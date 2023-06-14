Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Broken promises of transparency leads to waning support for Elon Musk

Despite touting his dedication to transparency, Elon Musk has been restricting more Twitter information and may be burning bridges in his wake.

Published

Elon Musk, a tall white man with black hair, stands on a stage gesturing as he speaks.

Support for Elon Musk is continuing to decrease after the Twitter CEO made even more changes that, instead of honoring his promise of increased transparency on the platform, only serve to muddy the waters.

The changes in question come largely at the expense of researchers who are used to using Twitter’s data to study the effects of social media and specific algorithms on human behavior and audiences in general. While pre-Musk Twitter ownership gladly collaborated with researchers and granted access to APIs, Musk has no such intentions.

According to Bloomberg, scientists in particular have been affected by Musk’s changes, citing sudden charges for access to Twitter’s API. Some researchers reported correspondences with Musk in which they were told to either delete the data they have gathered from the platform or start paying a whopping $42,000 per month for continued access. 

Musk has also enforced policies that make anti-bot measures and tools, such as Botometer, and the detection of misinformation, like Hoaxy, borderline unusable. 

Bloomberg’s Faye Flam argues that this obfuscation is especially irresponsible in the age of artificial intelligence. “…AI will be injecting a whole new brand of deceptive tactics into the information ecosystem,” she writes. “Since social media exerts a big influence on mainstream media, these problems will affect even those who avoid Twitter and Facebook.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite these actions, Musk has repeatedly claimed that he believes in the power of transparency, going so far as to post Twitter’s algorithm and release confidential internal documents. However, some would argue that these token gestures are more of a distraction or a performative gesture than a demonstration of good faith. Among those who are skeptical is Flam.

“[W]hat Musk is now covering up might matter more than what he’s thrown into the light,” she posits.

Musk’s contradicting statements and actions aren’t entirely unsurprising, but they do represent an important learning opportunity for anyone running a customer-facing service that creates its own ecosystem: It is absolutely crucial to preserve the natural order of things–such as they may be–at all costs.

Unfortunately, that’s not what Musk has done. By pushing researchers and social scientists to the side, Elon Musk stands to alienate a very important part of the social media food chain–a decision that will absolutely come back to haunt him in the future. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man holding money in the dark representing false salary transparency. Man holding money in the dark representing false salary transparency.

Opinion Editorials

Shady salary transparency is running rampant

(EDITORIAL) Employees currently have the upper hand in the market. Employers, you must be upfront about salary and approach it correctly.

May 3, 2023
Man and woman back to back representingpay gap between genders and salary transparency. Man and woman back to back representingpay gap between genders and salary transparency.

Business Finance

Transparency trend: US and UK governments look to set laws on pay

(FINANCE) US states such as CO, CA, and NY have been some of the first to work toward pay gap and transparency laws. The...

April 5, 2022
automating tasks not people automating tasks not people

Business News

Basecamp went transparent, you should too

(BUSINESS) With the increasing amount of false information flying around these days, consumers are looking more and more for the businesses they support to...

January 2, 2019
working millennial privilege working millennial privilege

Opinion Editorials

The business case for checking your privilege at the door

(EDITORIAL) More and more, individuals are writing their privilege into their success narratives. And that's a good thing.

November 16, 2016
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.