Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Why it’s normal for the people fired from Twitter to be invited back

The employees fired from Twitter are being asked to rejoin. This seems backwards, but it isn’t all that uncommon. Let’s explore why!

Published

Person working at night representing Twitter layoffs and rehires

Elon Musk recently took over the social media platform Twitter, and along with that came a load of issues. When Musk purchased Twitter, he laid off a bunch of employees immediately after. Workers were warned ahead of time, but being out of a job sucks for anyone. 

What many are seeing as comical and a display of incompetence is the fact that Musk is now looking to rehire some of those people. Rehiring laid-off employees is actually very common and it happens a lot more often than you may think. The problem with this situation is that rehiring is happening WAY too soon. 

Before we delve down that road, let’s discuss really quickly why rehiring is normal. Losing a job is unfortunate, but never out of the cards for anyone. Layoffs happen constantly for numerous reasons and many factors go into deciding who will be let go. The final decision often feels personal – maybe even like an attack. Usually, though, they aren’t.

Something essential to remember is that often, the person themselves isn’t being dropped – the position is. And when those positions are ready to be filled again, a company may invite you back. It’s a frustrating part of the job force. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Now, how did Musk manage to “f” this up? Manu predicted the Twitter layoffs would take months to go down but they didn’t. Many of the employees that were laid off and then asked to come back were allegedly given one hour to decide if they’d re-accept the position. Every software engineer reportedly said no. I mean, they’d been preparing for this moment, and a large number had new jobs lined up. Workers gave panicked responses because they were only given 60 minutes to make a huge life-altering decision after already being let go. What an emotional rollercoaster. 

Is it a good idea to invite fear in your employees before they even get back? Think there may have been a better way to go about this? Some are calling his decision rash and sloppy. It’s clear that employees were fired before Musk even knew what their jobs were, which makes it obvious why workers are apprehensive.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs

Tech News

Meta calls for restructuring, layoffs impact 11,000+ workers

Meta is not alone in its call for changing up business by 2023. Unfortunately, due to shifting priorities, layoffs may soon be underway.

4 days ago
twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark

Social Media

Elon Musk to cut 75% of Twitter’s workforce, employees protest

Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. With news releasing that it's official, he makes the devastating statement of impending layoffs.

October 31, 2022
google building google building

Business News

Google CEO discusses anti-trust investigations, layoffs

With strict competition and anti-trust allegations, Google is slipping down the path of layoffs and company cuts.

September 15, 2022
snap download on ipad app store snap download on ipad app store

Social Media

Snap lays off 20% of workforce, cancels original programming

Snap will lay off 20% of its workforce, which is over 1,000 employees due to missed revenue and earnings in the second quarter.

September 2, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.