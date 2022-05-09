Business News
Why some company owners are returning to outside employment
The following is the thoughts and analysis of Frank Williamson, the CEO of Oaklyn Consulting, a consulting firm that helps closely held businesses and nonprofits with a company’s sale, mergers, acquisitions, capital-raising, investor relations, succession, and other strategic corporate finance decisions.
It’s good to be the boss. Or is it? Despite the freedom that leading a company offers, the work of a small business owner can be exhausting — and might feel unending.
Owners who manage their businesses need to maintain a constant focus on keeping existing clients and employees happy, maintaining a pipeline of new prospects, and continuing to turn a profit, all on top of the various other little responsibilities that inevitably pop up. While they might aspire to do the serious long-term planning that might help to grow their business, it can be understandably hard to find the time.
As a result, some entrepreneurs begin to ponder whether being an employee wasn’t so bad after all — and how they might go about selling their business if they decided to take that leap. One option is to accomplish two tasks at once: finding a buyer for their company who would also hire them in a management role.
For a buyer who is already interested in the company, hiring a talented executive, or even an entire management team, might be an unanticipated bonus. It’s not uncommon for companies large or small to have gaps in their leadership team, and experienced people with deep industry knowledge aren’t always easy to come by.
Necessary steps for the owner
While a management team can contribute to the sales process by keeping the company running smoothly, the lion’s share of the work of selling an owner-managed business falls to the business owner — often in collaboration with outside consultants.
First, before they go too far down the road with a prospect, owners might need to do a mental check-in to make sure they’re truly comfortable with the loss of control that they’ll experience as an employee. Some people pursue company ownership because they don’t like taking orders, and as the boss, they’re as essential as they want to be. Returning to outside employment means that somebody else will be calling the shots, and the decisions made might not always be the ones the former owner would choose. As a list of serious prospects starts to develop, one important factor to consider is how well buyer and seller get along personally, since the sale would initiate an ongoing working relationship.
Owners can play an important role in making prospective buyers aware of their interest in being acquired. This can be made easier if they have a talent for networking or are already on a friendly basis with their competitors. They can also cast a net toward large clients or companies they themselves are clients of, either of whom might see the strategic benefit of a business combination.
Once conversations with prospective buyers begin, owners also need to participate actively in the sales process. This isn’t always as natural a transition as one might think. Although successful entrepreneurs generally don’t get to where they are without some sales abilities, not all of them are able to view their business with the necessary level of detachment to craft a compelling story to potential buyers. If they’re able to do that, owners can often be their business’s best advocate, combining a big-picture vision with important specifics drawn from their deep experience — including who their customer base would be and how their deal pipeline would work.
The role of the management team
If an owner has made the decision to sell their company, the executive team, to some degree, is just along for the ride. But they can still play an important role in making the company sale go as well as possible, and potentially also affect what happens next.
An experienced, well-oiled management team might be one reason an acquirer looks to buy a company. So, if an owner expresses a desire to sell the company, the most helpful thing team members can do is to think imaginatively about how they can contribute to the company’s ongoing success throughout the sales process. By working together as a high-performing unit, team members can help the company owner make a strong case for bringing them along as part of the deal.
After the sale
After locating a serious buyer and agreeing on the terms of a deal, the now-former company owner, maybe along with her management team, will be stepping into a new and unfamiliar work environment — one that could remain stable for years, or might be short-lived if the new owners are in the practice of buying and selling frequently.
The owner will likely be walking away from the sale with enough financial flexibility to maintain their standard of living, even if a new job is short-lived. That financial situation might not be true of other executive team members, so they should factor that into their decision to continue along with the owner in the newly combined company. However, if the conditions are right, a company sale could offer both the owner and executive team an opportunity to move into a rewarding new phase of their careers.
Age discrimination lawsuit filed against Chinese company that hires Americans
The EEOC filed suit against iTutorGroup in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York for age discrimination for how iTutorGroup processed online job applications. According to the lawsuit, iTutorGroup’s software was programmed to automatically reject female applicants over the age of 55 and male applicants over the age of 60. The EEOC alleges iTutorGroup violated federal laws.
What is iTutorGroup?
iTutorGroup, Inc. hires thousands of American tutors each year to provide online tutoring to students around the world. The iTutorGroup is based in Taipei, T’ai-pei, Taiwan. According to Crunchbase, Ping An, an insurance holding company, acquired the company in 2019. Ping An is a Chinese company. Although neither company is based in the United States, because they recruit employees from the U.S., these companies are subject to The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA).
How the EEOC views age discrimination
The EEOC attempted to reach a settlement with iTutorGroup prior to the lawsuit being filed. The ADEA prohibits employers from discriminating based on age. The EEOC’s position is that age discrimination is unlawful, even when technology automates the process. According to an EEOC press release, EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows said, “This case is an example of why the EEOC recently launched an Artificial Intelligence and Algorithmic Fairness Initiative.”
What businesses should know
Not only is the EEOC seeking back pay and liquidated damages for over 200 applicants who were denied jobs, but they are also seeking “strong injunctive relief” (fines) that will prevent discrimination in the future. Don’t think this is a unique case…In 2019, Facebook settled age discrimination lawsuits for only showing job ads to younger candidates. The takeaway is that businesses cannot use technology to get around age discrimination laws. Check your software to make you are not discriminating against applicants over 40. The EEOC is watching.
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
Flexibility brings productivity: 9-to-5 workdays are no longer the norm
As we’ve seen in recent years, many of the old concepts about work have been turned on their heads. Many offices allow a more casual dress as compared to the suit and tie standard, and more and more teams have the option of working remotely. One of these concepts that have been in flux for a bit is challenging the norm of 9-to-5 workdays. Offices are giving more options of flex hours and remote work, with the understanding that the work must be completed effectively and efficiently with these flexibilities.
Recently, I got sucked into one of those quick-cut Facebook videos about a company that decided to test out the method of a four-day workweek. This gave employees the option of what day they would like to take off, or, it gave employees the option to work all five days of the week, but with flex hours.
Despite the decrease in hours worked, employees were still paid for a 40-hour workweek which continued their incentive to get the same amount of work done in a more flexible manner. With this shift in time use, the results found that employees wasted less time around the office with mindless chit-chat, as they understood there was less time to waste.
The boss in this office had each team explain how they were going to deliver the same level of productivity. The video did not share the explanations, but it could be assumed that the incentive of a day off would encourage employees to continue their level of productivity, if not increase it.
This was done with the goal of working smarter, rather than harder. Finding ways to manage time better (like finishing up a task before starting another one) helps to stay efficient.
During the trial, it was found that productivity, team engagement, and morale all increased, while stress levels decreased. Having time for yourself (an extra day off) and not overworking yourself are important keys to being balanced and engaged.
There is such a stigma about the way you have to operate in order to be successful (e.g. getting up early, using every hour at your disposal, and using free time to meditate).
Let’s get real – we all need a little free time to check back in with ourselves by doing something mindless (like a good old-fashioned Game of Thrones binge). If not, we’ll go bonkers.
Flex hours and remote working are not all about having time to do morning yoga and read best-seller after best-seller. Flex hours give us the time to take our kids to and from school and comfortably wear our parenting caps without fear of getting fired for not showing up to work precisely at 9 AM.
9-to-5 workdays are becoming dated and I’m glad to see that happen. So many people run themselves ragged within this frame and it’s impossible to find that happy work-life balance. Using flex options can help people manage every aspect of their lives in a positive way.
