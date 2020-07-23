Business News
The second stimulus check may be on its way…to some
(BUSINESS NEWS) A second round of stimulus payments seems to be on the horizon for Americans, but remains held up by debates in the Senate about eligibility.
Counting on a little extra stimulus money coming your way? You might be in luck soon!
Keyword: Might.
The Senate recently confirmed plans to include a second round of Economic Impact Payments in the HEROES Act, but the details on who will be eligible, and for how much, are still fuzzy.
They are poised to approve the act by the end of the month, and for the sake of those on unemployment, it had better go through on time. The $600 boost to weekly benefits bestowed by the CARES Act is due to expire on July 31st. After that, 31 million unemployment recipients will see their income plummet by at least 61%.
Another EIP would really come in handy for these folks, and many others. But if you made over $40,000 last year, don’t count on getting a check this time around (and if you’re also on unemployment right now, at least take comfort that the HEROES Act would extend that $600 benefit bonus until February 2020, too).
While the act has bipartisan support, both factions of the Senate have different ideas about exactly who deserves another payment. Currently, the text of HEROES has the same criteria that CARES did: individuals earning up to $75,000 will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200, and married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who just announced his support for another payment on Tuesday, has proposed setting an upper income limit for the next EIP at $40,000 per year. He has emphasized that if the act passes, the scope of the payments will be small.
Admittedly, it’s a little weird to see such a kerfuffle being made about setting more strict limits on the financial relief for individuals and families (regardless of what number was printed on their W-2) who are clearly still struggling , when $500 billion in corporate bailouts were eagerly baked into the first stimulus bill.
This debate represents tension with a legislative mindset that often hits middle class families and small business owners hard, as well as residents of exceptionally expensive areas like New York and San Francisco. Seeming not-poor on paper doesn’t necessarily equate to living comfortably when taking into account factors like debt, bills, taxation, and cost of living differences across the country – especially during a pandemic and an unprecedented economic downturn.
The first round of stimulus checks was arguably disastrous: Millions of dollars in stimulus money ended up in the hands of dead people; many payments were mistaken for junk mail and recipients threw them away; confusion about how to appeal one’s ineligibility ran rampant; and plenty of people still haven’t gotten their first one – months after they were meant to be sent out. If HEROES does pass, and does contain EIPs, then hopefully the IRS has ironed out the worst kinks in their system. All this back-and-forth about income limits in Congress is stressful enough without a complete repeat of the last payment debacle.
Business News
To infinity and beyond…or NOT: COVID forces Bed Bath & Beyond closures
(BUSINESS NEWS) Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 200 stores due to coronavirus. Honestly, they might’ve had it coming.
Yet another company is having issues with their old practices. Will they pull their tails out of the fire?
As this pandemic enters the fifth official month, we have yet another company closing down at least some of its doors. Bed Bath & Beyond announced last week that approximately 200 stores, about 20% of their total store count, will be closed down over the next two years.
The President and CEO announced that “the impact of the COVID-19 situation was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures and margin pressure from the substantial channel shift to digital” shopping. By impact he’s referring to a $1.3 billion fall in sales.
According to the CEO, the company has attempted to take measures to keep their people safe while also servicing their customers. This is a completely different approach than what a number of customers have noticed in the last few years. From merchandise that makes flea market chattel look new and shiny to misinformation about product availability, this company has been floundering for a number of years.
The latest shift that the CEO is masquerading as an ‘online shopping’ shift is yet another attempt to dredge sales and lower cost. Maybe they’ll do it better this time though. Over the past few years, they have been doing this while not effectively communicating that to their clientele.
A customer might know that Bed Bath & Beyond carries an exclusive item but what they don’t know is that it’s only carried online and can’t be found in stores. It isn’t communicated to a customer until they’ve gone to a store and searched for it. One would hope that this is an easy fix that should have been made by now after customer complaints, but it hasn’t. And with their demonstrated history thus far, I won’t be holding my breath.
At this point the company has positioned itself to quickly liquidate millions of dollars in merchandise at all 955 locations that they currently have reopened across the country. Maybe this will spark a new age in this corporate cash cow that will push it forward. On a personal note, I don’t foresee that either unless a great amount of change happens. Instead, we’ll most likely be seeing a ton of “going out of business” signs in no time.
Business News
Uh oh! Your stimulus payment might have been on a suspicious looking debit card
(BUSINESS NEWS) If you’re still missing your stimulus money, you might have been one of many who threw it away on accident. Do not despair – you can get another one reissued, free of charge.
If you’re wondering where your $1200 stimulus check is, this might have happened to you: Your stimulus funds may have been sent to you on a debit card, and you may have pitched it into the trash. You’re not alone either – many others did not realize they needed to look for a debit card and threw their payment away.
This is because the debit card payment looked like junk mail or a scam. The envelope came from a random entity most people wouldn’t know, “Money Network Cardholder Services,” and didn’t mention the IRS or U.S. Treasury. The notice that came inside the envelope, should you have gotten that far, shows the official seal of the Department of Treasury.
The debit cards themselves were issued by MetaBank, a bank most people have never heard of. The letter gave activation instructions for the card; however, the website it asked people to visit for more information, EIPCard.com, isn’t as easily recognizable as a .gov address. No wonder some people thought it was a scam.
Therefore, many people might have thrown out their stimulus debit cards away on accident. This feels on par for the course that is 2020, more sand trap than green, with water features full of giant gators and water moccasins.
The good news is, you can request a replacement stimulus payment if you haven’t activated your debit card yet (they are good for up to three years from the time of issuance).
Here’s how:
The Treasury is mailing 788,000+ letters to everyone who should have received an economic impact payment debit card but hasn’t activated it yet. This time around, it will look like an official government letter. Keep an eye out for it if you think you may have lost or thrown out your debit card.
The National Consumer Law Center posted what to look for:
“These new letters, like the prepaid cards, are not a scam, though people should be aware of what they look like in case scammers try to impersonate them. The envelope can be viewed here and a sample letter is here.”
These new reminder letters will include the Treasury logo and will have clear wording on both the envelope and in the letter, that it is an official U.S. Department Treasury document. If you need to request a replacement card at no charge (for the first one), call customer service at 800-240-8100 (TTY: 800-241-9100) to report the card lost or stolen.
You’ll also see instructions that tell you to call customer service at 800-240-8100 (TTY: 800-241-9100) to report the card lost or stolen, or to get a replacement card. There is no fee for the first replacement card. Apparently the automated phone system and cashing your card in is a bit of a jumble, so the Washington Post also provided a helpful FAQ to guide you through the maze.
As if we needed more challenges during this painful pandemic. If you are one of the people waiting for your Economic Impact Payment, please call the 800 number to get it resolved. Hang in there.
Business News
Google bullies Europe with its data access to show it’s not a monopoly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google is flexing their access to advertisers to warn European media companies trying to cutting off the tech giant from collecting data from users.
European media companies are still struggling to edge Google out of their online ads dominance by blocking their ability to harvest user data on their media sites. Google is not having it, however, and has threatened to cut off these companies from their access to ad revenue.
The masterminds at Google have perfected data mining to propel advertising sales, and they don’t like being told no. The tech giant is once again under scrutiny for using their corporate heft to keep doing things their way, despite another dispute with European media companies.
While Google and these companies have claimed they are still negotiating, Google sits firmly at the lead of the $100 billion annual global banner ad market. They have unparalleled access to advertisers and enough ad tools that they are nearly essential to anyone hoping to generate ad income.
The group of European publishers had scheduled to begin blocking Google’s data collection and storage as of August 1, to level the playing field in the lucrative online advertising game.
Google’s glut of user data has made it easier and faster to target an audience, though this has led to questions of anti-competitiveness on Google’s part.
“You have to basically implement what [Google] expects from you or you’re out of the market – you can’t do without them,” said Thomas Adhumeau, general counsel at S4M, which competes with Google in software for advertisers, Reuters reports.
When the EU put the General Protection Data Protection (GDRP) in place two years ago, they required a user’s permission to track and use their data, leading to all the pop ups announcing various websites’ use of cookies. Then, the consortium Google is a member of, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Europe (IAB), created a protocol for procuring user’s permission to track their online activities.
It’s no secret that Google has us coming and going. Their data mines are rich with information, and other media companies have to share part of their revenue with Google to access information to target their ideal audience. On August 15, the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) requested by the IAB would request two separate permissions for users – one to show personalized ads to media users and one to collect their personal data.
Some of the other media companies are talking about opting out of the second request, in order to cut Google out of the loop.
They will also be forgoing Google’s access to advertisers.
It is still up in the air whether or not regulatory agencies in the U.S., the U.K., the E.U., and Australia will pursue action against Google, but for now the company claims it is merely competing in a cutthroat market – and winning.
The second stimulus check may be on its way…to some
To infinity and beyond…or NOT: COVID forces Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Uh oh! Your stimulus payment might have been on a suspicious looking debit card
This site lets you mask weird URLs with a custom domain
Get to inbox zero every day with this new email cleaner
New company beats Amazon with next morning delivery?
Managing bipolar disorder and what I wish my employers understood
The truth about unemployment from someone who’s been through it
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
Idea: Color-coded face masks as the new social contract to combat COVID-19
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Will cash still be king after COVID-19?
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Scammers are taking advantage of the unemployed
-
Business News1 week ago
Working from home could be permanent for many after COVID
-
Business News1 week ago
Walmart teams up with ThredUp: The online market for second-hand fashion is heating up
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
How a newly funded coffee delivery startup is thriving during COVID
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Google Maps will soon display traffic lights
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Plastic bags are making a comeback, thanks to COVID-19
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Pierre Laguerre makes history by being the first Black man to raise max crowdfunding amount in one week