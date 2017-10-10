Prove your hustle: How will you fare in the Uber game?

With the surge of entrepreneurism and appeal of the freelance lifestyle, many have turned away from traditional 9 to 5 careers in favor of the side hustle. Many businesses like Instacart, Favor and Uber encourage people to be their own bosses while offering flexibility and a promising income.

It seems like the ideal situation, but it’s not quite as easy as it sounds.

Take Uber, for instance. How hard can driving strangers around town be? You get to use your own car, set your schedule and get paid based on how much you choose to work. I’ve considered becoming an Uber driver in between side hustles of my own.

I don’t really know the odds and ends to it though.

To get more insight I tried the Uber Game, an interactive computer challenge that gives users a first-hand experience in the Uber world. The team behind the Uber Game used real reports and interviews with Uber drivers to come up with different scenarios.

The goal is to make $1000 within the week to pay off your mortgage bill. The game includes real-life situations that Uber drivers face every day. Of course, there is the obvious annoying, drunk customers but you also must consider car maintenance, family issues, traffic and Uber bonuses.

Every answer you make leads you on a different path.

Honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s just playing the game on the computer. At the end of my challenge on easy mode, I only averaged a little over $12 an hour. In California where the game is set, this is only $2 over the minimum wage.

Even after working for 57 hours for seven days during the week, I fell short of covering my mortgage. This isn’t without making some sacrifices along the way.

Being your own boss comes with its perks, but it’s certainly not easier than having a more traditional career path.

Without a set schedule or stable income, every day, and almost every hour, is a hustle. Don’t believe me? Find out if you’d survive in this economy by trying out the Uber Game.