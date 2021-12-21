Business News
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is on the brink of bankruptcy due to an engine crisis
(BUSINESS) SpaceX is the famed space exploration (or moreso transportation) company founded by Elon Musk, but they’ve found themselves in hot water.
Space X’s future remains uncertain. In the wake of the departure of two vice presidents, a threat of bankruptcy emerged. Will Heltsely, vice president of propulsion, was removed due to a lack of progress on the newest engines, prior to his departure. Heltsely was in charge of Raptor engines, which power Musk’s Starships. Since then, Musk has called for a complete overhaul of the engine. Lee Rossen, vice president of mission and launch operations as well as Ricky Lim, senior director of mission and launch operation, both left in mid-November. They were all long-time employees of the famed SpaceX.
By now, almost everyone, fans of astronomy or not, has heard of SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk to build rocket ships, with the newest among them being Starships, with the goal of bringing people and cargo to Mars. After the loss of major leadership within SpaceX, the new leadership began digging into the problems within SpaceX and they are far more severe than previously thought.
Musk sent a company-wide email detailing the issues of SpaceX, even going so far as to call the Raptor engines, which power the Starships a “disaster” and calling for all hands on deck to try to recover from the said disaster. Despite SpaceX’s valuation recently hitting 100 billion, a growing user base, and 1,700 successful satellite launches, Musk describes his satellite project, Starlink, as “financially weak.”
If Starlink does not succeed, his Raptors are essentially useless. Musk is hoping to launch his first Starship, which he expects to be at least partially recoverable and reusable in either January or February. Though he is not sure if the Starship will reach orbit on the initial launch, he is confident that it will go into space by sometime in 2022. The new satellites, (Starlink 2.0) are extremely heavy and large and require transportation via a large rocket, the Starship, which then, in turn, requires power from Raptor engines. His previous successful launches, the Falcon series of rockets, did not require a Raptor engine. If he is unable to make the Raptor engines work, he cannot launch Starlink 2.0 and thus risks bankruptcy.
There are multiple prototypes in the works, which are being tested in Boca Chica, Texas. Production of the extremely large and complicated Starship rocket is the biggest hurdle that Musk faces.
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
(NEWS) With digital communication trends adapting, it may come as a surprise to you that email still is the #1 form of business communication.
Smartphones are so popular, you might assume that phone calls, text messages, video chat, Slack, Trello, or just social media would have surpassed email as the most popular form of communication. Surprisingly, they have only enabled its growth.
Email is, hands down, the most prominent form of communication and collaboration among businesses, and that’s not expected to change any time soon. “Over the course of the last year, there has been considerable discussion about the role of email in workplaces that depend heavily on social network and other collaboration tools,” says David Roe of CMS Wire.
“In these discussions, there appears to be a general consensus that while social networks are useful to achieve work-related goals, email remains the undisputed communications tool in the enterprise.” The statistics back up these claims.
Worldwide, there are more than 2.5 billion users, and that number is expected to continue to climb. That represents more than a third of the global population operating one or more active accounts.
Right now, only about 25% of current accounts are business accounts, but we can expect a rapid increase in those as well. The average office worker will send and receive as many as 121 emails per day.
David Roe also addressed a SendGrind study called The Future of Digital Communication, which evaluated trends in digital communication among the various generations. The findings showed that 74% of people chose email as their preferred method of communication and 89 percent email at least once every month for business or personal reasons.
Email is a huge part of our collaborative and communicative society, so understanding its role in business and society can play a huge role in mastering trends to the best advantage in your enterprise.
Roe further explains that, although the status of email has not changed within the walls of business enterprises, it has evolved. “The kinds of people using it are changing so it is only logical that the way it is being used is going to change too,” he says.
A younger generation that’s more in tune with digital trends and technology will soon be dominating the workforce, and email is adapting. SendGrind CMO Scott Heimes said in The Future of Digital Communication report that new technology will render email a new, more useful entity.
Heimes said. “Marketers will leverage data from email marketing, display retargeting, social media ads, and chatbots to create a cohesive and unified experience for customers.”
This is just a glimpse of what’s to come for email users, and businesses may capitalize on their new roles for more effective collaboration.
Given the steadily evolving landscape that is email, here are the chief reasons we can expect it to stick around as a viable business tool:
• Convenience: Can you imagine being on the phone or texting/social messaging for the equivalent of 121 email messages per day? You can often accomplish more in a 10-minute phone call than you can in 10 emails, but sending and receiving messages when it’s the most convenient option can be a huge draw for busy employees.
• Security: Phone calls can be overheard, texts intercepted, and social media messaging accounts hacked. Email can also be hacked, but thanks to encryption services that plug right into Microsoft, Gmail, or other enterprise email services, that data can be protected.
• Work-From-Home Collaboration: Although collaboration programs are popular, working from home simply wouldn’t be possible for this many people without email.
• Ease of Talking to People: Some people freeze up when they speak on the phone. Others just don’t like it. Millennials and Gen Z employees are entering the workforce in full swing now, and their use of digital technology makes email a go-to solution. Workers who hate phone conversations can communicate easily with their devices and avoid too much interpersonal interaction.
• Information Transfer: There’s rarely a better method of transferring information than via email. Not only can you transfer files and documents to the recipient(s), but you can also store the information for future reference.
• Instant Notifications: Speeds are faster than ever. Posts arrive in your inbox nearly instantaneously. Real-time communication is practicable in a convenient, simple method.
• Ease of Access: Thanks to smartphones, you can get access to your email pretty much anywhere. There’s also no need for a WiFi connection since data plans are robust and cell phone coverage broader than ever.
Email is not a perfect system. Like every other form of communication it has its downsides, but it’s proven to be the most useful form of communication to date. Although new forms of collaboration surface regularly, email probably isn’t going anywhere.
What’s next for Twitter after CEO Jack Dorsey posts public resignation
(NEWS) On November 29th, CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, posted his public resignation letter to the platform on his personal account. But what’s next?
Jack Dorsey, the former CEO and founder of Twitter, bows out and names a new, appointed CEO.
On November 29th, 2021, Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter. Dorsey, who also owns the popular retail payment app, Square, which is also undergoing changes, gave no reason as to why he decided to step down, simply stating that he believes Twitter remaining founder-led is limiting and that it’s time for Twitter to move away from that. Square will also take up more of his time as it acquired Jay Z’s Tidal for $297m in May, announced a $29B deal for ‘buy now, pay later’ in August, and planning to create Bitcoin mining hardware in October.
Instead, the board unanimously appointed CTO Parag Argawal, a former engineer, as the new CEO. Dorsey is staying until May, to help Parang transition into his new position, and encourages the move for his colleague by saying that Agrawal has “been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around.” Bret Taylor, former Facebook CTO and incoming Salesforce CEO, is the new board chair. After the transition wraps up in May, Dorsey is leaving entirely, as he believes it’s important for Parang to have the room to lead on his own and believes that a company should “Be able to stand on its own, free from its founder’s influence or direction.”
Dorsey fittingly tweeted his letter of resignation and plan for the company going forward from his personal Twitter account. Overall, Dorsey feels that he chose his company over his ego, a choice that not many CEOs make.
He stated that “His one wish is that Twitter becomes the most transparent company in the world.”
He wrapped up his resignation letter by saying hi to his mom. Since Jack Dorsey became the CEO in 2015, shares for Twitter rose by 85%. He is confident in his new successor, whose good qualities he enumerates in his letter and it will be interesting to watch Twitter’s trajectory under their newly appointed CEO.
Password sharing, securely with one click, is now possible with Psst!
(NEWS) Nowadays, businesses, families, and more need to share their passwords across devices and accounts. Psst! makes it possible to do so securely
Do you work in an office where a team shares one access credential to a reference system? Or maybe at home, you let Grandma borrow your Netflix login? These are pretty common situations across the business landscape today and 1Password has implemented a feature to help secure these types of password sharing scenarios. The Password Secure Sharing Tool, or Psst!, endeavors to provide you with a secure method to share passwords with your colleague or grandma. Also, grandma doesn’t need an account for this exchange to work. You can send the password securely to anyone. This sounds nice on the surface, but how secure is it really?
Psst! uses a secure link rather than simply typing your password out in a text message or chat application. The link permissions can be customized to expire after a specified time period or a certain number of clicks, in line with methods used already by many familiar platforms such as Slack, Discord, the Google Drive product suite, and many more. Also familiar, you can set links to work only for specific people who must verify an email address to access, or simply to “anyone with this link can view.”
1Password is an industry leader in the cyber security space with notable global scale clients such as IBM. Their website describes them as a secure enterprise password manager with more than 100,000 business clients worldwide. This lends some credibility to the idea this should be pretty secure. I reached out to Duffy P. Weber, of Weber Consulting Ltd. in Cinncinatti and cybersecurity professional of over 20 years for a professional perspective and was provided the following comments:
One of the first things that I think is an essential question, in regards to systems like this, is “where are the stored passwords actually kept,” and “what is the implementation?”
Something like this can be an ideal solution to keep relatives from running around with your streaming services logins. However, In a business or corporate environment, things get a lot trickier. For some businesses, HIPAA and federal financial regulations stringently dictate the keeping and handling of passwords, and using services like these could actually violate Federal privacy laws, in certain cases. That has to be evaluated for such organizations, but in other corporate or domestic use cases, there is still the question of security. […] If someone manages to access this type of service’s servers, they have an entire clearinghouse of user login data at their fingertips. While again, that’s dependent on how their systems are structured, It’s not unheard of for this to happen.
Systems such as Google Chrome keep stored passwords in a file on your local machine while other services keep login information indexed in a could location. With this insight, it is apparent the most pressing question is “Where are you keeping my password information?” After reviewing the information available on their website, I don’t have an answer to that question. It is logical to conclude they may not make that information publicly available for security reasons.
Takeaway advice? If a product such as this one or similar is on your radar, make sure it meets your security thresholds and is compliant with your industry security regulations.
