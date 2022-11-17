LinkedIn data shows how skills have changed (and will continue to)

The world is changing rapidly and LinkedIn is here to document it. Ever since the beginning of COVID, we’ve all noticed a shift in the workforce. With the virus forcing many to work from home, remote positions and policies became more readily available, but remote work being more common than it was isn’t the only thing that changed.

Entire industries have evolved. Beginning or proceeding with the process of going digital has changed the working world as we know it. These huge changes are shifting the way humans collaborate, according to LinkedIn, and it’s no subtle fact that we need to adapt to stay up-to-date and relevant on the changes happening in our world.

Pointing towards LinkedIn’s rare view of the global market, let’s shine some light on how we’ve evolved as workers over time and how we may need to shift our current focuses in the future. To fully grasp how our skills have changed, they reflected on the main skills workers needed in the past and compared them to skills workers today need for that same position.

Some skills have become more of an importance when performing a certain duty, while others have become not-so-common. Other skills may have completely received the boot, even. A lot has changed over the past 10-15 years.

LinkedIn showed that skills have changed by around 25% since 2015 and the pace at which they transformed was significantly quicker during COVID. They predict that by 2025, we may see as many as three completely new skills introduced to the job force, which is pretty incredible. Digital skills are particularly sought-after with the rise of technology and they’ll continue to be a vital asset to employees as we continue to evolve as a species. We’re centered around technology.

Many of the skills we see today have actually just been upgraded to fit the current state of the world, like data analysis and supply-chain management. Though they’re skills that have been around for a long time, they’ve changed to suit new technology and ideas and will continue to adapt.