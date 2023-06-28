Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

On the state of women in the labor force in 2023

Following post-pandemic trends, women are returning to the labor force in positively trending numbers, marking a good sign for equal labor.

Published

A group of women working together and standing over a table as part of the labor force, chatting animatedly.

Due to a profound economic rebound, there has been a significant increase in women’s engagement in the labor force, reaching unprecedented levels. The employment of prime-age women has returned to pre-pandemic levels, indicating a positive trend. However, it is important to acknowledge that persistent wage disparities and occupational segregation continue to pose challenges. 

Employment plays a crucial role in ensuring women’s economic stability, promoting social equality, and fostering a strong and sustainable economy that benefits everyone. Presently, around three-quarters of women in their prime working age, typically between 25 and 54 years old, are actively employed. This represents an increase from just over two-thirds a decade ago. 

Furthermore, a significant proportion of employed prime-age women, specifically 84 percent, are engaged in full-time work, indicating their dedication and contribution. It’s important to recognize these achievements considering the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected women’s employment. 

As a result of strategic fiscal measures implemented by policymakers, including the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. economy made a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 recession, reaching pre-pandemic employment levels as early as August 2022. This recovery has extended to women’s employment, which has also returned to pre-pandemic levels, along with other positive indicators. As of January 2023: 

  • The overall employment rate for women has reached an impressive 99.9 percent, indicating a high level of workforce participation. Specifically, prime-age women have achieved a full recovery with employment levels standing at 100.0 percent of what they were in February 2020, before the onset of the pandemic.
  •  Prime-age women have achieved a remarkable labor force participation rate of 77.0 percent, surpassing the 2019 level of 76.0 percent. This achievement establishes a new record high, reflecting the increased proportion of women actively engaged in either employment or actively seeking work. 
  • The employment-to-population ratio for prime-age women has experienced a significant surge, reaching 74.7 percent. This surpasses the previous high-water mark of 73.7 percent in 2019, indicating a substantial increase in the proportion of employed women within the prime-age population.
  • In December 2022, there was a notable increase of 993,000 mothers who were actively employed compared to the previous year. 
  • Mothers with children under the age of 5 have experienced a slower recovery in terms of employment compared to mothers with school-age children. However, even within this group, the employment rate has reached 99.2 percent of the pre-pandemic level, indicating a significant rebound.

All in all, women’s employment has strengthened to new levels. However, the presence of young children at home continues to have a disproportionate impact on women’s employment opportunities. This effect is particularly pronounced for mothers with the youngest children, and it was a prevailing issue even before the onset of the COVID-19 recession. Moreover, substantial gender disparities in employment rates between mothers and fathers persist, highlighting ongoing challenges in achieving equitable workforce participation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman with graying hair in workplace representing marketing Woman with graying hair in workplace representing marketing

Tech News

How can employers support women going through menopause?  

Workplaces don't do enough for women, but especially not those who are aging and going through menopause. Here's how they could improve.

March 23, 2023
unemployment and labor participation unemployment and labor participation

Business News

Unemployment hits 50-year low amid 40-year high inflation

Unemployment improved more dramatically than expected, potentially throwing a wrench into the Fed's rate hike plan.

August 5, 2022
Women in a meeting around table, inclusion as a part of stopping gender discrimination representing invisible work. Women in a meeting around table, inclusion as a part of stopping gender discrimination representing invisible work.

Opinion Editorials

How to identify and minimize ‘invisible’ work in your organization

(EDITORIAL) Often meaningless, invisible tasks get passed down to interns and women. These go without appreciation or promotion. How can we change that?

May 16, 2022
Gen-Z Gen-Z

Opinion Editorials

Can emerging Gen-Z talent build social capital in a work-from-home world?

(EDITORIAL) As corporations plan for the future, it is important that business leaders take unique traits from Gen-Z into consideration.

May 3, 2022
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.