Business News
From Mavs to medicine: How Mark Cuban is taking on pharmaceuticals
(BUSINESS) The Mav’s owner and entrepreneur, Mark Cuban, has devised a plan to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry with Dallas radiologist, Oshmyansky.
For Alex Oshmyansky, the disillusionment with pharmaceutical companies is personal. In his line of work as a radiologist, he’d seen patients be told they need extremely expensive medicine, be unable to afford it and apply for financial assistance, just to die while waiting to be approved. It angered him, and so he came up with the idea for a low-cost drug company. He never dreamed he would garner the attention, and funding, of famous billionaire entrepreneur, Mark Cuban.
By now, Mark Cuban’s name is synonymous with startups, but his newest business venture is unlike anything he’s ever done. It all started with an email from a Dallas-based radiologist, Oshmyansky, who sent Cuban a cold pitch email, detailing his idea for an affordable pharmaceutical company, which had already gained some traction, and one million dollars in funding. Together, they devised a plan to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry.
And so, The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company was born. The company aims to buy, package, distribute and manufacture low-cost versions of many low-cost drugs, while offering “radical transparency”. At its core, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is a compounding pharmacy, beneficial because, while still FDA approved and subject to certain manufacturing regulations, it is subject to less strict regulations than an average generic drug company.
Cuban and Oshmyansky can offer one hundred generic drugs at cost, plus a 15 % markup and a pharmacist’s fee. For example, a cancer patient could get 400 mg of Imatinib for $47.40 without insurance, as opposed to $9,657 at a traditional pharmacy. It can currently deliver medication to every US state, except North Carolina.
One reason Cuban can offer medications so cheaply is that he buys directly from the manufacturer to pass savings on to the consumer. Soon, however, he will control the means of production. Cuban is breaking ground on an 11 million dollar manufacturing facility. Located in the Dallas neighborhood of Deep Ellum, a 22,000 sq ft building is currently under construction. Oshmyansky feels the supply chain is “so cumbersome and broken” so he and Cuban created a parallel supply chain where they can control every aspect of the production. Another benefit to creating a parallel supply chain is that Cuban and Oshmyansky can also produce small-batch medications considered in short supply by the FDA. These drugs, known as “orphan drugs”, are used to treat rare diseases in smaller populations.
Another cost reduction aspect of The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is that they aim to cut out pharmacy benefit managers, the middlemen between Big Pharma and insurers/big employers. Their primary job is to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to get the lowest prices for prescription drugs.
However, PMBs benefit financially from these negotiations and receive rebates, all while being secretive about their contracts with pharmaceutical companies. That is why transparency in pricing is so important to Cuban. However, some experts say that Cuban’s new cost-plus pharmacy is not the solution to high drug prices, because it doesn’t cover all medications like name brands or biologics. Name brands cost 80-85% more than generic medications.
Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company also doesn’t take health insurance, which is vital for many Americans who pay cash to get the lowest price on their prescriptions. Going outside of health insurance can cause many Americans to not meet their deductible, which could make other health procedures and medications more expensive in the long term, so it’s not the right solution for every consumer. Still, it can make a difference for many Americans.
They also don’t offer any medical supplies many patients are reliant on, such as glucose monitors or oxygen tanks. Many experts also dislike the idea of consumers “shopping around” and choosing to fill their prescriptions at various pharmacies, as they believe it could increase the risk of unintended drug interactions, something PMBs were designed to prevent.
Other companies who have preceded The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, such as GoodRX (an app that compares prices and offers coupons for prescriptions), have helped lower costs to consumers, but haven’t revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry. With 18 million Americans unable to afford at least one drug, and with 1 and 10 Americans skipping doses to save their medications.
Despite government efforts, Americans spend an average of 1,300 USD every year on pharmaceuticals, which is more than any developed country in the world. Where the government has failed to intervene, private business owners, like Cuban, have stepped up. While, Cuban and Oshmyansky’s goal is simple; to disrupt the drug industry, the industry itself is anything but simple. It’s unclear whether Cuban’s endeavor alone can lower drug prices, but it can hopefully bring about a larger change.
Cuban says he could “make a fortune from this”. “But I won’t”, he continues, “I’ve got enough money. I’d rather f**k up the drug industry in every way possible”.
Business News
How to get what you want through negotiation and persuasion
(BUSINESS NEWS) There is a myriad of different approaches to negotiation and persuasion. We’ve compiled a few tips for you- 1st: avoid aggression.
The art of persuasion
Persuasion as a tactic in negotiations and conversations is often times the only way we can arrive at a solution. We are prompted to negotiate at work, with our children, at our gigs, and many times with ourselves. Negotiations are cognitively, emotionally, and in ways physically, exhausting.
In addition, the demands that lead us to the persuasion table often push negotiators into aggressive, or even threatening directions, even when that person would not normally use threats or aggression as a communication style.
Do not be aggressive
The problem with threatening or aggressive negotiations is that for the most part – they don’t work. Many times threats are simply emotional outbursts, even if they are successful at best they are short-term wins with the potential for future collateral damage.
To avoid threatening your way into a ruined relationship and negotiate with poise and skills, consider the following:
- Emphasize the role of reciprocity – people will be more receptive to demands or needs if something is given.
- Be the first to offer something. It sets the tone and makes people more receptive to what you are trying to influence.
- Embrace the “common ground” –
- Align your attitude with theirs to create comradery
- Do not accuse them of being wrong – this simply becomes a personal attack.
- Do not insult or demean their position. Even if you disagree, acknowledge that you understand the perspective.
- Make yourself likable:
- Be polite and practice your manners.
- Dress well and convey your confidence.
- Be present and listen to what is said.
- Be confident.
- When you present information, ensure that information doesn’t violate conversational maxims, this means that the information will be better received and you won’t be forced to rely on threats:
- Information is complete and full.
- Information is truthful and accurate.
- Information is relevant to the conversation.
- Information is expressed in an easy-to-understand way.
- Express humility – admit when you are wrong. It prevents it from becoming an emotional derailed later in the argument.
- Check your emotions regularly. We often resort to threats as an emotional outburst in an argument. If you find yourself resorting to threats
- Utilize the scarcity principle – instead of a threat, indicate that an offer or a situation has a time limit and will expire.
- Stop the negotiation if you feel like you can’t negotiate without being angry. It’s better to walk away rather than risk the potentially negative consequences for future negotiations.
Better to avoid
Although there are some cases where threats MAY be helpful for the most part it is better to maintain poise and avoid threats.
The consequences of threats can be ruined relationships and reputations, and ultimately, may keep you from reaching the ultimate goal of your negotiations.
Business News
7 deadly sins of technical interviews and 5 tips to crush the competition
(TECH NEWS) When you’re preparing for technical interviews, there are a number of things to consider, including these 7 tips of what NOT to do.
The economic world has never before been so mismatched. In October of 2019 I was let go from my Oil & Gas position. Through no fault of my own, I might add. The downturn for oil started in the summer of that year and a financial impact from other countries contributed to the beginning of a major downturn for the industry. Thousands of professionals lost their jobs in probably the worst downturn O&G has scene ever. Then of course we had a global pandemic to contend with.
During the ensuing 16 months of part-time work, I not only worked as a Wal-Mart employee (don’t ask!), but also a maid, a bartender, a writer, a hawker, and pretty much anything that would allow me to survive to the next paycheck. I’ll be giving back to friends for their generosity too for a while to come. Nothing I did professionally was making any headway so just like thousands of other people on the planet I was stuck trying to find employment while being drowned in bills.
After hundreds of applications, I do not exaggerate, I was able to land a number of professional interviews. Unfortunately, I only received limited interviews because of my advanced degrees. The number of times I heard that I was over-qualified would have made a nun curse.
During these interviews however, I remembered a great deal about good practices. Here, we categorize the 7 worst things you can do in technical interviews:
- Not communicating effectively: This is surefire way to not get a job. You have to know how to communicate to get anything done.
- Not admitting when you don’t know the answer: If you get caught not knowing some information, just admit that you don’t know and demonstrate that you know how to learn it. Or that you know where to find the correct information. If you lie and they figure it out, you’re screwed.
- Cramming the night before an interview: This is a surefire way to tire yourself out and be in worse shape than if you hadn’t crammed at all, remain balanced.
- Memorizing code for algorithms & data structures: You have no real clue about what you’re going to be asked. Filling your head with useless information right before technical interviews that could destroy your chances of answering something effectively.
- Overlooking the “cultural fit” interview: Technical interviewers almost all come from a background of doing it themselves. This being said, they are typically not really looking for your full technical knowledge background, that’s what your resume is for. They want to know if they’ll want to spend most of their week with you, or whether you can handle stressful situations and fast paced changes. Having someone who is extremely technical but who can’t actually handle a social situation is almost always worse.
- Starting with the optimized solution: Always starting off with the optimized solution can show a very structured and inflexible mind. Show off your versatility, not just that you get straight to the point.
- Overlooking programming foundations: Instead of going off on fancy things, start with the basics – if they start asking about more advanced thins then that’s the opener for you to get creative. If you just jump over the basics they wont know where your base is.
These 7 shortfalls of technical interviewees are well established. They each come from well-known interview practices. Knowing how to communicate effectively is a must, no matter what job you’re interviewing for. Taking time to relax and stay calm before an interview and not cramming your brain full of information you may have no idea is going to be talked about. It’s a good list for technical interviews to be sure.
The thing I always try and remember in any interview, whether it be for the C-suite, or for McDonalds, I have a few rules to keep in mind. Not that they always got me what I wanted but it’s something to start with for those of you reentering the work force for whatever reason:
- Be yourself: If your main goal is to hide character flaws, then ultimately one mistake could give them a bad impression. If you go into the meeting being yourself, you can at least be truthful on your strong or weak points to ensure best fit.
- Be prepared: You know yourself, or at least I’d hope so. You know whether its best for you to study the week before or the night before technical interviews. Make sure you know the position you’re interviewing for and the company itself. You don’t have to memorize everything but you need to be prepared.
- Be calm: You might be the nervous sort who has to pace on phone interviews. Well, if you are, just keep that in mind. I know for a fact that those interviews that I took on the phone without video, I paced around my room continuously. Whatever you need to do to appear calm and coordinated, do it.
- Be observant: Reading the room is an essential skill for anyone trying to get a job. You could be blabbing the secrets of becoming a millionaire to someone who just doesn’t want to hear it. You wouldn’t get hired. You have to be able to know what’s going on around you.
As the world is, finding job is just a difficult process. You have to remember to not give up. That is the only thing that will stop you, quitting. Use any and all connections that you’ve made to keep moving forward. Don’t hesitate to use social media either. It’s there for a reason. Good luck!
Business News
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
(CAREER) It may be hard to spot a job post from a sex trafficker because it can blend in, but there are 7 red flags to avoid when job hunting to avoid becoming a victim of human sex trafficking – it can happen to anyone.
You open your eyes and it’s completely dark. Your head is throbbing and you’re in a tight space in a fetal position with your arms tied behind your back and your feet tied together.
You taste copper in your mouth and realize it’s blood. Your heart is starting to beat so hard it’s nearly coming out of your chest as you realize you’re in a car trunk of a car that isn’t moving. Panic sets in…
The last thing you remember, you were going in for an interview at a company after being unemployed for nearly a year. It was weird that the boss wanted to interview you at his house in a rough neighborhood, but you try not to be judgmental and you really really need the work.
You’re remembering that you were only in that house for a few seconds before someone hit you in the back of the head and everything went black.
Now all you can see is a crack of light coming from outside, but not enough to mean it’s daytime.
Do you start kicking and screaming for help? Or is whoever attacked you right outside of the car? It’s so quiet and you have no idea where you are or how you ended up there, but you know you’re in danger.
This panic is drilled into the heart of people every day in America, both men and women just trying to earn a living that end up violently thrown into the sex trafficking trade.
You may think you’re too smart to fall for a sex trafficking scheme. You probably think it’s just drug addicts desperate to get high.
You’re wrong.
Human sex trafficking can happen to anyone at any time, and there are red flags that are either unknown or overlooked by people from all backgrounds.
Traffickers use various tricks, from pretending to be a romantic partner, a provider, or even extortion. But the most dangerous are the people that promise the world (a high paying job no matter your qualifications, a nice car, vacations, new clothes).
We want you to be aware and open-eyed, and urge you to never be so desperate that you can’t walk away – that’s how they get you.
This is not the definitive guide, there could be more red flags, but we want you to live, so here’s how you can tell what’s normal and what’s not.
Red flag #1 – overpromising
You’re probably not the type of person to fall for the bandit signs on the side of the road that promise travel, a fancy car, clothing budgets, and high pay, but no experience is required (and all you have is a phone number to call). But your child or niece/nephew might…
What all of these signs have in common is that they offer a lure but no details.
These signs or shady online ads often use female names to appear more trustworthy, and require you to text them (you won’t hear their voice because it’s not a polished receptionist, it’s a scary sex trafficker).
If you can’t get any details in advance of inadvertently giving someone your phone number by texting or calling, it may not be safe – don’t call/text. It’s not worth it.
If they tell you to check out their Instagram account and it’s just pictures of someone’s unidentifiable hands holding wads of cash, that’s a common method to appear legitimate (“but look how much money they made!”) but it’s a common ingredient in scams of all sorts, including trafficking.
Red flag #2 – they don’t ask you questions or give info
If a company that you’re inquiring about (online or via a sign) doesn’t ask you any questions, you may be in danger.
All legitimate businesses will want to review your professional experience, even if you’re applying for entry level work. They’ll care if you’re in their industry or interested in their industry.
If there is no way to apply online, or nowhere to email your resume, and they get angry with you for asking, it’s not a legitimate opportunity (sex trafficking or otherwise).
If they jump immediately to an interview after you text “I’m interested,” that’s not how normal businesses operate. Legitimate businesses can’t interview everyone that is interested, it’s not logistically possible. That’s a big red flag.
If you can’t even tell what industry it’s in or what the position is, the best choice is to not even contact them.
Don’t overreact to personal questions, sometimes traditional employers ask them, but do run if someone asks questions about your body or how you would react in certain sexual situations. Even if the interviewer is a well dressed older woman – many tricks and disguises will be used to lure ou in.
Red flag #3 – the interview is in a weird place
Small businesses will often interview you in a Starbucks, and that’s totally legitimate.
But if you have ignored the first two red flags and found yourself lining up an interview, look at Google Maps before you head that way.
Some online advertisers will say that you’re such an interesting candidate that the boss wants to meet you personally at his home.
That is not normal. You should never go, even if the boss is well known.
But in the case of sex trafficking, you won’t have the real name of a person, and if the interview location is a run down, dilapidated house, you’re going to end up in a trunk. Sometimes it will even be in a decent looking house, but that’s still not normal and they could be renting it online for the day to appear more upstanding.
If you look on Google Maps and it’s in an abandoned strip mall that you know hasn’t had any open companies in a decade, that’s another terrible sign of danger.
All interviews should be at a company’s offices, or in a very public place like a Starbucks. And even if the interview goes well and the interviewer wants you to immediately go to a private location, never ever ever do that.
If you have a WeWork or coworking space in your city, if you aren’t totally sure about a lone interviewer or their chosen location, tell them you cowork there and you’d be happy to meet there in public, in the bright lights (you can buy a day pass if they say yes). If they’re unwilling to meet in a public space, run.
Lastly on this red flag, if you end up meeting at Starbucks and it doesn’t go well, your gut says you’re in danger, or you rejected their offer to immediately go to their house to continue the interview, don’t leave first. Stay put, lie, say you have another meeting there in a few minutes, and let them leave first so they can’t follow you to your car. Watch them drive away. And if your gut still says you’re in danger, tell an employee that you’re going to your car and ask if they’d make sure you got there and the creepy interviewer doesn’t get you (that’ll get their attention).
Safety first.
Red flag #4 – weird contracts
Let’s say you’ve found yourself answering a shady ad that you didn’t know was shady. They say it’s all remote, so you don’t have to meet anyone in person. So far, so good.
Maybe they promised that you’ll do a ton of fancy international travel, and their headquarters are in another nation, so the contract is in another language, but they tell you what it says so you sign anyways.
Wrong. If an employment contract is in another language, you truly have no idea what you’re signing to – don’t do it.
But that’s not the only part of this red flag. In this scenario, sex traffickers will have you take the contract to a local who will translate it for you, answer all of your questions, and help you through the process by holding your hand.
They’re remote too, so you’ll have to go to their house, but they assure you the person is your same gender, and you’re not in any danger, they’ve helped hundreds of people and just want to help you.
If you go to that house for “help,” you’ll likely end up victimized.
Red flag #5 – money flows oddly
This red flag is applicable to a number of scams, not just human sex trafficking. If you are required to pay money up front before getting a job (for tools, training, or inventory), you’re either joining a scam, a MLM scheme, or being stolen from. That’s not normal for a traditional full time opportunity.
On the other end of the spectrum, traffickers that are Promisers try to gain your trust, so without meeting you, they may mail you a check as a sign on bonus (you were smart enough to reject giving them your bank account information for direct deposit which is a common way to scam people out of money).
You’ll put the check in the bank, it’ll sit there for a few days while it clears, but meanwhile they’ve gained your trust and start working toward meeting you in person and fast forwarding the trafficking process.
The check isn’t going to clear, but now they have your home address, likely your phone number, name, and if you were tricked into filling out an application, they have your Social Security Number.
Your identity could be stolen and sold, or worse, it could be used to track you down and find you in person, knowing how vulnerable you are since you missed all of the previous red flags.
Red flag #6 – the company is a mystery
So maybe you’re a really smart person and you’ve avoided all of the red flags.
Maybe you just saw a simple Craigslist ad that didn’t provide a company name, but the opportunity sounds legit, so you email through their relay system to avoid giving your real email address. You ask for details. Smart.
In most cases, they’re smaller businesses avoiding being bombarded by desperate third party recruiting firms, so they keep their name off of the ad. Those folks will tell you their website, who they are, and any information you’re seeking.
Do your homework. Find them on Glassdoor, Google around.
If they don’t have a website, maybe they’re just getting started, but the founders should at least be on LinkedIn and have real people they’re connected to (which is still no guarantee of legitimacy. If there’s no mention of them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or even Google, ask for more information.
If someone gets angry at your inquiries, or refuses to answer, they’re either illegitimate, or they’re looking for victims. Either way, it’s not worth it, stay away.
Red flag #7 – your gut says it’s dangerous
Although it should be number one, the final red flag is that if your gut tells you any part of the process is off, trust your intuition.
We’ve experienced it
We operate a very large Facebook Group called Austin Digital Jobs and we’ve worked with the Austin Police Department (APD) to report sex trafficking posts online that appear legitimate, but are far from it.
Two instances have happened in this very well known, reputable group (both of which were immediately spotted by members, publicly declared as sex trafficking and scams), but it shows you these traffickers can blend in and go anywhere.
One instance gave no details, but they were looking for an assistant and only offered a phone number. Some of our members texted for more details and within minutes of the posting, shared publicly that they were asking female candidates to “interview” at a scary looking house in a bad part of town. The post was screenshot, removed within minutes, and APD was immediately notified – they were familiar with the address and took action.
Separately, a link to a Craigslist ad for a personal assistant at a “consulting firm” for $50/hr was posted in our Facebook group, insisting that only attractive females apply, and a picture of them was required (and that they’d have to be “comfortable using [their] body”). It was immediately removed and reported to Facebook, Craigslist, and APD. Some would have believed it to be real because the description of interacting with clients sounded standard, but there were too many red flags (the police agreed).
It can happen anywhere to anyone, male or female. Even the major job search sites have to battle the evolving tricks of human sex traffickers, but the bottom line is that if no info is offered and it sounds too good to be true, it is.
We beg beg beg you to heed these red flags and share them with people you care about – we don’t want any of you to be beaten, raped, or even killed. And above all, trust your gut when it tells you a situation is dangerous.
Even if you feel like you’re losing an opportunity, it’s better to be poor than dead.
This story was first published July 2018.
