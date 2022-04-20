Business News
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
(BUSINESS) The Harvard Business review did some sleuthing and has found a few ways to motivate your employees to reach peak performance.
How to peak performance
Managers and supervisors, rejoice! Researchers at the Harvard Business Review did some vital research on the concept of job crafting and its application to employee performance.
The new data yields some great suggestions for how to improve the motivation and performance of your employees.
Job arts & crafts
Job crafting is the phenomenon where an employee examines their job’s duties and find ways to have these job duties fall more in line with their interests while being communicative about the changes to their manager.
Studies have shown this approach is an effective motivational tool in aiding the more proficient and useful work of employees across a sector.
Additionally, business psychologists have worked from concepts discovered in the job crafting research, to research the concept of citizenship crafting.
The idea of citizenship crafting acknowledges that any individual on a fixed salary is going to have to do things that go above and beyond their job duties. It may be attending specific networking mixers after hours, or perhaps leading an additional committee on top of expected duties.
The key point in citizenship crafting is to allow the employee to decide what types of citizenship duties they wish to perform, instead of assigning them.
If you apply the concept of job crafting to citizenship crafting appropriately, you can get excellent results.
When an employee feels valued and rewarded for what they do, it’s proven consistently in business research, that employee will perform better as compared to their counterparts.
Motivate like a champ
Theories and business research might be great, but how does a manager start to apply this to their team? Start small. Encourage an employee to do a similar process as job crafting, but on the things that go beyond their existing job duties.
If a person doesn’t enjoy evening networking mixers, perhaps they’d enjoy checking social media for the business on a weekend. That same person who enjoys the networking happy hour may prefer it as opposed to coming in an hour early to complete a large coding project.
Put adventure in their hands
Essentially by allowing your employee to have the freedom to choose how they work within the company’s needs, you’re allowing that employee to take ownership of the job they do. Employee buy-in is critical in maintaining not just good teamwork, but also generates buy-in to your leadership skills.
Allowing your employee to “choose their own business adventure” can be a great way to foster a positive company climate, which can only help your bottom line.
Business News
Employee-driven talk about retirement is not age discrimination
(BUSINESS) A new case out of the Sixth Circuit helps employers understand what is allowed and what isn’t when it comes to retirement and discrimination.
Age discrimination is a serious problem in the workplace. It’s estimated that more than 60% of older workers have experienced some type of age discrimination. Any claim of discrimination can be costly to a business. Fighting a claim against the EEOC or in court can be expensive, regardless of whether you are actually guilty or not. A new case out of the Sixth Circuit helps employers understand what is allowed and what isn’t.
Employee-driven conversation about retirement does not lead to age discrimination!
In Sims-Madison v. Dana Commercial Manufacturing, LLC, Sims-Madison claimed age discrimination when the company terminated her employment after 15 years. She had been working for Dana since 2003. In 2017, Dana suspended her for allegedly hurling expletives and being disrespectful toward other employees. A year later, there were complaints of similar misconduct. Dana again suspended Sims-Madison, this time for five days. They also explained that their intent was to discharge Sims-Madison. Complaints against Sims-Madison kept coming in.
Dana decided to terminate her employment, but Sims-Madison asked to be considered for “retirement immediately in lieu of disciplinary action.” Dana agreed and sent the offer to Sims-Madison, but Sims-Madison never responded. Dana terminated Sims-Madison’s employment. Sims-Madison sued Dana. The district court granted summary judgment to Dana. Sims-Madison appealed. The Sixth Circuit held the district court’s ruling.
Sims-Madison alleges that it was age and race that preempted her termination, but the Sixth Circuit held that it was Sims-Madison who introduced the idea of retirement to the company. The company never wanted to terminate Sims-Madison because of her age or race. There was no pressure on Sims-Madison to retire due to her age or race. Dana had not terminated Sims-Madison due to age, but due to her actions and lack of response to their offer of retirement.
The takeaway for employers
While employers should tread carefully when asking employees about their retirement plans, because it can be evidence of age bias, there’s no reason to avoid the conversation completely. When an employee brings up retirement, have the conversation. Document everything about the conversation.
Business News
Companies somehow still aren’t sold on the value of third party data
(BUSINESS) With the endless amount of third party data available to companies of all sizes, why are so many still avoiding digging in?
Somehow, businesses haven’t fully bought on to potential goldmine that is third party data. While most businesses recognize that data is the new currency, most organizations rely on data they collect (first party data) to drive their business decisions.
What does this mean?
This means that although organizations recognize that data driven decisions are important, they are mostly using data they collect themselves. This tells them a lot about what they are doing, but not about what’s going on outside. Third party data is how you get data from other sources, and it can tell you a lot about the outside environment.
For example, a business may partner with a credit bureau like Experian to collect demographic and income levels of different areas, which can be useful for advertising and promotion. You can collect data on everything from demographics to browsing history to transaction history. That data then is collected and packaged and can be purchased by you, the user, to help make decisions.
Sounds awesome right?
Well, it seems that despite how powerful data is, some companies aren’t sold on its value.
#whutthedata?
Pitney Bowes commissioned a study that was conducted by Forrester Consulting and based on those 800 participants they noted the following observations about why companies aren’t using third party data.
Primarily there is some hesitancy to using third party data – business are concerned about accuracy, the fact that data isn’t’ always current, and being able to identify how data changes (i.e what’s the trend).
Data is also difficult to acquire with reliable data coming from expensive data sets, open data sets being less reliable, and issues finding the right data products.
Ultimately, data providers are burdened with helping make third party data more attractive, and they can do so by maintaining the quality of data as it changes in the fast changing world, it can improve the quality and accuracy of data (by expanding the collection strategy, the type of data, and the accuracy of that data), and expand the ways they source data from other third parties. This will help make the case for those who haven’t caught on that third party data is a powerful tool.
Simple truth: Data not only makes the world go around, it can help keep your business afloat. Utilizing first and third party data can help jumpstart your efforts.
Business News
Our best networking tips for you introverted folks
(BUSINESS) Being introverted can make it hard to network. Check out these tips to prepare for your next business networking event.
It’s often said that we are the average of the people we surround ourselves with. This is true for me and some of my closest friends, as many of us struggle with breaking out of our shells and typically identify as more on the introverted side. This can be a major challenge in professional settings, as introverts tend to be hyper-aware of how they behave in every situation. As a result, we have a tendency to overthink the way we present ourselves within a space such as a networking event.
This is an issue that many people face – if you’re one, you’re not alone. Thankfully, GetVoIP came up with some tips and tricks to help people show their best selves during a networking event.
They note, “networking is vital for your career and great when building relationships with like-minded people. As an introvert, networking can be difficult. These tips can help.” The tips are broken down into three time periods: before the event, during the event, and after the event.
Before the event, it is suggested to: prepare questions ahead of time, connect with people online prior to the event, and connect with friends of those you want to network with. Do your research via Facebook or LinkedIn to find out who may be attending the event and send them a quick introductory message. This can help alleviate the frightening feeling of walking into a room full of strangers.
During the event, it is helpful to smile often, as that helps people to remember a face. It may also be beneficial to hang around by the food. Food helps to raise endorphin levels, making people more open for conversation.
When speaking with others, throw in some compliments, ask them questions about themselves, and highlight shared values. It can be helpful, if possible, to have someone else introduce or endorse you.
After the event, go into follow up mode. Email people you received business cards from, send connection requests via LinkedIn, and send messages telling the individual that you enjoyed meeting and speaking with them.
From personal experience, it is also helpful to make sure you have business cards in an easily accessible place. That way you’re not fumbling around for them, making yourself more nervous.
Try going to as many networking events as possible, and in no time, working the room will feel like second nature.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
The new American Dream is not to live paycheck to paycheck
-
Business Entrepreneur14 hours ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work (and outside of it)
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Avoid the dreadful stack, and instead conquer busy-work as it comes
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Burnout is real, but so are these 8 solutions to combat it
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
How to easily spot a toxic work environment during an interview