide you through 2020. Here are our thoughts on design trends you can expect to see (and use) this year.
Content
When creating content this year, make sure it emphasizes the meaning behind your work rather than simply focusing on SEO. Too often, the meaning behind our words becomes more about selling a product or service and less about the product itself.
Other areas to focus on vis-à-vis content development include dynamic presentations for variable audiences, visual representations of data (charts, tables, and infographics easily check this box), and mobile-friendly UX and UI—something which should be at the forefront of your mind at all times.
Finally, Shakuro suggests taking 2020 to establish your own organic, opinionated content. Reposts and testimonials are fine in moderation, but the core of your page should belong to you.
Visuals
Desirable website visual trends are somewhat contradictory, but as long as you stick to the core premise—keeping your website organic and appropriate to your brand—you should be fine.
2020 sees the return of asymmetrical design trends; for example, you might have a logo on your landing page that takes up a third of the left side of the page. However, another trend anticipated by Shakuro is the use of negative space to emphasize an image—or, if you aren’t confused enough, an image that takes up the full screen with a focal point in the middle. A/B testing with different designs will be your friend this year.
Animation, high-definition renders of images, and a profound focus on aesthetically pleasing images (especially illustration) is something else you’ll want to incorporate into your design. One tip that holds true for all is that the integration of design and development from the bottom up; doing this will help streamline your process going forward.
Colors
Unlike in prior years, color schemes are largely unchanged; you’ll want to ensure that any changes you make evoke a subtle, soft quality, and some services (e.g., Shakuro) suggest incorporating natural colors as opposed to bright or bold ones. Aside from these two minor updates, keep doing what you’re doing—as long as your selected palette isn’t so dissonant that it causes stress, you’re probably safe. Just so you know Pantones color of the year for 2020 is classic blue.
Text
More than anything, your text should be written to be read by humans—not search engines. This is a common trend this year; you’ll notice that many of the items on this list are more geared toward making the human experience pleasant and noteworthy rather than simply “good enough.” This philosophy also carries over to your text design, which should communicate your brand via visual. In short, don’t use Comic Sans if you want to convey professionalism.
Another couple of minor text changes to make involve moving text overlays and combining text with visuals (e.g., videos or high-definition photos). These themes aren’t new to UX and UI by any means, but they were overplayed for a few years; luckily, it looks like they’re coming back into favor.
Experience
Perhaps the most difficult—and important—aspect of your website is the user experience. This is a good time to remind yourself to check on your mobile experience as well; often, a user’s mobile experience will determine whether or not they return to your page.
An easy way to stand out to your audience is by customizing your navigation options to fit your visual theme rather than using a default navigation setup. This can be tricky, however: you don’t want to create a site that’s unique to the point of being gimmicky—and, thus, difficult to navigate.
And, if you’re looking for an easy way to lower your audience’s blood pressure, designing a UX that requires fewer refreshes, page clicks, and redirects is a sure way to do so.
2020 may not be the flashiest year in terms of web development, but what these trends lack in star power they make up for in subtlety and depth of meaning. Don’t miss out on what could be the most content-rich year for your website!
Business Marketing
Hiring Managers keep you on your toes, so you should step up
(BUSINESS MARKETING) If you want to stand out from other job applicants, weird outfits, stunts, and baked goods will only get you so far – and in fact, may backfire.
In an increasingly competitive job market, how do you make sure that your application doesn’t get buried in a pile of paper? How do you stand out from the pack?
According to research by employment search website Simply Hired, hiring managers get an average of 34 applications per job listing, but they spend time genuinely considering an average of only 12.6 percent of them – that’s less than one third. Some applicants may feel the need to go above and beyond the average application and do something unusual or unexpected to grab the hiring manager’s attention.
Simply Hired conducted a survey to find out whether or not “nontraditional” strategies to stand out are worth the risk, or whether it makes sense to stick to a traditional resume and cover letter. They surveyed over 500 hiring managers and over 500 job applicants to find out what sort of outside-of-the-box approaches applicants are willing to take, and which ones do and don’t pay off.
Most notably, the survey found that a over 63 percent of hiring managers find attention-grabbing gimmicks totally unacceptable, with only 20.2 percent saying they were acceptable. Hiring managers were also given a list of unusual strategies to rank from most to least acceptable. Unsurprisingly, the least acceptable strategy was offering to sleep with the hiring manager – which should really go without saying.
Interestingly, hiring managers also really disliked when applicants persistently emailed their resume over and over until they got a response. One or two follow up emails after your initial application isn’t such a bad idea – but if you don’t get a response after that, continuing to pester the hiring manager isn’t going to help.
While sending baked goods to the office was considered a somewhat acceptable strategy, sending those same cookies to the manager’s home address was a big no-no. Desserts might sweeten your application, but not if you cross a professional boundary by brining them to someone’s home – that’s just creepy.
Another tactic that hiring managers received fairly positively was “enduring extreme weather to hand-deliver a resume” – but waiting around for inclement weather to apply for a job doesn’t seem very efficient. However, hiring managers did respond well to applicants who went out of their way to demonstrate a skill, for example, by creating a mock product or presentation or completing their interview in a second language. A librarian who was surveyed said she landed her job by making her resume into a book and creating QR codes with links to her portfolio, while a woman applying to work at the hotel hopped behind the counter and started checking customers in.
It’s worth noting that while most hiring managers aren’t into your gimmicks and games, of the 12.9 percent of applicants who said they are risked an unusual strategy, 67.7 percent of those actually landed the job.
Still, it’s probably a safer bet to stick to the protocol and not try any theatrics. So then, what can you actually do to improve your chances of landing the job?
Applicants surveyed tended to focus most of their time on their resume, but according to hiring managers, the interview and cover letter are “the top ways to stand out among the rest.” Sure, brush up your resume, but make sure to give equal time to writing a strong cover letter and practicing potential interview questions.
In the survey, applicants also tended to overestimate the importance of knowing people within the company and having a “unique” cover letter and interview question answers; meanwhile, they underestimated the importance of asking smart questions at the interview and personality. In fact, hiring managers reported that personality was the most impactful factor in their hiring decisions.
It appears that the best way to stand out in a job interview is to wow them with your personality and nail the interview. Weird outfits, stunts, and baked goods will only get you so far – and in fact, may backfire.
Business Marketing
Free shipping is everywhere…how can small businesses keep up?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Would you rather pay less but also pay shipping, or pay more with free shipping? It’s funny how the human mind picks one even if they cost the same
When it comes to competing with huge corporations like Amazon, there are plenty of hurdles that smaller businesses have to cross. Corporations can (and do) undercut the competition, not to mention garner a much larger marketing reach than most small businesses could ever dream of achieving. But after the holiday rush, we want to focus on something that probably most people have experienced in the last month: free shipping.
How important is free shipping to consumers? Well, in a 2018 survey, Internet Retailer discovered that over 50% of respondents said that free shipping was the most important part of online shopping. In fact, when given a choice between fast and costless shipping, a whopping 88% of those surveyed chose that option.
Part of this has to do with the fact that shipping costs are often perceived as additional fees, not unlike taxes or a processing fee. In fact, according to Ravi Dhar, director of Yale’s Center for Customer Insights, if it’s between a discounted item with a shipping fee or a marked up item with free shipping, individuals are more likely to choose the latter – even if both options cost exactly the same amount.
If you’re interested in learning more, Dhar refers to the economic principle of “pay of paying,” but the short answer is simply that humans are weird.
So, how do you recapture the business of an audience that’s obsessed with free shipping?
The knee jerk reaction is to simply provide better products that the competition. And sure, that works…to some extent. Unfortunately, in a world where algorithms can have a large effect on business, making quality products might not always cut it. For instance, Etsy recently implemented a change in algorithm to prioritize sellers that offer free shipping.
Another solution is to eat the costs and offer free shipping, but unless that creates a massive increase in products sold, you’re going to end up with lower profits. This might work if it’s between lower profits and none, but it’s certainly not ideal. That’s why many sellers have started to include shipping prices in the product’s overall price – instead of a $20 necklace with $5 shipping, a seller would offer a $25 necklace with free shipping.
This is a tactic that the big businesses use and it works. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?
That said, not everyone can join in. Maybe, for instance, a product is too big to reasonably merge shipping and product prices. If, for whatever reason, you can’t join in, it’s also worth finding a niche audience and pushing a marketing campaign. What do you offer that might be more attractive than the alluring free shipping? Are you eco-friendly? Do you provide handmade goods? Whatever it is that makes your business special, capitalize on it.
Finally, if you’re feeling down about the free shipping predicament, remember that corporations have access to other tricks. Amazon’s “free” prime shipping comes at an annual cost. Wal-Mart can take a hit when item pricing doesn’t work out. Even if your business isn’t doing as well as you hoped, take heart: you’re facing giants.
Business Marketing
New Hulu advertising strategy aims to improve binge-watching
(BUSINESS NEWS) Hulu has a new advertising process that may give them an edge in the expanding streaming service industry. Targeted ads that open an ad free episode.
The Internet has changed the way we watch TV (who among us has not binge-watched something?) and advertisers on Hulu are rushing to keep up. See, when it comes to watching shows, Hulu is at a bit of a disadvantage – many of their viewers still face ad breaks. Unlike other companies (looking at you, Netflix) that are ad-free, Hulu users are bombarded with ads during a potential binge-watching session.
That might be changing soon.
Kelloggs, Georgia-Pacific and Maker’s Mark have partnered up with Hulu to provide an advertising experience fit for the binge-watching crowd. When users reach their third episode, ads will begin to be more tailored towards the individual, culminating with an advertisement from one of these three companies offering an opportunity to watch the fourth episode ad-free.
What advertisements pair well with binge-watching? Well, as far as Kellogg’s is concerned, it’s snack food. Specifically, their Cheez-It Snap’d snack. It’s a pretty smart move, aiming food advertisements at the person who’s been watching for at least an hour and a half – especially when you’re offering them a break from watching the same couple ads over and over again.
Now, you might be wondering how a company can tell you’re binge-watching. It’s the same way Spotify knows what songs to recommend to you or Google autocompletes your search result: machine learning. This will also likely play a hand in what sort of special ads you are offered during a nice session of television.
Of course, these binge-specific ads are just the latest in a long line of advertisement experimentation by Hulu. As one of the few streaming services that subjects users to ads, Hulu has had quite a bit of ground to make up in order to compete with other sites, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. From interactive ads to ads that only appear when videos are paused, Hulu is working hard to integrate advertising into a new form of television consumption.
Will special binge-watching ads give companies an edge? Can they help Hulu increase marketability to demographics who aren’t just watching one episode anymore? Only time can tell. For now…we might just be craving some cheese crackers.
California gives part time workers, full time benefits with AB5
UI/UX design trends in 2020 for maximum user friendliness
Predictions for exciting, eerie, and emerging tech in 2020
Facebook wants to show how “inclusive” it is with new logo
The US Navy, and Army ban TikTok for fears of national security risks
Top 15 jobs that will see hiring growth in 2020
What is multi-level marketing (MLM)? Why do people join?
Court green lights demoting an employee for physical disabilities
Burnout is not your staff’s fault, it’s your company’s fault
The most popular 2019 Google searches makes us all wonder what we were thinking
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
-
Politics2 weeks ago
How USMCA is different than NAFTA and if/when it will finally be passed
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
MLMs can be dangerous; this podcast explains the schemes
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Smart devices could soon be standardized, thanks to an unlikely team up
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Facial Recognition thinks you might be a toaster, really
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
Free shipping is everywhere…how can small businesses keep up?
-
Business News1 week ago
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
-
Business News1 week ago
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly