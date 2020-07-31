Opinion Editorials
Declutter your quarantine workspace (and brain)
(EDITORIAL) Can’t focus? Decluttering your workspace can help you increase productivity, save money, and reduce stress.
It’s safe to say that we’ve all been spending a lot more time in our homes these last few months. This leads us to fixate on the things we didn’t have time for before – like a loose doorknob or an un-alphabetized bookshelf.
The same goes for our workspaces. Many of us have had to designate a spot at home to use for work purposes. For those of you who still need to remain on-site, you’ve likely been too busy to focus on your surroundings.
Cleaning and organizing your workspace every so often is important, regardless of the state of the world, and with so much out of our control right now, this is one of the few things we can control.
Whether you’re working from a home office or an on-site office, take some time for quarantine decluttering. According to The Washington Post, decluttering can increase your productivity, lower stress, and save money (I don’t know about you, but just reading those three things makes me feel better already).
Clutter can cause us to feel overwhelmed and make us feel a bit frazzled. Having an office space filled with piles of paper containing irrelevant memos from five years ago or 50 different types of pens, has got to go – recycle that mess and reduce your stress. The same goes with clearing files from your computer; everything will run faster.
Speaking of running faster, decluttering and creating a cleaner workspace will also help you be more efficient and productive. Build this habit by starting small: try tidying up a bit at the end of every workday, setting yourself up for a ready-to-roll morning.
Cleaning also helps you take stock of stuff that you have so that you don’t end up buying more of it. Create a designated spot for your tools and supplies so that they’re more visible – this way, you’ll always know what you have and what needs to be replenished. This will help you stop buying more of the same product that you already have and save you money.
So, if you’ve been looking to improve your focus and clearing a little bit of that ‘quarantine brain’, start by getting your workspace in order. You’ll be amazed at how good it feels to declutter and be “out with the old”; you may even be inspired to do the same for your whole house. Regardless, doing this consistently will create a positive shift in your life, increasing productivity, reducing stress, and saving you money.
Opinion Editorials
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
(EDITORIAL) Old computer slowing you down? Does it make a simple job harder? Here’s how to make a case to your manager for new equipment to improve your productivity.
What is an employee to do when the work equipment bites.
Let’s be frank, working on old, crappy computers with inefficient applications can make the easiest tasks a chore. Yet, what do you do? You know you need better equipment to do your job efficiently, but how to ask the boss without looking like a whiner who wants to blow the department budget.
In her “Ask A Manager” column, Alison Green says an employee should ask for better equipment if it is needed. For example, the employee in her column has to attend meetings, but has no laptop and has to take a ton of notes and then transcribe them. Green says, it’s important to make the case for the benefits of having newer or updated equipment.
The key is showing a ROI. If you know a specific computer would be a decent upgrade, give your supervisor the specific model and cost, along with the expected outcomes.
In addition, it may be worth talking to someone from the IT department to see what options might be available – if you’re in a larger company.
IT professionals who commented on Green’s column made a few suggestions. Often because organizations have contracts with specific computer companies or suppliers, talking with IT about what is needed to get the job done and what options are available might make it easier to ask a manager, by saying, “I need a new computer and IT says there are a few options. Here are my three preferences.” A boss is more likely to be receptive and discuss options.
If the budget doesn’t allow for brand new equipment, there might be the option to upgrade the RAM, for example. In a “Workplace” discussion on StackExchange.com an employee explained the boss thinks if you keep a computer clean – no added applications – and maintained it will perform for years. Respondents said, it’s important to make clear the cost-benefit of purchasing updated equipment. Completing a ROI analysis to show how much more efficiently with the work be done may also be useful. Also, explaining to a boss how much might be saved in repair costs could also help an employee get the point across.
Managers may want to take note because, according to results of a Gallup survey, when employees are asked to meet a goal but not given the necessary equipment, credibility is lost.
Gallup says that workgroups that have the most effectively managed materials and equipment tend to have better customer engagement, higher productivity, better safety records and employees that are less likely to jump ship than their peers.
And, no surprise, if a boss presents equipment and says: “Here’s what you get. Deal with it,” employees are less likely to be engaged and pleased than those employees who have a supervisor who provides some improvements and goes to bat to get better equipment when needed.
Opinion Editorials
How to build a company culture while working remotely
(OPINION EDITORIAL) It seems that even a post COVID-19 world will involve remote work, so how can you build and maintain a strong work culture that ensures growth and satisfaction?
New startups and existing companies are starting to transition to a fully remote (or nearly fully remote) model, but what does this mean for work culture? If you’re not careful, your work culture could easily become diminished as you transition to a remote environment, and if you’re building a company from the ground up, you may not have a strong culture to begin with.
Culture isn’t something you can afford to give up, so how can you build and maintain your company culture while working remotely?
The importance of a strong work culture
Maintaining a strong, consistent company culture is vital, even if your company is operating remotely. With a strong work culture, you’ll enjoy benefits like:
- Better recruiting potential. A company with strong work culture will seem more attractive to talented candidates. The best people in the industry will want to work at a place with a great team and a great set of values.
- Like-minded teammates. Establishing a consistent work culture allows you to selectively hire, then maintain employees who are like-minded. Employees with similar goals and mentalities, even if they come from different backgrounds, will be able to collaborate more efficiently.
- Smoother communication. A strong foundational work culture that establishes goals, values, and beliefs within an organization can enable smoother, more efficient communication. Staff members will be on the same page with regard to high-level priorities, and will be able to exchange information in similar patterns.
- Lower stress and less turnover. Better work cultures generally mean lower stress for employees, and accordingly, less employee turnover. Of course, this assumes you’re hiring good fits for the organization in the first place.
- A better public reputation. Your work culture can also boost your public reputation—especially if you emphasize core values that are important to your target audience.
How to build company culture remotely
Traditionally, you can use in-person team-building sessions, regular meetings, and workplace rules to establish and maintain your company culture, but while working remotely, you’ll need to employ a different set of tactics, like:
- Hiring the right candidates. Building a great culture starts with hiring. You have to find candidates who fit with your organization, and already share your core values. If someone doesn’t agree with your high-level approach, or if they don’t like your rules or workflows, they aren’t going to do their best work. These same considerations should be applied to your third party hires as well; agencies and freelancers should also fit into your values.
- Hosting virtual team-building events. You can’t host in-person team-building events, but that doesn’t mean that team-building is inaccessible to you. Consider hosting a video conference to introduce your team members to each other, or bond over a shared event. You could also host virtual game nights, or provide team lunches to celebrate wins. Any excuse to engage with each other in a non-work context can help employees feel more connected and part of the team, and there are plenty of options to make it work virtually.
- Streamlining communication. Good communication is both a constituent factor and a byproduct of effective company culture. If you want your culture to thrive, you have to set good standards for communication, and encourage your employees to communicate with each other consistently and openly. People need to feel heard when they speak, and feel comfortable voicing their opinions—even if they don’t agree with their superiors. There should also be easily accessible channels for communication at all levels. Over time, this foundation will help your employee communication improve.
- Improving transparency. Workplace transparency is important for any employer, but it’s especially important for remote businesses trying to build or maintain a strong culture—and it’s challenging if you’re operating remotely. If you’re open and honest about your goals and how you operate, employees will feel more trusted and more engaged with their work. Strive to answer questions honestly and disclose your motivations.
- Publishing and reiterating company core values. One of the biggest factors responsible for making a company culture unique is its set of core values. Spend some time developing and refining your list of core values. Once finished, publish them for all employees to read, and make time to reiterate them regularly so employees remember them.
- Making employees feel valued. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, make your employees feel valued. Take the time to show your appreciation however you can, whether it’s through a simple thank-you message or an occasional cash bonus, and be sure to listen to employee feedback when you get it.
Building a work culture in a remote environment is more challenging, and requires consideration of more variables, but it’s certainly possible with the right mentality. Spend time setting your priorities, and make sure you’re consistent in your execution.
Opinion Editorials
Companies are using COVID-19 as an excuse for their crappy practices
(OPINION EDITORIAL) COVID-19 is an excuse for a lot of inconveniences–prices, shipping times, poor quality–things we shouldn’t have to live with now, but especially once all of this is over.
If you’ve been paying attention, you’re probably aware of the fact that stuff is inherently more expensive now than it was in February. You’ve probably also noticed issues with delivery times, product quality, and even the quality of customer service you receive. The reason? Coronavirus, of course. But surely this is a valid excuse, right?
Well, for now, yes. When all of this is over, though, it’s imperative that we see a paradigm shift back to something resembling normalcy–including realistic prices.
It’s not that I personally mind paying 16 dollars for six avocados from Albertsons under the context of a pandemic. Heck, I didn’t even make too much of a fuss when an AC technician read me the riot act while standing in my garage because I asked them a question (“Is the thermostat you were talking about in the house?”) that made them feel like I was telling them how to do their job. I get that this is a stressful time for the economy and individual employees alike.
But if these kinds of actions persist once the hampering effects of COVID slow down, they’ll be substantially less excusable–especially if (when) COVID is invariably used as a continuing excuse.
Call me pessimistic (seriously, you can), but we saw something similar happen with Hurricane Katrina. After the initial spike in goods required for Katrina responses–something that, while inconvenient, is completely understandable–many noticed that the price on those goods never really went back down.
That, in simple terms, is atrocious.
Using any kind of emergency as an excuse to offer subpar service, overpriced items, and other inconvenient aspects of life may be necessary under the conditions of whatever the emergency is–a meat shortage, a hurricane, a global pandemic–but using those conditions to establish a new norm once operating under them is no longer pertinent isn’t appropriate, and consumers should feel comfortable expecting more decorum from the businesses they frequent.
In fact, the only real excuse for “subpar service” is a shortage of employees–something that is completely reasonable to expect under current circumstances. When these circumstances no longer apply, neither does the excuse.
Companies, take note: You have a pass for now, but not for long. Please–from the people who pay for your products–don’t outstay your welcome on this one.
School supply retailers are also feeling the effects of COVID-19
Google Messages adds features to catch up to iMessage
Declutter your quarantine workspace (and brain)
“Mine” helps you find your digital footprint and DELETE it
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
If you’re easily distracted, you’re more likely to thrive as an entrepreneur
New company beats Amazon with next morning delivery?
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
Uh oh! Your stimulus payment might have been on a suspicious looking debit card
Easy ways to help an unhappy customer
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
If you’re easily distracted, you’re more likely to thrive as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
-
Business News1 week ago
Uh oh! Your stimulus payment might have been on a suspicious looking debit card
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Easy ways to help an unhappy customer
-
Politics5 days ago
Additional unemployment benefits outside of the CARES Act
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Get to inbox zero every day with this new email cleaner
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
With the fast transition to remote work, we forgot about data security
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
There’s a shortage of skilled workers, so get learning