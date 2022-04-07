Business News
Companies somehow still aren’t sold on the value of third party data
(BUSINESS) With the endless amount of third party data available to companies of all sizes, why are so many still avoiding digging in?
Somehow, businesses haven’t fully bought on to potential goldmine that is third party data. While most businesses recognize that data is the new currency, most organizations rely on data they collect (first party data) to drive their business decisions.
What does this mean?
This means that although organizations recognize that data driven decisions are important, they are mostly using data they collect themselves. This tells them a lot about what they are doing, but not about what’s going on outside. Third party data is how you get data from other sources, and it can tell you a lot about the outside environment.
For example, a business may partner with a credit bureau like Experian to collect demographic and income levels of different areas, which can be useful for advertising and promotion. You can collect data on everything from demographics to browsing history to transaction history. That data then is collected and packaged and can be purchased by you, the user, to help make decisions.
Sounds awesome right?
Well, it seems that despite how powerful data is, some companies aren’t sold on its value.
#whutthedata?
Pitney Bowes commissioned a study that was conducted by Forrester Consulting and based on those 800 participants they noted the following observations about why companies aren’t using third party data.
Primarily there is some hesitancy to using third party data – business are concerned about accuracy, the fact that data isn’t’ always current, and being able to identify how data changes (i.e what’s the trend).
Data is also difficult to acquire with reliable data coming from expensive data sets, open data sets being less reliable, and issues finding the right data products.
Ultimately, data providers are burdened with helping make third party data more attractive, and they can do so by maintaining the quality of data as it changes in the fast changing world, it can improve the quality and accuracy of data (by expanding the collection strategy, the type of data, and the accuracy of that data), and expand the ways they source data from other third parties. This will help make the case for those who haven’t caught on that third party data is a powerful tool.
Simple truth: Data not only makes the world go around, it can help keep your business afloat. Utilizing first and third party data can help jumpstart your efforts.
Business News
Our best networking tips for you introverted folks
(BUSINESS) Being introverted can make it hard to network. Check out these tips to prepare for your next business networking event.
It’s often said that we are the average of the people we surround ourselves with. This is true for me and some of my closest friends, as many of us struggle with breaking out of our shells and typically identify as more on the introverted side. This can be a major challenge in professional settings, as introverts tend to be hyper-aware of how they behave in every situation. As a result, we have a tendency to overthink the way we present ourselves within a space such as a networking event.
This is an issue that many people face – if you’re one, you’re not alone. Thankfully, GetVoIP came up with some tips and tricks to help people show their best selves during a networking event.
They note, “networking is vital for your career and great when building relationships with like-minded people. As an introvert, networking can be difficult. These tips can help.” The tips are broken down into three time periods: before the event, during the event, and after the event.
Before the event, it is suggested to: prepare questions ahead of time, connect with people online prior to the event, and connect with friends of those you want to network with. Do your research via Facebook or LinkedIn to find out who may be attending the event and send them a quick introductory message. This can help alleviate the frightening feeling of walking into a room full of strangers.
During the event, it is helpful to smile often, as that helps people to remember a face. It may also be beneficial to hang around by the food. Food helps to raise endorphin levels, making people more open for conversation.
When speaking with others, throw in some compliments, ask them questions about themselves, and highlight shared values. It can be helpful, if possible, to have someone else introduce or endorse you.
After the event, go into follow up mode. Email people you received business cards from, send connection requests via LinkedIn, and send messages telling the individual that you enjoyed meeting and speaking with them.
From personal experience, it is also helpful to make sure you have business cards in an easily accessible place. That way you’re not fumbling around for them, making yourself more nervous.
Try going to as many networking events as possible, and in no time, working the room will feel like second nature.
Business News
Is your small business going to lose money due to this Google setting?
(BUSINESS) Now when ordering online through the Google featured snippet, the tech giant is pushing 3rd party apps, costing owners cold-hard cash in fees.
Tech-giant Google is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly duping customers who order food online by funneling them to third-party ordering services that cut into small businesses’ profits.
What’s happening?
Left Field Holdings, a restaurant franchisee based in Florida, filed the lawsuit in early March and it alleges Google pushes customers to an “authorized online storefront.”
The lawsuit says when customers Google search a restaurant an “Order Online” button appears next to the business’ information. When someone clicks the button a list of 3rd party apps is featured. At the bottom — a simple link to order directly from the restaurant.
I wanted to put it to the test to see for myself. So, when I was hungry one morning I searched for Austin-favorite Bird Bird Biscuit. The first option I saw after clicking “Order Online” is Seamless, a service of Grubhub which is third on the list itself, followed by Uber Eats. When I went to the restaurant’s website and clicked their option to order it directed me to ToastTab, a common restaurant point-of-sale software.When I looked back at the list that option came in dead last.
Why does this matter?
Well, it’s business…so money. These 3rd party apps can charge restaurants large commissions eating out of local business profits. GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats all charge eateries a commission between 15-30%.
It also costs the customers more too.
To order the vegetarian sandwich for pick up via Uber Eats the total was $10.39. To order it from the restaurant directly: $8.66. A $1.73 difference.
What can restaurants do?
If restaurants use 3rd-party services the “Order Online” page seems to set up automatically. However, it can be edited and turned off.
Businesses with a Google Business account can log in and edit their button by choosing a preferred order provider or adding and removing providers.
Google response and what’s next
Google officials said the company gets no money from displaying these links. They said it exists to help customers order easily.
However, the biggest rebuttal from local businesses is Google never “bothered to obtain permission from the restaurants.”
Now, the law firm representing Left Field is asking others to sign on to the lawsuit.
So next time you go to order from your favorite meal from the local place down the street make sure to think about what you click.
Business News
Gen Z more fickle in their shopping habits, how will brands keep up?
(BUSINESS) As the world keep changing, brands and businesses have to change along with it. Some say Gen Z is fickle, but others say it is what it is.
We all know that if you stop adapting to the world around you, you’re going to be left behind. This article decided to point out that the “fickle” Gen Z generation are liable to leave a poor digitally run site and never return. Now of course we’ve got some statistics here… They did do some kind of due diligence.
This generation, whose life has been online from almost day one, puts high stakes on their experiences online. It is how they interact with the world. It’s keyed into their self-worth and their livelihoods, for some. You want to sell online, get your shit together.
They have little to no tolerance for anything untoward. 80% of Gen Zers reported that they are willing to try new brands since the pandemic. Brand loyalty, based on in-person interaction, is almost a thing of the past. When brands are moved from around the world at the touch of your fingertips there’s nothing to stop you. If a company screws up an order, or doesn’t get back to you? Why should you stick with them? When it comes to these issues, 38% of Gen Zers say they only give a brand 1 second chance to fix things. Three-quarters of the surveyed responded saying that they’ll gladly find another retailer if the store is just out of stock.
This study goes even further though and discusses not just those interactions but also the platforms themselves. If a website isn’t easy to navigate, why should I use it? Why should I spend my time when I can flit to another and get exactly what I need instead of getting frustrated? There isn’t a single company in the world that shouldn’t take their webpage development seriously. It’s the new face of their company and brand. How they show that face is what will determine if they are a Rembrandt or a toddlers noodle art.
The new age of online shopping has been blasted into the atmosphere by the pandemic. Online shopping has boosted far and above expected numbers for obvious reasons. When the majority of your populace is told to stay home. What else are they going to do? Brands that have been around for decades have gone out of business because they didn’t change to an online format either. Keep moving forward.
Now as a side note here, as someone who falls only just outside the Gen Z zone the articles description of fickle is pompous. The stories I’ve heard of baby boomers getting waiters fired, or boycotting stores because of a certain shopkeeper are just as fickle and pointed. Nothing has changed in the people, just how they interact with the world. Trying to single out a single generation based on how the world has changed is a shallow view of the world.
