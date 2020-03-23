Business News
COVID-19: Google Fi extends grace period from 3 days to 60
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google Fi has extended service for users affected by the Coronavirus. Self isolation will be easier to get through with companies helping like this.
Google Fi, the Google-run wireless provider, is one of many companies extending their normal grace periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stocking up on groceries and cleaning products may feel like a reasonable plan, there are other things to consider. One service you do not want to lose access to right now is your cell service.
As more and more U.S. cities go into lockdown or shelter-in-place, having a reliable connection to the outside world is more important than ever. Unfortunately, the same city and/or state ordinances meant to protect us are also having a traumatic effect on the economy. Thousands of people have lost their jobs or watched their income streams dry up in the last week. This means all non-essential bills are on the chopping block. Which services would you let go of first if you lost your job during a global pandemic?
Thankfully, Google Fi is quietly trying making this difficult time just a bit easier on people. The provider usually bills via autodraft with a 3-day grace period. When we reached out to see how they were helping their customers during this time, Google Fi did not disappoint.
“In light of current events, we’re temporarily extending our grace period so Fi customers who may be having trouble with their bills can stay connected. We’re extending our grace period, during which customers will maintain full Fi service, to 60 days from a customer’s missed Billing date.”
The autodraft has to bounce for the grace period to kick in, however, so changing your billing to another account in order to hit a figurative “pause button” appears to be the primary option for grace seekers (from our perspective).
Perhaps one silver lining of COVID-19 is that we are all getting to see which companies, both as customers and employees, care about people and which don’t.
COVID-19: Should I even bother applying for jobs right now?
(BUSINESS NEWS) COVID-19 has sent shockwaves through the business world, and many are asking if they should even TRY to get a job right now. It’s… it’s complicated.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are either working from home, or nervously in an office setting right now, or are already unemployed, and there is a collective anxiety that rolled in like a fog overnight. Many are wondering if they’ll have a job tomorrow, and worse, folks already unemployed are wondering if there is any hope in sight.
I won’t sugar coat this – it sucks.
This whole thing sucks. For some sectors, despite the government working toward relief efforts, this is devastating. Truly. For other sectors particularly those in tech or corporate life (which is where our focus is for this story), there is a recovery in the future.
It’s universally awful, but it’s not an impossible situation.
In fact, this could turn out to be a major advantage for you if approached properly.
Before I tell you the bad news, then the good news, and then offer advice, let me first assert that employment is a topic close to our hearts here at AG. Although you’re reading this on the pages of an entrepreneur news site, you may also know that for nearly a decade, we’ve operated the Austin Digital Jobs group on Facebook (and hosted quarterly recruiting mixers that average 450 attendees (which are obviously on pause right now)), but you might not know that we also launched the Remote Digital Jobs group on Facebook.
We’re in the trenches with job seekers, employers, career coaches and the like. Every day. Which means we’re having hundreds of conversations about how COVID-19 is impacting employers and job seekers.
So… let’s start with the bad news first.
It’s no secret that there is an air of uncertainty right now. We’re collectively holding our breath, prepared for the worst but hoping for the best. The universal virus we’re all infected with right now is anxiety – employer and employee alike.
Some employers are moving forward as normal because their industry is thriving in this time, others are hard hit and looking at their reserves and hitting pause on hiring.
Many companies have a hiring freeze in place right now, but they’re not public about that in any way, so as a job seeker, you’ll never know which are in this situation.
Others are following bad advice from venture capitalists and are considering blindly axing people. Some already have.
Layoffs are here. Not en masse yet, but if a company has no money, it can’t pay employees, and smaller companies are currently facing that reality.
But here is the good news. For YOU, anyways.
In this time where an entire workforce has been sent home to work, some folks are going to shine as they are reliable, communicative, and think creatively. Unfortunately, others are going to struggle and sink.
Sinkers open up critical spots on the team that need to be filled to keep operations moving. That could be a spot free up for you!
Further, employers are reconsidering their roster right now. They may be trimming some figurative fat.
For example, one small software development company in Austin told us they would make it through the storm if they made the hard decision to let go of two senior developers they had hired who had negotiated extremely high salaries. With those two salaries cut, two people have lost their jobs, but the company will now hire one senior developer and pay them an Austin salary, not a California salary they had originally paid to attract that tippity top talent.
That could be good news for you. And there are plenty of companies doing just this.
Additionally, companies are looking at their future hiring needs for “when this all ends,” and we’re being told that many companies are currently hiring for the summer, which sounds far away, but is about as long as the hiring process often takes anyhow.
While not a total win, we’re hearing news that implies companies don’t expect COVID-19 to wipe out their business, or hold them back indefinitely.
So should you even bother applying for jobs right now?
The answer is: Yes, absolutely, but you’re going to have to change your approach.
Job interviews are going virtual, so get ready. You’re going to have to test out all of your video platforms with Zoom being the most common, followed by Skype – don’t wait until you’ve landed an interview to test your tech. You’ll have to test your lighting and sound (and probably wear in-ear headphones with a standard mic). Do that today if you can, even if it’s just a friend you’re video chatting with as a test. Here are some quick tips.
You’re going to be tempted to apply to as many jobs as possible and play the numbers game.
That feels good because you’re seeking to control something in this time of uncertainty, but you’re working against yourself and missing opportunities. Plus, it’s lazy. Sorry, it’s true.
Take the time to groom your resume and cover letter. Send it to everyone you know and ask if they’ll pretend to be an employer and opine when they have time, that you’re looking for criticism, not praise.
If you have savings and can afford a professional resume writing service to help you, make that investment right now. If you have comfortable savings, hire a reputable career coach to speed up the process and work with you on your strengths and weaknesses.
Every application you submit should be refined for that specific employer. Before applying, read the job posting three times in a row. Then, read the company’s Career page, their About page, and see what they tweet. This will all tell you what’s important to them (plus, the keywords you’ll need to use to get past the applicant tracking system robots and into the hands of a humans are IN THE JOB LISTING, so use them). This will help you to tell your story in a way that answers their needs.
Take the time to get to know each company before introducing yourself, it’ll make an immediate difference. This is why you can’t really apply to 100 places in one day, it’s unrealistic and puts you at a disadvantage.
Aside from transitioning to video interviews and customizing every application for quality, these times call for some things I’m scared to ask you for, but this pandemic demands grit and patience.
And that’s so much easier said than done.
You’ll have to keep pressing forward, even when you don’t feel like it, and even when it’s hard to get out of bed in the morning. And you’ll have to really wrap your mind around the fact that employers aren’t moving as quickly as they were just a month ago. Response times are slower, so landing an interview takes more time, and post-interview decisions will take even longer.
And that doesn’t sound appealing when you’re worried about paying rent in a few days. It’s not appealing, and we are by no means minimizing that fact or your feelings about it. These are the cold realities of these COVID-19 times.
In these desperate times, your only choice is to take a deep breath and approach job hunting the right way, knowing that companies are shuffling the deck right now. It won’t be in fast motion, but there’s a chair for you about to open up, and you should be pushing your hardest to be the one to fill it.
From the depths of our hearts – know that we’re pulling for you.
Austin community has power in resources
(BUSINESS NEWS) This is a resource list we compiled quickly from a small business friends group in Austin, TX. During isolation these should help immensely to get ahead.
Well, that escalated quickly. We were saddened by the cancellation of SXSW which for 34 years has brought thousands of people to Austin to celebrate interactive, music and tech. Many entrepreneurs, artists and small business owners thrive on their exposure and sales during this two-week festival. Many bars, restaurants and shops rely on this additional foot traffic each year.
Some amazing person quickly pulled together ilostmygig.com where people could report in about the wage, they were losing due to the cancellation of the festival.
Not much later, we may have been complaining about our daily commutes in Austin traffic and the next told that our workplaces were closed, and we would need to start having meetings on Zoom, Skype and MS Teams and work remotely for an indefinite time.
Schools and daycare may have also been closed, with not much notice, so people are balancing doing this new work from home all the time while having a child/children home too. Others in Austin were not sure what their workplaces would do and sat by their emails at 11pm on Sunday night.
We know this sudden shift in our daily lives hurts. This hurts everyone whether you’re a full-time employee, small business owner, local artist and maker, restaurant/bar owner and/or self-employed. A Small Business Friends ATX group quickly pulled together a webinar with resources for their community and we have permission to share here. Many of these are also an attempt to support some of our small business owners in our world here in Austin, TX.
We hope this list provides you with some great ideas and/or resources to do while the world around us in uncertain. This is by no means an exhaustive list (and is highly relevant to Texas) but could also offer you ideas to seek out in your community. Either way, it’s a great demonstration of the power of community – whether in real life or online.
Erin Wike, Career Coach and Lecturer at UT Austin, Owner of Cafe Con Resume and Small Business Friends ATX Co-Founder (Austin-based owner):
TEXAS – Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
Disaster Unemployment Assistance During or After Natural Disasters
Design Your Life Workbook – If you need some help with design thinking prompts and guidance on how to explore new opportunities in your business, this guided workbook helps you to draw out what potential there is in an easy format and at your own pace.
Super U Podcast (also on Spotify) (Austin-based owner)
Erik Qualman’s Super U Podcast has tons of great tips on personal/digital branding and stories of people bringing out their superpowers. The March 16 podcast is about Online Classes and Online Learning during Coronavirus Quarantine. He also shares great tips on Instagram (short sound bites)
(And shameless plug, Erin Wike is interviewed on the 2/26 episode about The Modern Resume and Aligning your Passions with work).
The Prowess Project Certification
16-hour certification on teamwork, interpersonal skills, technology and Project Management principles. (Austin-based owner)
Doers Shakers Makers
Sierra Bailey’s Podcast has tons of great tips for tiny, talented business owners around content marketing, scaling, time management, etc. (Austin-based owner)
She also has a free Facebook group and virtual meet ups.
Google Analytics 101 for Small Business Owners (recorded webinar via YouTube)
Social Media Today has a story about LinkedIn Learning
“In the coming days, we will make 16 LinkedIn Learning courses available for free including tips on how to: stay productive, build relationships when you’re not face-to-face, use virtual meeting tools (Microsoft Teams, Skype, BlueJeans, Cisco WebEx and Zoom), and balance family and work dynamics in a healthy way.”
LinkedIn Learning has a ton of resources too about learning Google Analytics, Digital Marketing trends, Excel, etc.
Remote Resources by Facebook Education
If you’re looking for reliable content to share with your members on the prevention of coronavirus, or dealing with anxiety surrounding the virus, we’ve compiled some helpful information from leading health authorities.
Lynn Chang, Owner of Career Zen where East meets West in her approach to helping people with their Career Journeys.
- 20 minutes of restorative yoga is equivalent to a 2-hr nap. Doing this everyday can improve your mindset and wellbeing. Waterfall pose. You can find other yoga and meditation videos from the Career Zen YouTube channel. Leandra Blei Photography filmed and edited the meditation ones!
- I wrote The 10 Day Career Cleanse to help us during stressful, chaotic times at work. Through inner zen and harmony, we can more easily tap into creativity and innovation for our businesses. Jessica Hagemann of Cider Spoon Stories (Austin-based owner) was my editor!
- Need some extra money now? Remote Side Hustles, Work from home jobs through Rat Race Rebellion, Disaster Unemployment Assistance for small businesses. I’ll have more resources and special offerings to share as we go. Here’s my FB business page for reference.
- Remember that your path to success is naturally paved with unexpected twists and turns. Stay focused on your vision and use your talents to better the world!
Sonya Strattman (Austin-based owner)
Success Strategist for Women in Business
Creator of Women in the Business Arena podcast and program
- Sonya will have several podcast episodes on dealing with the current environment starting next week. Look up Women in the Business Arena on your favorite podcast app or visit: https://sonyastattmann.com/listen
- She also has some very specific episodes on topics that will support you during these times.
- 3-part series on Navigating business with kids off of school, with illness, etc. Episodes 110-112 starting here.
- Overcoming fear EP105.
- The Inevitability of Discomfort and How to Move through it EP127.
- Deconstructing Stress EP134.
- Facing Discouragement & Rising Again EP132.
- For those in a service business, she has a quick quiz that can help you determine where to focus your attention right now for the most results. Sonya also has accompanying training for each result.
- Women’s Facebook group called Women in the Business Arena (same as the podcast). You are welcome to join and ask me her questions.
Ruoyun Xu Killian (Austin-based owner)
Founder of C3Nami, a Digital Marketing Agency.
- Her company is currently working on potentially offering free 20 min advice calls to see how they can support people more on an individual level, but you can always email her, and she will do her best to answer questions.
- Article about twitters advice on how to adjust your tone during these times.
- Facebook hub for small businesses.
- Official City of Austin website.
- CDC website
We here at The American Genius feel the struggles of this time, we hear hundreds of stories each week and know it can be scary living in such uncertainty. We share these resources not only to help you through these hard times, but to show that others are working on, around, and through the problems along side you.
This list is mostly centered around businesses but the more important element in all of this is you. Take care of yourself and business will return to normal, so wash your hands, stay away from others for the time being, and maybe you can actually catch up on that sleep you’ve been lacking for years.
France sues Apple for $1.2B over the mistreatment of resellers
(BUSINESS NEWS) Apple’s being hit with one of France’s all-time biggest fines…what did they do this time? Put resellers between a rock and an even harder rock.
The coronavirus isn’t the only thing putting a damper on businesses – the French government recently hit Apple with a $1.2 billion fine. Granted, this isn’t entirely a fair comparison. Many small businesses are hurting from the unexpected effects of the virus.
Meanwhile Apple is, well, Apple. You know, the business that’s made headlines in the past for edging out independent resellers, making products that are incredibly difficult to fix and purposefully slowing down older phones. That Apple.
Anyway, this time, Apple’s being hit with a record-breaking fine (really! According to Politico, it’s one of the biggest fine the French government has ever issued) for violating antitrust laws. This comes after an almost eight year investigation by the Autorité de la Concurrence, which regulates competition in the country. And turns out, eight years of investigating has yielded quite a bit of dirt.
First, Apple literally made agreements with some of its wholesale companies–notably Tech Data and Ingram Micro–to not compete with each other, which in turn made it harder for resellers to stay afloat. But that was just the start. Apple also pushed resellers into matching Apple prices, even going so far as to bully companies that offered lower prices by allegedly limiting their supply.
Basically, if you’re wondering why Apple products are so darn expensive, one reason is that the company seems to have gone out of its way to keep anyone from offering lower prices. In fact, the entire investigation was started because Apple reseller, eBizcuss.com, filed a complaint on the matter. (eBizcuss.com has since gone out of business, if you’re wondering.)
It’s also worth noting that the company managed to avoid this fine for years. In 2013, during the investigation, some of Apple’s French offices were raided, leading to Apple hitting the Autorité de la Concurrence with a lawsuit of their own. The case was resolved in 2018 – the raids were deemed legal – and Apple’s time finally ran out.
Apple plans to appeal the fine, but judging by the way Apple has been catching worldwide attention for the last few years, this probably isn’t the last we’ll hear of their questionable business practices.
