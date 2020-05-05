Business News
J. Crew has filed for bankruptcy, other retailers are next
(BUSINESS NEWS) Many brick and mortar retail stores were already losing to online shopping but COVID-19 may be the final nail as J.Crew files bankruptcy, other may follow.
On Monday, J.Crew filed for bankruptcy, the first major retail victim of the coronavirus crisis. Brick-and-mortar retail stores have struggled since the advent of online shopping, then COVID-19 came along. Other stores may also be on the chopping block like JCPenney, Sears, and Neiman Marcus. The once mighty retail chains have withstood the changing 20th century, including wars, economic depression and recession. Now their end may be hastened by a pandemic.
In lieu of the many state-wide lockdowns, retail stores have closed across the country. Hundreds of thousands of employees have been furloughed amidst losing sales. Shoppers are spending money on essential goods like groceries rather than the latest fashion trends. While Macy’s has announced plans to reopen in the coming months while following social-distancing guidelines, it goes to show how the in-person shopping experience will change as stores may need to restructure their operations. That is if shoppers return at all.
J.Crew’s bankruptcy is an omen for more retail casualties to come. In a report by CNN, Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at the Columbia Business School commented on the situation: “The retailers who were wandering around aimlessly pre-pandemic are going to be substantially less likely to muddle through than they were before.”
Sears already filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and has been on shaky ground ever since. Meanwhile even luxury retail is feeling the pressure. Neiman Marcus has a $4.3 billion debt and is considering the same route according to Bloomberg. JCPenney is also drowning in a $3.7 billion debt and its survival is currently dependent on its liquidity. Drastic restructuring will be needed said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. “This is going to be a three-pointer deep in the corner with time running out,” he told CNN.
J.Crew was in hot water before the pandemic broke out. With $1.6 billion in debt, the company had plans to launch a public offering of Madewell, its popular denim brand. COVID-19 is only hastening the end for these floundering companies.
Amazon VP resigns via spicy letter calling the company chickensh*t
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon has been through the ringer for its treatment of workers, the VP Tim Bray has had enough and praises the protestors by name.
On Friday, VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services, Tim Bray, quit the company in solidarity with whistleblowers fired from the company for organizing protests among warehouse workers. During the coronavirus pandemic, essential Amazon workers have walked out to protest the company’s worker treatment including benefits, better pay, and better protections in the workplace.
In a personal blog post titled “Bye, Amazon” Bray announced his departure and explained the situation where several employees circulated a petition outlining their demands were singled out under the flimsy guise of “repeatedly violating internal policies.”
Bray explains his decision to leave after voicing concerns through the proper work channels. “That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned,” he said.
Bray went further to reveal the names of the terminated employees. “The victims weren’t abstract entities but real people; here are some of their names: Courtney Bowden, Gerald Bryson, Maren Costa, Emily Cunningham, Bashir Mohammed, and Chris Smalls. I’m sure it’s a coincidence that every one of them is a person of color, a woman, or both. Right?” He lists the phrases used to describe the firing:
- “Chickenshit.”
- “Kill the messenger.”
- “Never heard of the Streisand effect.”
- “Designed to create a climate of fear.”
- “Like painting a sign on your forehead saying ‘Either guilty, or has something to hide.’”
Amazon workers staged a May Day Strike on Friday while Bray was spending his last day on the job. Warehouse workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the country, prolonging the closure of at last one warehouse in Kentucky.
Bray believes warehouses workers will continue to be treated like “crap” because of the power balance between them and their employer. He closes out his post by stating “any plausible solution has to start with increasing their (warehouse workers) collective strength.”
Employers, follow Kroger’s example of paying for COVID-19 testing
(BUSINESS NEWS) After months of essential workers asking, businesses are starting to ramp up protections for their essential employees, but is it enough?
With COVID-19 changing the economic landscape, there are many heartwarming stories of businesses making tough decisions to help their employees. Ally Financial not only moved all their workers to remote work, but instituted financial assistance and a more robust health insurance coverage. Senior employees at Gravity Payments agreed to pay cuts to ensure other employees didn’t lose their jobs.
Of course, every situation is unique – not every small business can afford to take on these additional costs. But there is something that should be done no matter what, and that’s ensure your employees are safe during this crisis. While many can do that by pivoting to remote work, there are lots of employees deemed essential who cannot work from home – and many of them are getting shafted.
In fact, essential workers are dying, with people falling ill after going to their low-paying jobs that they can’t afford to lose.
In response to these risks (as well as an outbreak at one of their locations) Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S, just announced they are taking steps to try to reduce risk.While it’s appalling that it has taken so long, the change is a step in the right direction. The new mandates include providing masks to all employees, increasing store cleaning and providing tests for all employees.
Kroger is far from the first to try to institute new policies for aiding essential workers during the pandemic, but many attempts from big corporations have been deemed lacking. In fact, workers from companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target organized a “sickout” on May 1 to strike against low pay and subpar measures for workplace safety.
With stay at home orders starting to relax in many areas, it’s important to keep essential workers protected, especially as foot traffic might very well increase over the next couple weeks. We’re likely not out of the woods yet, with doctors warning about a second wave of COVID-19 that could be on the horizon, and essential workers are on the front lines.
While many businesses might be dragging their feet on protecting their workers, though, there are still ways you can help. Continue washing your hands regularly, avoiding close contact with employees and using cloth mask coverings when going out to avoid spreading the disease.
The Scooter Wars have ended, the victor was COVID-19
(BUSINESS NEWS) Remember back when scooters were a thing, Lyft included. Unfortunately they had close their scooter sector in response to COVID-19.
The sweet short summer of scooters has passed to the wallowing windy winter of worry as COVID-19 devastates the public transportation sector. Lyft has decided to end its scooters operations in Austin, TX and San Jose, CA.
I never had the pleasure/millenial-ness/goofy nature/urgency to ride a scooter of any kind while I lived in Austin but I was certainly aware of their take over concerning getting around town. It was a smart, cheap, easy solution that worked really well, but then COVID-19 came and took everything we took for granted away, causing amazingly far reaching effects no one could have foreseen.
It is with both sadness and a slight chuckle that this news is received, because on the one hand there was a silly nature to the scooters. They were without a doubt one of the most ineffective ways of transport until someone slapped a motor onto the thing. They were covered in bright paint jobs, under deck lights, and a new company popped up every 2 weeks with their fleet of scooters until you had 10 at every corner all from different companies. It was almost like the movie The Birds, (That was even the name of one company Bird) every time you turned your head there were more and more.
On the other hand they were a legitimate business; meeting needs on a personal basis, not only could anyone rent one, just about anywhere in the city, but you could also make money by charging them once their batteries were depleted. They provided a service and a job all in one quick, easy package. They were also immensely popular so it was a good business model.
Then COVID-19 threw the biggest wrench it could get its virus hands on into the gears of local communities, business, and economies. Its attack has been 2 fold – it’s a virus that can live on objects that have been touched by someone affected for an extended period of time (although direct sunlight can shorten its half life, that isn’t enough to ease people fears of touching something that might have the virus on it), and it has caused a national social distancing and self isolation which causes people to not only not use the scooters but lyfts other services as well, so when it comes to cutting costs the company can slice out the scooters pretty easily.
Lyft confirmed with this statement. “We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Austin as well as our partners in Austin city government. We’re shifting resources and have made the tough decision to end scooter operations today, April 29. We continue to support riders’ essential travel needs during this time with other modes of reliable transportation.”
Lyft, like many other companies, had to lay off 982 employees and furlough another 288 just to hopefully make ends meet, add those numbers to the giant pile of unemployed people. As silly as scooters may seem you never hope your livelihood is dependent on them. Lyft is also sending a $200 credit to people who were enrolled in the critical worker program, and I hope it helps.
Like wars in the past, sickness has brought an end to the scooter wars. Never forget, forever scoot.
