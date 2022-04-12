Opinion Editorials
Does buying that luxury item actually lower your quality of life?
(EDITORIAL) Want to buy yourself a pick-me-up? Have you thought of all the ramifications of that purchase? Try to avoid splurging on it.
In an era of “treat-yo-self,” the urge to splurge is real. It doesn’t help that shopping – or what ends up being closer to impulse shopping – provides us with a hit of dopamine and a fleeting sense of control. Whether your life feels like it’s going downhill or you’ve just had a bad day, buying something you want (or think you want) can seem like an easy fix.
Unfortunately, it might not be so great when it comes to long-term happiness.
As you might have already guessed, purchasing new goods doesn’t fall in line with the minimalism trend that’s been sweeping the globe. Being saddled with a bunch of stuff you don’t need (and don’t even like!) is sure to make your mood dip, especially if the clutter makes it harder to concentrate. Plus, if you’ve got a real spending problem, the ache in your wallet is sure to manifest.
If that seems depressing, I’ve got even more bad news. Researchers at Harvard and Boston College have found yet another way spending can make us more unhappy in the long run: Imposter syndrome. It’s that feeling you get when it seems like you’re not as good as your peers and they just haven’t caught on yet. This insecurity often arises in competitive careers, academics and, apparently, shopping.
Now, there’s one big caveat to this idea that purchasing goods will make you feel inferior: It really only applies to luxury goods. I’m talking about things like a Louis Vuitton purse, a top of the line Mercedes Benz, a cast iron skillet from Williams Sonoma (or is that one just me?). The point is, the study found that about 67% of people – regardless of their income – believed their purchase was inauthentic to their “true self.”
And this imposter syndrome even existed when the luxury items were bought on sale.
Does this mean you should avoid making a nice purchase you’ve been saving up for? Not necessarily. One researcher at Cambridge found that people were more likely to report happiness for purchases that fit their personalities. Basically, a die-hard golfer is going to enjoy a new club more than someone who bought the same golf club to try to keep up with their co-workers.
Moral of the story: Maybe don’t impulse buy a fancy new Apple watch. Waiting to see if it’s something you really want can save your budget… and your overall happiness.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
(EDITORIAL) In today’s “oh hell no” news, one company’s foray into conflict resolution has us heated. A coworker cuddle huddle is just plain stupid.
Nowadays, it seems that companies are taking a more active role in employee engagement and activity. This often consists of team building exercises. I’ve heard of offices conducting these exercises in forms of activities like “Minute to Win It” and team outings. Hell, even trust falls. But, I’ve never been as shocked, disturbed, and confused at a team building exercise as I was earlier today. Why, you ask? Because I just learned that “cuddle a coworker” is apparently a thing.
And, if you’re first response wasn’t “what the…,” you probably won’t like the rest of this story.
My initial assumption was that this had to be a deleted scene from an episode of The Office. When I dug a little deeper, I found out that this was something implemented by Team Tactics.
Apparently this “exercise” is where groups of 4 to 20 people can get into a tent (say it with me, “what the…”) and have the option to cuddle. They also have different positions available in which to cuddle.
This team building exercise lasts for the entire workday (how?) and is based on science which shows that cuddling, specifically skin to skin contact, can encourage the release of Oxytocin and Serotonin. The tent used, referred to as a “relaxation tent,” is designed to reduce stress and encourage team bonding.
Each relaxation tent is based on Moroccan and Indian relaxation practices, which includes incense, oil lamp lighting, large bean bags, and relaxation beds. Sure, they’re in the UK, but the culture isn’t different enough to make much of a difference in this #MeToo era.
Regardless, the team building event begins with employees airing their grievances about negative traits of co-workers, and bringing up issues that they’d like to discuss. This is all designed to clear the air, and eventually will make way for “conflict resolution cuddling.”
Conflict. Resolution. Cuddling.
“Team building is at the centre of our business, and we’re always looking for new ways to help employees across the UK become more connected with their colleagues,” said Tina Benson, managing director at Team Tactics.“We know it’s something completely new and it might not be for everyone, but the science is already there – we’re just putting it to the test!”
I, for one, have never passed Tony in HR and thought, “Man, the way he chews his food is super annoying. But, I bet if we cuddled it out, I could get past his flaws.”
What are your thoughts on this… interesting concept?
Opinion Editorials
Should mentors be paid for their time?
(EDITORIAL) Mentors are a tremendous value, but should they expect to be paid for their time or does that violate the entire social contract here?
CBS reported on PivotPlanet back in 2012, a company that provided advice from advisors who wanted to “pivot” into a new career. The question then was “Should you pay for mentorship?”
I would like to quantifiably say no, you should not pay for mentorship.
Take a moment to consider what mentorship is
Think about what mentorship is. It’s a long term relationship, most typically at least a year or more, that is to develop professional or even personal success. A mentor is a support for their mentee, helping the mentee gain confidence in the industry and challenging the mentee to grow.
How dollars change the relationship
Although the world is changing, once you start paying for something, it changes the dynamics of the relationship. Once you involve money, it becomes a consulting gig. Mentoring needs to be a safe environment for the mentee. Concerns about monetary restraints can put limits on this relationship. Building a contract into a mentor/mentee partnership raises all kinds of questions.
Who is actually driving the process? What happens during a dispute? Can the mentee sue the mentor if their direction is wrong?
Mentees aren’t the only ones that benefit
This relationship can also benefit mentors. In one relationship where I was the mentee, through their connections to me, my mentor stayed in touch with newer technology. She was able to practice skills that let her grow in leadership. By the time our relationship progressed to another level, we both felt as if we benefited. We stayed friends for over 25 years, until she passed away.
I’m not saying that the mentor should just give their time without consideration. I firmly believe that mentors need to set boundaries and guidelines about what they are prepared to give when mentoring. But I don’t believe this can ever be a paid relationship and work for personal development when the mentee is paying for the privilege.
Opinion Editorials
Grace: The answer to improving mental health in unprecedented times
(EDITORIAL) Part of our brains are pondering how to emerge from a pandemic while the other part is worried about WW3. Give yourself (and others) grace.
There is a need for grace. We are living in unprecedented times.
There isn’t a single one of us who hasn’t been affected by current events. Whether it’s the loss of a job, a loved one, the loss of security, or even just a loss of hope, we have all experienced some kind of loss in the last two years. It feels like we’re in some type of spiral of never-ending uncertainty. We can’t even heal from the effects of COVID-19 on our society, as we are reminded that people are continuing to lose their lives to the pandemic and new strains pop up worldwide. People uprooted their jobs, their education, and their lives, with many having to put their dreams on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If that wasn’t uncertain enough, the war waged by Russia against Ukraine has left many, even those worlds away, feeling uneasy, as fuel prices rise, and the supply chains are further interrupted. While those are minor inconveniences compared to what many others in the world are going through, it serves as a reminder. Social media and the twenty-four-hour news cycle keep us all aware and connected even as we try to disconnect. And while it’s good to know what’s going on in the world, it’s also anxiety-inducing because there isn’t an escape, any social media site we log on to (which we namely do to keep up with loved ones and forget the problems in our lives) is splashed with uncensored headlines of war, disease, and atrocities.
Every day, there is a new thing that has to occupy our minds, in addition to the everyday personal problems and stressors that already take up space in our heads. This pandemic has caused more mass trauma than World War II, according to the World Health Organization. This mass trauma, in turn, can negatively impact mental health and cause mental health issues to arise or worsen.
We, as a society are feeling the effects of the pandemic, even two years later. The labor market faced The Great resignation and the highest inflation rate in four decades. Not to mention the increase in societal issues, such as the murder rate and fatal drug overdoses increasing at staggering rates.
Michele Oliver, a Podcaster and Career Coach with ten thousand followers on LinkedIn reminds her followers that it’s okay, it’s okay to feel the trauma, it’s okay if the best any of us can do is survive, and remind us we need to show grace to ourselves and others.
I am here to echo those sentiments. It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to feel stressed, sad, or anxious. It’s also okay to feel happy even with so many distressing things going on. Everything will be okay eventually. In the meantime, we need to treat every person we encounter with kindness. Remember, high gas prices are not the fault of the gas station employees, the high prices and supply chain shortages are not the faults of the store clerks and the overcrowding of the hospitals is not the fault of the nurses, so show them extra kindness. They are likely overworked, burned out, and trying their best, as we all are.
But Covid rates are dropping, kids are back in school in person and many are returning back to offices. Health officials think COVID will reach endemic status sometime this year and will be treated much like the flu is. The truth is, we are slowly inching back to normal.
I know it can be difficult, as we all get so wrapped up in our own issues we often forget the problems of others, or that we’re all going through tough times as a society. So, show kindness and grace to not only yourselves but everyone you encounter. A lot has happened in the last two years, but we’re still all in this together.
But, I hope we don’t go back to the old normal and instead, as a society, go towards a new normal, one where we value mental and physical health and treat people, and ourselves with kindness and grace.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
What is UX writing and why is it gaining traction as a career choice?
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Successful startups share their simple, inspiring growth hacks
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Sexism: This is how to *not* to advocate for women at work
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
What you need to consider before starting that startup
-
Business Entrepreneur12 hours ago
Can a small business really beat a large competitor moving in next door?
Pingback: Want to roll up your TV? Brace your wallet for impact