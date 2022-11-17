Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

LinkedIn data shows how skills have changed (and will continue to)

5 years ago, job titles that are booming today did not exist. The trend of change will always be around, including job skills, LinkedIn says.

Published

pointing at computer representing linkedin skills data

The world is changing rapidly and LinkedIn is here to document it. Ever since the beginning of COVID, we’ve all noticed a shift in the workforce. With the virus forcing many to work from home, remote positions and policies became more readily available, but remote work being more common than it was isn’t the only thing that changed.

Entire industries have evolved. Beginning or proceeding with the process of going digital has changed the working world as we know it. These huge changes are shifting the way humans collaborate, according to LinkedIn, and it’s no subtle fact that we need to adapt to stay up-to-date and relevant on the changes happening in our world.

Pointing towards LinkedIn’s rare view of the global market, let’s shine some light on how we’ve evolved as workers over time and how we may need to shift our current focuses in the future. To fully grasp how our skills have changed, they reflected on the main skills workers needed in the past and compared them to skills workers today need for that same position. 

Some skills have become more of an importance when performing a certain duty, while others have become not-so-common. Other skills may have completely received the boot, even. A lot has changed over the past 10-15 years. 

LinkedIn showed that skills have changed by around 25% since 2015 and the pace at which they transformed was significantly quicker during COVID. They predict that by 2025, we may see as many as three completely new skills introduced to the job force, which is pretty incredible. Digital skills are particularly sought-after with the rise of technology and they’ll continue to be a vital asset to employees as we continue to evolve as a species. We’re centered around technology. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many of the skills we see today have actually just been upgraded to fit the current state of the world, like data analysis and supply-chain management. Though they’re skills that have been around for a long time, they’ve changed to suit new technology and ideas and will continue to adapt.

In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

jack of all trades learning jack of all trades learning

Business Marketing

Are you considered a jack of all trades or a specialized subject expert?

(BUSINESS MARKETING) It may feel tough to decide if you want to be a jack of all trades or have an area of expertise...

February 3, 2022
upwork skills upwork skills

Business Marketing

Upwork revealed its top 100 skills job seekers should aim to have

(BUSINESS MARKETING) Upwork released a list of the top-100 highly sought after skills in freelancers, and there are probably skill you didn't even know...

December 6, 2019
pluralsight pluralsight

Tech News

Pluralsight is here show you your knowledge gaps and strengths

(TECH NEWS) Pluralsight helps you identify your knowledge gaps and strengths with skill assessments in as little as five minutes and 20 questions.

October 3, 2017
alexa skills ai alexa skills ai

Tech News

The Amazon Alexa’s distinct AI skills are raising bars and eyebrows

(TECH NEWS) Amazon's Alexa is insanely talented - like 15,000 distinct skills kind of talented and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

August 8, 2017

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.