Trello, popular project management platform, adds use of forms

Trello, easily one of the best project management support apps, has added forms to its latest launch, making them even more beneficial to teams working to create projects – even if they’re not always in the same space.

According to ProductHunt, Forms by Blue Cat lets you create forms that will create Cards on your Trello boards. You have full control over sending data straight to any fields in Trello, including your custom fields and attachments.

The beauty of Trello is its simplicity. Even newbies can quickly learn the ins and outs of the app while advanced users can easily control the workflow.

In an article on the pros and cons of Trello, Tallyfly says “as a project management tool, Trello is most valuable to teams that work on a lot of projects. A project is a one-time venture that aims to create a unique product, service, or result. It is something that you won’t often repeat; one project is almost always different from the next project.”

And while there are alternatives to Trello, Forms makes the app even more dominant in the project management world.

In a review, CrazyEgg says Trello made their list of top project management tools because it “is a simple and user-friendly project management solution. Everyone on your team can easily use the drag-and-drop Kanban board to manage tasks and visualize progress throughout the workflow.”

However, they say it’s not all positive.

“While the software is dead simple to use and has an excellent free plan, it lacks some advanced functionality required for complex projects.” Forms will help with that.

Trello offers several plans for users from the basic free version up to an Enterprise pricing plan with pricing based on the number of users. Heck, even The American Genius uses Trello! Try it with the new Forms app and let us know your thoughts.