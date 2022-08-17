Connect with us

Recruiters are burnt out by Gen Z’s job expectations and demands

Recruiters are already feeling at their wits end after the pandemic, but now, Gen Z’s job demands are pushing them to the edge.

Gen Z group of people representing job demands rough on recruiters

Stories about the Great Resignation are nothing new, but now, the people who hire others are joining the ranks of those who want to leave their jobs. According to a survey by Veris Insights 77% of high-ranking recruiters are open to changing jobs, along with 65% of HR professionals.

Bloomberg reports that Veris vice president Angie Bergner said the HR and recruiting industry is experiencing unseen turnover in the profession.

Recruiters say their reasons for leaving are many, but one of the big issues is demands by candidates in their 20s and early 30s.

The job candidates are asking for high salaries, unlimited time off, and remote work options.

Bergner said they also see employees who decide the job is more than they expected, so they ask for more compensation.

A quick search of employment sites helps explain why this new crop of employees is asking for so much.

Even the Harvard Review encourages its readers to negotiate salaries and benefits. Article after article encourages prospective employees to work for maximum compensation. And during the great resignation, depending on the job, the applicant has power they haven’t seen in the past.

Perspective employees still have the power as people continue to leave jobs in search of something different or better. In a survey ResumeBuilder found that 23% of currently employed individuals plan on finding a new job in 2022; 9% of workers have already secured a new job for the new year.

Today’s employees have been taught the power of askingand they’ve learned to set an expectation and value their time.

Still, recruiters are left in a position to deal with more demands in a job environment where job turnover across the board leads to stress. They say it can be too much.

Pre-pandemic, the turnover rate in HR was 14%. The stresses of the job have only been compounded by the great resignation.

In this article:
Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

