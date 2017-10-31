Opinion Editorials
Product placement in Blade Runner: a really big why
(OPINION EDITORIAL) If a brand places a product to encourage consumers to buy, why would a brand wish to be included into a creator’s depiction of a doom and gloom future?
Product placement in 2017 can take many forms and fashions, but the simple presence of a brand logo noticeable on the screen has been around since at least the early 20th century. A brand may choose to pay to be depicted in popular culture to drive sales of products, just like Buster Keaton did in his 1919 film The Garage.
For example, nothing says “ET phone home” quite like the peanut butter candy Reese’s Pieces. And nothing quite says “a bleak, polluted jaunt through Los Angeles during capitalism’s implosion in the year 2049” like Coca-Cola.
Wait, what?
Coca-Cola is one of a handful of brands included in Blade Runner 2049, a lega-sequel follow up to the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner. Other brands featured similarly in one or both films include Atari, Cusinart, Pan-Am, Johnnie Walker, Polaroid, and french car manufacturer Peugeot.
But if a brand’s inclusion in a piece of media is to create motivation to buy the product, why would a brand wish to be included into a creator’s depiction of a hopeless and destitute future?
Michael Golden, in his book Social Media Strategies for Professionals and their Firms.
discusses that the only thing that the modern brand has true control over is its “name, logo, and brand colors.”
A brand, according to Golden, in the era of social media should strive to “engage and interact with those who know [the brand] in order to maximize brand loyalty.”
Contemplating this strategy and applying it to Coca Cola’s presence in Blade Runner 2049 sheds light on the reason a brand would choose to be in a film with a negative perspective of the future of Earth.
For starters, Coca Cola is presented to be a household name, even in distressing science fiction future, implying the brand’s importance and enduring legacy.
Another potential reason for Coca Cola’s presence in the dystopian future of Blade Runner 2049? Nostalgia.
“There’s no doubt that the brand value of Coca Cola, for instance, is in the taste buds, heads and nostalgic hearts of the public,” writes Golden in Social Media Strategies for Professionals and their Firms. Many fans of the first film will remember this brand’s presence in a film they enjoy.
Coca Cola maximizes this nostalgic connection to increase its brand value, and of course, its own bottom line.
Blade Runner 2049 may escape being another entry into “2017 reboots that use nostalgia as a marketing strategy,” but brands like Coca Cola and Atari are using it to full advantage to drive attention and sales.
New age stranger danger: teaching kids about AI
(OPINION EDITORIAL) The world is changing and so is technology. As tech changes so must we, in teaching kids about the dangers about AI.
When I was younger, when my siblings and I would come home from school, we were required to nourish our minds for an hour (study, homework, read, do math practice, whatever we were feeling that day) and then we were banished from the house until dinner.
We had to go outside and create our own fun. We rode bikes to friends houses, we went “fishing” in the creek, sometimes before we left the house we’d search the couch for loose change and go to our favorite corner store and share a bag of skittles.
Our neighborhood was a safe one — it was one of those ideal 90s neighborhoods where our house was seated on the end of a cul-de-sac so there was little traffic and there were enough kids on the street to field two kickball teams.
Each parent on the street was allowed to reprimand us and there were rarely any locked doors. As a 10 year old it felt like ultimate freedom. But, with that freedom came a very important lesson in strangers and what to do if we were ever approached by one.
I’m sure stranger danger is still a thing taught by parents and schools alike but we went from don’t talk to strangers online or get in strangers’ cars to getting online to request a stranger to drive us somewhere.
With the advancement of technology has come a readiness to bring strangers in (/near / to) our homes. The most invitations coming from those personal assistants many homes can’t seem to function without.
Alexa, Google Home, Bixby or whatever assistant you may use are all essentially strangers that you are willingly bringing into your home.
Just yesterday I had a conversation with a college kid that didn’t know that the microphone on those things are always on — as such is true with the Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger apps.
In a recent article from Rachel Botsman (BOTSman, hmmmm), she describes the experience her three year old had with an Alexa.
Over the course of the interactions, her daughter asks the bot a few silly questions, requests a few items to be bought, asks Alexa a few opinions, she ultimately sums up her daughter’s experience as saying, “Today, we are no longer trusting machines just to do something, but to decide what to do and when to do it. The next generation will grow up in an age where it is normal to be surrounded by autonomous agents, with or without cute names.”
I’m not a mother and I’m definitely old enough to be extremely skeptical of machines (iRobot anyone?) but the effects smart bots will undoubtedly have on future generations have me genuinely concerned. Right now it seems as harmless as asking those assistants to order more toilet paper, or to check the weather or to see which movies are screening but what will it become in the future?
A MIT experiment cited in the Botsman article 27 children, aged between three and 10, interacted with Alexa, Google Home, Julie (a chatbot) and, finally, Cozmo (a robot in the form of a toy bulldozer), which are all AI devices/ toys.
The study concluded that almost 80 per cent of the children thought that Alexa would always tell the truth.
Let me repeat that — 80 PERCENT OF THE KIDS BELIEVE THAT THE AIS, CREATED BY COMPANIES WHO WANT TO SELL PRODUCTS, WILL ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH.
The study went on to conclude that some of the children believed they could teach the devices something useful, like how to make a paper plane, suggesting they felt a genuine, give-and-take relationship with the machines.
All of these conclusions beg the question, how can we teach kids (and some adults if we’re being honest) about security and privacy in regards to new technology? How do we teach kids about commercialism and that as innocent as they may seem, not every device was designed altruistically?
We are quickly approaching an age where the strangers we introduce our kids to aren’t the lurkers in the park with the missing dog or the candy in the van, but rather, a robot voice that can tell a joke and give you the weather and order +$70M worth of miscellaneous stuff.
So now, it’s on us. Children of our own or not, we have to start thinking about best practices when it comes to teaching children about the appropriate time to trust in a computer. If the 5 year olds with smart devices are any indicator, teaching kids to be stingy with their trust in AIs will be an uphill battle.
What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
(PRODUCTIVITY) If you need any motivation to clear the clutter check out dostadning, aka Swedish Death Cleaning. It won’t kill you but it’ll make you feel super metal while you clean.
You’ve probably heard of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” as one of many titles focused on keeping your life organized and stress free. However, I bet you’ve never heard of dostadning, or, “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.”
Alarmed yet? Don’t be; while it’s exactly as morbid as it sounds, it’s not as morose as you would think.
Dostadning, sometimes called “death cleaning” is a Swedish term referring to a process of permanent cleaning conducted throughout your Golden Girl years, usually starting around age 50. The goal of the process is to alleviate the burden of tidying up from your surviving family once you pass away.
It is currently having a day in the sun thanks to Margareta Magnusson, who is publishing a book on this topic.
The process is rooted in common de-cluttering mantras; only hold onto things that you actually use and actually bring you joy. Nothing you can’t find in your other “simplify your life” bestsellers. However, the spectre of the end of life does hang over the process, and that results in a few unique elements.
First of all, talk of death cleaning is highly encouraged amongst family and friends. Not only does this create accountability, but it also reduces the stigma around the process of passing on.
There’s also the idea of giving things you don’t want away as gifts to friends. It’s a way of creating happy memories for others, little pieces of yourself that can stick around.
In addition to creating these new memories, dostadning encourages personal reflections on your old memories. Clearing out clutter means making more space in your life for things that truly matter; anything negative or neutral gets the metaphorical boot.
That simplicity and self-reflection is a form of self-care, bolstered by the fact that, post-cleaning, you are supposed to treat yourself to something you like.
Because of the focus on long-term organization, dostadning stands out as a more long-term solution, as opposed to the temporary fix of “tidying up.” No matter where you are in life, it’s important to remember to make time to address the cause of clutter, rather than addressing clutter as a symptom that needs a band-aid.
Perhaps you could dostadn your desk? You’ve probably got a few receipts from lunch last month you don’t need anymore or maybe you’re a water bottle collector — you know the ones that get a water bottle and don’t finish it but then get a new one anyways and then somehow wind up with a collection of bottles on and around your desk? Maybe you’ve kept every single stapler you’ve ever been given but let’s be real, do you need 5 staplers?
Maybe your clutter isn’t on your desk, but it’s in your drawers. Or maybe, just maybe it’s in the break room. Wherever your clutter lie beginning to simplify and purge things will make you (and your co-workers) happy.
By focusing on changing the way you organize things as a whole, you may find your efforts to reap longer-lasting returns.
Our 5 favorites for Friday: Halloween edition
(OPINION EDITORIAL) With Halloween coming up, I couldn’t help but be a little inspired by the holiday while I was rounding up my favorites for you.
FRIDAY FAVORITES
Hey-oo! I don’t know about y’all but it is *finally* starting to feel like fall here in Central Texas and it’s making me experience so many different feelings. Mostly just cold toes but if I’m being honest, I love a good pair of socks so I don’t mind. Another week has come and gone which means it’s Friday so I’ve rounded up five of my favorites for you.
(PSA: there’s a good chance that this roundup will be laced with all things fall / halloween because there’s only FOUR DAYS TIL HALLOWEEN)
1. Favorite Movie
I was meandering around Target (for things I absolutely did not need when I walked in but couldn’t leave without) and I came across this classic.
That’s right — Hocus Pocus. It was a childhood favorite of mine and I’m 94% sure I’ve wathced it everyyear around Halloween because ABC Family, who is now named Freeform(?), always had their lil’ Halloween countdown and this never failed to make the cut. Also worth noting, it was only $4 — how could I pass up nostalgia thicker than the caramel on a candy apple when it was ONLY FOUR DOLLARS?!
2. Favorite Cause
This isn’t so much of a cause but a charge. I encourage you, that in these final days before Halloween (and even beyond) to forget the trick and go straight for the treat. I don’t know what that looks like for you but maybe it is raking leaves for a neighbor, making hand-drawn Halloween cards for kids in the hospital who won’t get to go trick-or-treating, baking a loaf of pumpkin bread for a favorite teacher/ friend/ mentor, or maybe even grabbing a warm drink for someone on a cold day.
One thing I did last fall/winter I went to Academy and bought a dozen fleece blankets and drove around areas I knew to be populated with homeless people and passed them out. I don’t share that story to brag or boast — in fact y’all are the first people I’ve told I did it. I tell you that story because kindness and generosity and caring doesn’t have to be holiday-centric.
3. Favorite News Story
My favorite story from this week has to be that Tesla is using what it has to help a country in need.
Hurricane Maria devastated the Island of Puerto Rico about a month ago and since then they have been without most bare necessities. So, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, decided to outfit the island with power facilities that could be used to provide the island with electricity when the existing grid is not available. Not only is there already a power station up and running, but they’ve been able to restore power to a children’s hospital.
I straight up clapped when I read this and I’m still clapping. It’s fun to see what could happen to this world if the best of humanity put their best foot forward
4. Favorite Lie
Someone literally took a photo and video of a new Apple Titan car strolling about and Apple’s quick and *very* believable response was “NOTHING TO SEE HERE, NO AUTONOMOUS CARS HERE.” Oh, well that settles it.
Pshhhh.
5. Favorite meme
Not a meme, just a sad truth :'(
It’s fall, y’all (for like 2 days)
This weekend I have absolutely zero plans and I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited. I hope you get a chance to catch up on sleeps or errands or whatever else you need to get done.
Get outside, stay inside; go for a run, go for a donut run; whatever you do, have a great weekend!
#FridayFaves
