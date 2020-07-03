Business News
Supreme Court okays trademarking for ‘generic’ name URLs
(BUSINESS NEWS) Generic name trademarks have helped to stave off monopolies of broad products and services, but the Supreme Court just ruled that generic company names like Booking.com, can now be trademarked.
For years, The United States Patent and Trademark Office has denied rights to names termed as “generic.” This was previously used to prevent generic terms from monopolizing a section of the market. It has prevented many companies from doing that as well.
However, as we move into the 21st century we begin to see things that may not be so cut and dry. As usual life gets messy and things are far more grey than they previously have been.
Recently, the US Supreme Court ruled that website names are eligible for a change to the previous trademark rules. The website that pushed for this privilege first, Booking.com that is owned by Booking Holdings Inc., argued that they needed this ruling to stop consumers from following copycats down a rabbit hole and away from their business.
The decision, heavily weighted at 8-1, gives Booking.com, nationwide legal protection against competing companies trademarks.
A remark released later by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Supreme Court states, “We have no cause to deny Booking.com the same benefits Congress accorded other marks qualifying as nongeneric.” An argument quoted from the decision continues as since, “‘Booking.com’ is not a generic name to consumers, it is not generic.”
This stance, taken by the majority, exemplifies a firm position on the rights of the individual companies’ abilities to identify themselves as they see fit.
The lone dissenting vote coming from Justice Stephen Breyer who argued that he fears that this decision “will lead to a proliferation of ‘generic.com’ marks, granting their owners a monopoly over a zone of useful, easy-to-remember domains.”
Honestly, if you can’t come up with your own domain that either incorporates, but doesn’t copy, or gets your point across without being too generic, you may need to hire a PR person.
This move forward from the Supreme Court opens up a lot of possibilities for people to be creative with their businesses. If generic and simple names will be the norm, then people will have to think outside the box in the future. Bring on the challenges.
Business News
New company beats Amazon with next morning delivery?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon has a new competitor in South Korea: Coupang, with faster shipping than Prime.
What if I told you Amazon Prime’s, 1-3 day guaranteed delivery time isn’t the fastest e-commerce service the world has to offer? You would think I’m lying right?
Coupang, one of the world’s fastest delivery services located in South Korea, allows you to order any item, anytime before midnight, promising that it will be at your doorstep by 7am! (I wasn’t lying!) With 70% of its employees living within a 10 minute radius of a Coupang center, 80% of residents residing in populated cities and 95% of it’s population owning a smartphone, South Korea has become the perfect e-commerce epicenter. Coupang employees over 10,000 people who together deliver 99.3% of all orders within 24 hours. Imagine it’s Tuesday night, you’re falling asleep and suddenly remember you forgot to get your wife a present for her 50th birthday tomorrow. You have two options: accept your fate of being put in the dog house for three long weeks, or quickly order a few great items off Coupang’s website that’ll be delivered BEFORE she even wakes up!
Like Amazon, Coupang allows its customers to create a profile, store desired products in a list, and check out using your saved payment method. Half of South Korea’s total population of 51.6 million has installed Coupang’s app with a surge of people trying Coupang for the first time during stay at home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company struggled to meet fulfillment demands, especially those including PPE, household cleaning products, and children’s necessities. While many companies are struggling to stay afloat, Coupang is quickly adapting to meet consumer demands. In March, the company opened a new logistics center to expand its overnight/same day delivery services and is currently working to reach an even broader population.
Believe it or not, right before Coupang received a $2 Billion investment from SoftBanks, its founder, Kim Bom debated walking away from it all. Bom founded the company in 2010, receiving the investment in 2018 and is expected to pursue an IPO by the end of 2020. So for all of you entrepreneurs wondering if you should give up on that decade long dream…DON’T. Coupang went from selling a few hundred items each day to 3.3 million. Now that’s what you call entrepreneurism!
Business News
Google plans to pay publishers for content (a little too late)?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google will finally pay publishers for news, but only a few, and they have to meet Google standards.
I mean…could you get any greedier Google? (Chandler Bings voice).
After years and years of pressure and complaints from publishers that Google’s search feed doesn’t properly recognize them or the news they work so hard to report, Google has finally announced that they will begin to pay publishers for content. But only some.
WHAT A LOAD OF BS.
According to the News Media Alliance, Google profited 4.7 BILLION in 2019 as a search engine for the news industry. So now, not only is Google fleecing its content providers and the writers who are working to create material for them, but it’s quite likely that Google’s algorithm is pushing paid news to the top of its search feed. What does this mean for users? It means that for one, you will see what they want you to see, but most importantly, it means that Google HAS the money to pay its publishers but chooses not too!
Google’s announcement to start paying publishers excludes all publishers outside Brazil, Germany, and Australia. Even within the countries that Google closed a deal with, there are many that do not meet its “high quality content” requirement for a paid position. The problem with all this nonsense is that we stopped letting the news come from others like us, and instead, according to the U.S News Media Alliance, the news is entirely owned by a handful of companies. You may have 635 channels on your TV, but if you google…or maybe you should duck duck go it, you’ll find that all those channels lead back to one huge organization.
SO WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?
Google has definitely been pressured to make some big changes, and while paying publishers is a good first step in the right direction, is it enough to make up for years of damage?
Business News
International start up turns LinkedIn profiles into resumes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Rezi is an AI driven app that can turn LinkedIn profiles into resumes within minutes. Save time and optimize your chances of getting noticed.
If you have already put work into creating your LinkedIn profile, you can parlay that into a resume with a plug-in download and a few clicks thanks to the AI-powered resume builder, Rezi. The company started as a weekend project in 2015 by CEO and Founder, Jacob Jacquet, to address the challenges his recently-graduated friends were having with writing hirable resumes.
According to the Rezi website, the company began by studying resumes and how they interacted with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), which companies use to manage online applications. Rezi wanted to educate job seekers on ATS while developing resources to create optimized resumes. This effort began as a resume template offered on a WordPress site. Once it hit Reddit with an explanation of the success of the resume, it quickly gained traction. Rezi then decided to focus on the South Korean job seeker market and became the most recognizable global startup in Seoul, according to the Rezi website.
The company’s next step was to go the direction of software as a service (SaaS) and support job seekers who wanted to make a resume in minutes. Rezi now offers a free plug-in version where users can transform their LinkedIn profile into a resume.
They also offer AI keyword targeting which helps users write resumes tailored to the job description for which they are applying by giving you keywords to include from a pasted job description that would best accommodate ATS filters. In addition to resume keywords, Rezi can also identify formatting errors such as missing bullet points, buzzwords, and useful content. Flexible formatting tools allow users to customize resume aesthetics such as font size, line height, and zoom level right within the app. The Rezi Score tool will then give instant feedback to guide resume formatting.
They also offer professional resume writers to edit resumes and provide suggestions and tips to improve content. One of the most unique features of this offering is that Rezi offers a private, updated, and sharable link to your resume. Users can get started for free but monthly plans range from $3-$9 and quarterly plans from $8-$89.
Women-owned businesses make up 42% of all businesses – heck yeah!
Supreme Court okays trademarking for ‘generic’ name URLs
How to increase website engagement
Study finds 1,000 phrases that accidentally activate smart speakers
Idea: Color-coded face masks as the new social contract to combat COVID-19
HEROES Act could increase unemployment stimulus benefits, add return to work bonus
LinkedIn: New retargeting options expand your marketing efforts
A closer look at the HEROES act, and who stands to benefit the most
The future of quantum computing is “Azure” bright and you can try it
The Apple Watch isn’t just a way to ignore calls, it could save your life
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Managing bipolar disorder and what I wish my employers understood
-
Politics2 weeks ago
The White House pushes for $450 per week return to work bonus
-
Business News1 week ago
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Can small businesses keep up as more big box brands offer $15/hr pay?
-
Tech News1 week ago
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
-
Social Media1 week ago
Well established Pinterest has a new competitor, Google Keen
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Twitter to introduce voice recording feature, be ready for even hotter takes
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Apple doesn’t push product placement. What can you learn from them?