Unlimited PTO is going extinct, for the worst reasons
(BUSINESS) As company cultures evolve and grow up certain once-adored perks, like unlimited PTO, are finding their way out of employee handbooks.
During the last decade, the hottest perk next to free catered lunches and office ping pong tournaments has been unlimited PTO. We’ve either received it or been jealous of our peers who’ve snagged it.
However, it seems that unlimited PTO is being phased out because no one knows how to use it.
A general understanding of unlimited PTO is that you take the days off you need or want when you need or want them. You want two weeks for your honeymoon? Go for it. Need a week to recharge? Sure.
At most companies, the understanding is that you will take PTO at your discretion and with the approval of your team.
However, it seems that we’re all too scared to take time off and if that’s the case, then isn’t this a culture problem?
Some people worry that their coworkers and employees will take too much time off.
First, your coworkers should mind their own business and secondly, don’t be dumb.
If you think it’s okay to disappear for a week or even a month without telling anyone, that is NOT unlimited PTO, that is stupid and you should lose your job for being unreliable and irresponsible.
“At your discretion” means that you plan your days off by talking it over with your team and your manager. If you’re a manager, encourage your team to take a breather.
Most people would avoid burnout if they felt supported and encouraged to take a break. Retain that talent!
Others won’t take advantage of PTO because they think it will be used against them. Some equate time off with low-productivity, failure to be a team player, weak ambition, or even a lazy work ethic. If you’re not in the office, how are you going to crush it?!
If you’re a CEO offering unlimited PTO, then don’t hold it against your employees when they use it. This is a perk YOU offered. Make good on your promise, or lose the trust of your team. Remember, a recharged brain is a productive brain and who wants those Glassdoor low approval ratings? Eek.
Let’s say that we’re all on teams of fully functioning adults who show up to jobs we like and are really good at doing. We share one goal, we’re devoted to one mission, and we’re getting the job done. If we’re working with each other and for each other, unlimited PTO shouldn’t be a problem.
Why should you care if your coworker is taking every other Friday off? Why shouldn’t you feel comfortable taking off two weeks to travel to Bali if it means you come back refreshed and ready to go? Why should you worry if someone is taking a mental health day here and there?
Well-rested people are productive people. Well-traveled people are interesting people. Well-cared-for people stick around.
Before phasing out unlimited PTO, start using this perk as a litmus test for productivity and cultural happiness. You might be surprised by what you find out.
Become an intrapreneur where you work instead of quitting
(INTRAPRENEUR) There is an overwhelming amount of power hiding inside of every company, and the intrapreneur is the key to unleashing it.
Unhappy at work? Get in line. According to Forbes, only 19% of Americans are satisfied with their jobs. Maybe your boss is a blockhead. Maybe the pay is lousy, or the work is unfulfilling. Whatever the reason, you’ve been binge-reading The American Genius and you’re wondering if it’s time to submit your resignation and start your own business.
Not so fast! Before you bid sayonara to a steady paycheck, consider a middle way: the path of the intrapreneur.
Broadly defined, an intrapreneur is any employee who takes risks to solve a problem. Instead of building a new venture from the ground, intrapreneurs utilize resources that already exist within a firm to create innovative offerings, programs, and policies.
Intrapreneurs experiment.
They inspire teams. When they fail, they try again. And here’s the kicker: They are happier, more focused, and more fulfilled at work. Downstream, this can lead to increased job security, promotions and raises.
So maybe it’s time to stop thinking of yourself as a wage slave and start thinking of yourself as a budding intrapreneur. Write a pitch, develop a strategy, build consensus by inviting your coworkers to critique your idea. If you can bring a viable solution to the table, you’ll be hailed as a hero.
Even if your plan stalls or fails, there’s a good chance that you’ll be recognized and rewarded for leaning in. Good, bad, or incompetent, your boss needs help. She has quarterly objectives and quotas to meet, and if you can create value that supports your manager, your team, and the company as a whole, you will quickly become indispensable.
As Sir Richard Branson noted, “While it’s true that every company need an entrepreneur to get it underway, healthy growth requires a smattering of intrapreneurs who drive new projects and explore new and unexpected directions for business development.”
Branson’s Virgin Group is one a handful of prominent companies, along with Google, 3M, and IBM, that have formalized intrapreneurial practices. Perhaps the best-known example is Google’s “20 percent” rule, a policy that permits employees to spend up to 20 percent of their time working on original, self-initiated projects they believe will benefit the company.
Of course, employees are only half of the intrapreneurship equation. If managers want to unleash the power of intrapreneurs, they need to create a culture where risk-taking is tolerated—within limits—and creativity is encouraged. This begins with better job descriptions and more strategic pay structures, but it might extend to include flexible teams, role switching, and collaborative professional development.
Whether you’re a boss or worker, intrapreneurship has the potential to unlock opportunities for growth and success.
Not sure how to get started?
Brainstorm with your team to identify a sticky problem and draft a plan to solve it. Recommend a concrete first step, something that can be accomplished in less than one week. Now, get to work!
Basecamp went transparent, you should too
(BUSINESS) With the increasing amount of false information flying around these days, consumers are looking more and more for the businesses they support to be transparent.
In general, people want to trust who they interact with. For consumers, that means that they want to trust the companies they do business with. Today’s consumers want to share the same values and vision as the businesses where they give their money. Being transparent is important in the marketplace.
A study released in 2016 from Label Insight found that 94 percent of customers would be more loyal to a brand if the brand “promoted complete brand transparency.” Lying to customers is a bad idea.
Basecamp, a project management app, has put their policies on GitHub for everyone to see. These policies are available for anyone, not just customers. The policies are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution license, which means you can use any of the policies for your own business, provided you give Basecamp credit.
Customers are encouraged to collaborate on policies with Basecamp. GitHub will track changes to Basecamp’s policies, which means that you can always know what happens to your data in Basecamp. You can find out their refund policy, which is written in plain English, not legalese. Basecamp also promises to be around until the end of the internet.
Gutsy move.
More businesses should be so transparent.
Every company has policies that affect their customers. Mouseprint, a service of Consumer World, often exposes companies that hide the fine print in their policies. The list includes many major organizations that make it difficult to get refunds or companies that don’t disclose financial affiliations. Kohl’s had a policy that said shoppers gave up their right to sue, just by walking through the doors.
Take a page out of Basecamp’s playbook and be transparent with your customers. Have a refund policy that is easily understandable and doesn’t give your business the upper hand. Be up front about your policies. Customers appreciate information and transparency.
Hack your CV into standing out to recruiters
(CAREER) Your CV can be what sets you apart from other candidates — learn how to set yourself up for success in the hiring process with these CV insider tips.
We all know that a CV is super important when it comes to being placed in front of a hiring manager. Do you know what recruiters are really looking for when examining this document?
That’s where StandOut CV comes in. They developed an infographic run down of what recruiters want to see when they’re reading over your CV, and the information might just help you pique their interest.
According to their data, a recruiter receives an average of 118 CVs per job advertisement, making it hard to find the time to read each and every one. So, how can you increase the chances that yours will be checked out? Start with your cover letter.
Keep it short and to the point in order to grab a reader’s attention. Somewhere between two and three sentences is sufficient. Next, match your skills to those of the ones required in the job advertisement. If it’s not a match, recruiters obviously won’t waste their time.
Lastly, for the cover letter, address the recruiter by name and use a friendly tone when writing. “Dear Sir or Madam” is a quick way to get your CV tossed in the shredder.
Now for the main event – the CV itself. Again, being that recruiters have so many to go over, they typically only spend six to 10 seconds on an initial scan to see if it’s worth digging deeper.
In order to pass the scanned exam, make sure that your CV is easy to read and that key information is highlighted. Use simple, clean text and clearly divide sections. You can also help ease the reader’s eyes by breaking up text with short sentences and bullet points.
When highlighting key information, relevant skills and experience should be prominent. It is also important to include how your work has impacted your employers.
Once this portion of the test is passed, the recruiter will then delve into more information regarding your current role. Elements they’ll examine include: your role within your current organization, the overall goal for your role, the people that you interact with, the tools and software you use, the work you’ve produced, and your targets and achievements.
Past this, recruiters like to be given numbers – this way they can see the value that a candidate would bring. Give them this information in the form of facts and figures (eg: ‘Cut department spending by 20%’).
Now that you know all of this, also know that recruiters scare easily; if they give a hiring manager one bad candidate, it can tarnish the recruiter’s reputation. Items that scare recruiters include unexplained gaps in employment history, spelling and grammar errors, and unprofessional formatting.
That’s all for now, candidate. Now, go out there and create the best CV you possibly can!
