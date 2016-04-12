Open letter to first-time female entrepreneurs

Is entrepreneurship right for you?

So many times we think we have our lives figured out and then life throws us a curve ball. You feel the urge to do something different, go somewhere different, or be someone different. You have a great idea for a new business, something that feels one hundred percent right, but you don’t know if taking the plunge into entrepreneurship is right for you.

It is. If you feel it in your gut, it is.

Some things in life are worth the risk. The absolute worst thing that can happen if you try is that it doesn’t completely work out and you come up with a new plan. The absolute worst thing that can happen if you don’t try and you place your dreams on the back burner is that you never know what could have been. Life is full of regrets that we cannot avoid; don’t let your dreams be one of them. If you think about your idea constantly, do something about it.

Find balance in everything

The best advice I was ever given was by my favorite professor. He said, ‘find balance in everything” when we were discussing my career as a scholar and my future as a writer after graduation. Being younger, at first, I wondered what this meant, really. I mean, I was balanced. I worked full-time, went to college full-time and still managed to see my friends and family on the weekends. That felt like balance to me and it probably was at that particular point in my life. However, now that I’m older, I know exactly what he meant (and this is why he was and always will be my favorite professor: he gave students the knowledge, but let them find their own way to the answer).

By “finding balance” he meant don’t let one thing consume you. It’s so easy when you’re just starting out to keep your eye on the prize and not want to give up working on a project to do other things. Those other things are equally important. Starting a new business can consume you. You’ll forget prior commitments. You’ll forget to eat. You’ll lose sleep. Don’t let it consume you. Instead, schedule breaks and stick to them. Pick a day or time to connect with family and friends. You don’t want to lose sight of “you” outside of work.

Take it step by step, and don’t be afraid to reach out

Starting a business is hard. There will be days you want to give up. You’ll wonder why you ever decided to do this. There will be days you cry. You’ll stress out and shut down. Just because it’s hard doesn’t mean it’s not worth it. Start with your idea. Do some research. Develop your plan. Talk to people who have been in similar situations. Use those social media channels to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Then, one day, you’ll see part of your plan working. You’ll make progress and you’ll realize you CAN do this. Along the way, if you find there is something that you can’t do, or don’t know how to do, ask for help. Help can come from a family member, mentor, friend, or expert. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Asking for help doesn’t make you look like you don’t know what you’re doing. In fact, asking for help can often save you time and money. If you need a professional website and don’t have a great deal of experience, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help. I did this many times when I started as a freelance writer.

Believe that it’s possible

Prioritize what matters and don’t worry about what you can’t control. Stress is always the enemy. Believe in yourself. Believe in your idea, your team, your project and your goals. Don’t let anyone else tell you that you can’t do it. You can. The risk of failure is minimal when you finally realize your dream. Every champion was once a contender. Every pro was once an amateur. Every expert was once a beginner. So dream big and start now.

#WhoRunTheWorld