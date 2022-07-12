Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Starbucks permanently closing 16 locations amidst crime surge

Starbucks shutters 16 stores in response to the crime wave hitting major American cities, will more follow?

Published

starbucks cubes

Starbucks is permanently closing 16 store locations across America as store managers continue to report their teams feeling unsafe due to rising crime in some areas.

Of the 16 new shutdowns, 6 are in Seattle, 6 in the L.A. area, 2 in Portland, 1 in Philadelphia, and 1 in DC, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Operations will cease after July 31, 2022 and two of the stores shuttering in Seattle just voted to unionize.

Thefts, violence, and drug use around each location has led to managers complaining up the chain that employees and customers do not feel safe, especially as assaults and thefts rise in these areas.

The initial response from corporate was allowing store managers discretion to not allow free access to store bathrooms, and last month, interim CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz said they were evaluating their “open bathroom” policy due to public safety.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have to provide a safe environment for our people and our customers,” he told The Seattle Times. “The mental health crisis in the country is severe, acute and getting worse.”

Corporate has also allowed managers in these areas to rearrange seating and adjust operating hours to improve employee safety. At least they’re not completely blaming everything on open bathrooms.

On Monday, SVPs of US Operations at Starbucks, Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said in a letter to employees about safety that more safety trainings would become available in August, free counselors would visit stores following a critical incident (and paid sick time would be granted), they affirmed the company’s commitment to accountability, and clarified policies and procedures.

They said in the letter, “We hear the challenges facing you in stores, and we all have a lot more to still figure out – but we know we’ll get there because YOU have shown us, time and again, that our stores can be a place of hope, optimism and community for all.”

It remains unseen whether or not any of the other 9,000+ locations in North America will also shut down amidst the rising crime rates in major cities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

The American Genius is news, insights, tools, and inspiration for business owners and professionals. AG condenses information on technology, business, social media, startups, economics and more, so you don’t have to.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Hands of all different skin colors on green background representing Starbucks' D&I. Hands of all different skin colors on green background representing Starbucks' D&I.

Business News

What small business owners can learn from Starbucks’ new D&I strategy

(BUSINESS) Diversity and inclusion have been at the forefront of Starbucks' mission, but now they're shifting strategy. What can we learn from it?

January 21, 2022
starbucks starbucks

Business News

Starbucks is in a lawsuit for alleged ageism practices and culture

(BUSINESS) How Starbucks got itself in a lawsuit alleging ageism practices and why it's important to review your own hiring and retention practices.

December 9, 2021
starbucks starbucks

Business News

Starbucks to bump up wages and benefits in 2018

(BUSINESS NEWS) Starbucks Coffee Company announces 2018 line-up of benefit and compensation offers, leading the industry with its strong retail employee benefit offerings.

January 25, 2018
teavana starbucks simon property group teavana starbucks simon property group

Business News

Starbucks’ Teavana chain finally settles lawsuit with Simon Property Group

(BUSINESS NEWS) A bitter battle over store closures concludes with private settlement – and Teavana stores are still closing.

January 16, 2018

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.