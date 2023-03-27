Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Eggs are too rich even for Dollar Tree shelves (for now)

Discount chain Dollar Tree has chosen to remove eggs from its shelves, but not quite for the reason you’d expect.

Published

A carton of brown eggs from Dollar Tree sits next to a cutting board, with a broken open egg shell on the cutting board.

Seder plates and Easter baskets may seem a little light this April. Discount chain Dollar Tree has chosen to remove eggs from its shelves, but not quite for the reason you’d expect. 

After raising its eponymous prices, Dollar Tree has recently become referred to as “Dollar Twenty-Five Tree” on TikTok. It’s been a crucial resource in food deserts across North America for many years. With this in mind, Dollar Tree locations broadened their food inventories to include things like frozen meals. They charged a bit more for those products with the unspoken understanding that they are specialty items.

So what does that have to do with the price of eggs? Over the course of last year, an avian flu killed more than 50 million birds in the US. Consumers started to feel the impact of the illness last fall when it triggered first an egg shortage, then huge price jumps. According to this piece by CNN Business, egg prices went up “11.1% from November to December and 59.9% annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.” When your business model runs on the sort of margins as those of dollar stores, that’s an untenable shift.

Another piece from CNN Business noted that “[t]he average price for a dozen Grade A large eggs was $4.21 in February, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.” As it turns out, it’s the fluctuations of egg prices that caused issues for Dollar Tree, not just the high prices themselves.      

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, retail has been among the industries hit hardest for employee retention. As a result, Dollar Tree has been heavily utilizing lean staffing. To quote this piece from the Brooklyn Public Library, “Lean staffing..is intentional, severe understaffing. This is often promoted as beneficial by management and management consultants, and may be described in a way that emphasizes efficiency…If understaffing is long-term and “normal” at a workplace, it is deliberate.” If this story sounds familiar to you and your business, know that you’re definitely not alone.

Many Dollar Tree stores often only have a manager on duty and no other employees. One person has to manage inventory, maintenance, and customer service all on their own. Dollar Tree found that given the rapid fluctuations of the egg prices, adjusting the price tags took too much time. Rather than schedule more people per shift, the company decided to remove eggs from their shelves altogether. 

Family Dollar, which is also owned by Dollar Tree, will continue selling eggs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jill V Friedman is an ex-pat New Yorker, copywriter, comedian, video essayist, and occasional musician. Their work lives at the intersection of tech, media, and pop culture. They make Kevin Bacon look like an isolated shut-in.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Business News

Family Dollar rejects Dollar General proposal, what now?

(Business News) Dollar General offers Family Dollar a lucrative merger, which the company promptly rejected in favor of the Dollar Tree deal.

August 24, 2014
dollar tree dollar tree

Business News

Dollar Tree to acquire bigger rival, Family Dollar for $8.5B

(Business News) For a whopping $18.5 billion, Dollar Tree has plans to acquire Family Dollar, pending regulatory approval. The deal is set to close...

July 28, 2014

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.