Opinion Editorials
People saying “I love you” at work casually – yay or nay?
(EDITORIAL) Is saying “I love you” in the workplace acceptable in the current harassment and lawsuit climate? Let’s take a look at the factors.
Anyone who works in “The Office” knows sometimes there is a failure to communicate. Per email conversation, context can get lost in translation.
So, why then, in the age of the Me Too Movement, are coworkers saying: I Love You?
I’m guessing it’s thanks to our digital lifestyle?
No, I’m not a Boomer. Thank you very much. That’s a different editorial. But, I’ve been working since way back in the day. A time when we wore tennis shoes with nylons. Wait, that’s still a thing?
Alas, I digress.
If we consider the culture of work, particularly in the case of some start-ups, it’s not uncommon for there to be beer in the workplace, casual dress – meaning you have clothes on – and possibly a more youthful expectation around communication.
So, f*ck yeah, dude, I love you!
With the use of workflow apps like Slack, where people can text you – while on the toilet, no less. I mean, who hasn’t told a colleague, “OMG! You are a f@cking ?” after dealing with a challenging situation/customer/boss/client and that colleague comes to the rescue.
Just me? Oops.
Maybe it started back with the I Love You Man commercial, which also became the title of a bromance.
If the bros can have their bromance, then why can’t we all say those three words in the workplace?
I’m not gonna spoil the party and say never. I’m just going to suggest some things are better left unsaid.
First, words are powerful.
Because this is the era of Me Too, it’s easy for there to be misinterpretation. What if a woman says it to a male colleague. A boss says to a much junior employee.
Can you say harassment?
One of my former managers didn’t even like me saying her name. I can’t imagine what she’d do if I said: “I love you.”
But, here’s a real reason. People are happy with us one day and not the next.
Keeping it chill and professional is important. For example, I once called my co-worker – and very good friend – a nasty Spanish word and it almost resulted in a knife fight. What I learned is one day you are joking around and your friend isn’t.
Second, a laissez-faire attitude toward communication can become second nature. You can’t be accidentally telling your client, you love them, now can you? I mean, beyond being authentic, those words mean a lot to some people, just tossing them about shows a real lack of judgment and can result in an extremely negative response.
Which leads me to my last point.
“Et, tu Cheryl”
One company I worked at hired Gallup to do a survey of staff. One of the questions was about having a work BFF, which is important in the workplace. Often we have our work husband or wife or sister, even. We all need someone we can lean on.
In the workplace, depending on the culture and environment, it may be a good place to keep it 100 or, if too toxic, a better place to fake it. Even people who seem to be on your side might be just waiting to pounce.
Get too close, say the wrong thing and Cheryl gets your office with the window and the red stapler too.
All I’m saying is keep it real, but maybe not too real.
Oh, and btw, I <3 U.
Opinion Editorials
Audi paves the way for how to thoughtfully reduce a workforce
(BUSINESS NEWS) Audi has a new electric car plan that will eliminate 9,500 employees…but in a shocking twist, we’re not even mad. WATT’s going on here?
12 billion motivational posters/yoga tops/specialty ziploc bags can’t all be wrong: Positive change always comes with loss.
For German Audi workers, the company shifting gears to focus on manufacturing electric vehicles will see employee losses to the tune of 7.5k people being Audi of a job there. In the next five years, another 2,000 jobs are expected to get the axe as well.
So they should be panicking, right? Audi workers should mask up and be out in the streets?
Well, considering the general state of the world, yes. But if we’re isolating to just this change, no!
See, Audi’s not actually shoving people out of the door to make room for younger, sexier, more fuel-efficient staff. The jobs they’re cutting are going to be cut due to employees leaving on their own for different pastures and retirement. As in, no one’s getting laid off through 2029.
Now there’s an electric slide I can get behind!
Audi’s top brass, in an Ohm-My-God twist (see what I did there), actually sat down with worker reps and talked this move out. This kinder, gentler, distinctly NON-assy arangement will save the company over 6.6 billion dollars over the next decade, and all of that cash is going to boogie-woogie-woogie into their ‘lightning car development’ piggy banks.
Yay for them!
And yay for us.
See, Germany has a (recent) history of not being horrible to their employees. It’s why Walmart’s attempt to claw its way into Deutschland went up in so much smoke. And that history is accompanied by a reputation for stunningly positive change for everyone from white tie to black apron.
With a brand as giant, trusted, and drooled over as Audi is managing to conduct massively profitable business without schwantzing anyone over, everyone here in the US has a shining example to point to and follow when making massive company moves.
Notably, Tesla, America’s favorite electric car company is almost cartoonishly anti-union, anti-worker, and anti-running dress rehearsals on expectation/glass shattering exhibitions. The prevailing thought is that it’s a necessity to be some kind of moustache twirling villain to get ahead because so many businesses insist upon it.
But that chestnut cracks here.
No more ‘Businesses exist to make money’ excuses. No more ‘You have to be ruthless to get ahead’ BS. Those selective-sociopathy inducing phrases never made any sense to begin with, but now, we’ve got a shining example of towering projected #GAINZ for a company doing right by its people without a single head rolling on the factory floors or a single decimal point moved left in the ledgers.
Ya done good, Audi.
Here’s hoping more businesses stateside follow in your tire tracks.
Opinion Editorials
Apple doesn’t want your feedback anymore, are they afraid?
(EDITORIAL) Apple deems reviews forbidden fruit RIGHT as holiday shopping ramps up. Can the big tech company not handle the heat of hearing about their mistakes?
I’m an Android user because I like being parted from my money in different ways from others. And honestly, tech brand wars are for the argumentative birds. Even so, Apple keeps finding ways to make my trademark, mall goth-worthy ‘I don’t care’ façade much harder to keep up.
First it was their pricing vs performance vs right to repair in general. Then it was the selling separate ‘so you won’t lose them’ cords for those EFFING AIRPODS, (how does that not feel like a spit in the face).
Their latest weird, distinctly anti-consumer flex is…removing the reviews page from their site.
Double you tee EFF?
Let’s go over all the ways this is weird, so you all know for sure this take isn’t just based on the fact that I’m typing this up on a cost-effective Chromebook right now.
1: Everybody buying Apple likes Apple.
For real, Apple is a Brand’s Brand. It’s Jean-Claude Van Brand, doing truck splits all over all other comers. People get into seriously nasty fights when defending the company and their instruments, so how could the reviews possibly be bad enough to shove under the bed?
2: This isn’t a good look for any brand; why is a big fish brand doing it?
Out of all the terrible moves companies keep pulling out of the Terrible Moves Box, review hiding/shaming/changing is right at the top of the pile inside.
It always comes out, it always makes brands lose face, and it’s always baffling! Consumers are going to find out, we’re going to be irritated, and we’re going to keep having to dance this dance for some reason.
Whether it’s a no-name Amazon brand, an indie video game, or even Apple—the truth will get out. Apple’s smart enough to know that. So what are we looking at (or NOT looking at) here?
3: Timing…what?
Because holiday buying and/or totally secular sales creeps up on everyone who isn’t me (I’ve been buying Solstice presents since literally May), right now most people are looking for deals and waiting to pounce on the best of the best for less like the retail panthers they are.
As such, it’s more than a little odd that Apple would axe reviews, not just in general, but right now.
Taken all together, what exactly does this mean?
If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say that this is some site renovation executed terribly. As moustache-twirly as most companies can get, I really can’t fathom Apple execs going ‘The peasants need not share their opinions, they have only to love us and pay us’, and hitting a big red ‘Remove reviews’ button.
Even so with all the money and manpower behind this company, it’s still something I have to squint at.
You’ve got billions of dollars behind every decision, customer-facing or otherwise, and yet this still happens?
We’ll have to wait and see what happens whether we’re asking Siri for the latest or still typing into a Google bar like a chump/thrifty chick.
But no matter how you want to slice this Apple move, it’s distinctly a rotten one. Whatever’s going on, the quickly spoiling bunch needs to be scrapped and fast.
Opinion Editorials
Pointed out I was the only person of color at work, was told ‘Yes, but you pass’
(EDITORIAL) Inclusion of minority groups means changing language to broader and more friendly terms. Here are things to not say and how to accomplish real inclusion.
While working at what I thought was a progressive organization, I had a colleague who was nice, diplomatic, and prided herself on her deep understanding of diversity and inclusion.
She’d had the trainings and been involved in leadership organizations geared toward inclusion. She was super knowledgeable.
Then, one day during a conversation with her about diversity and inclusion, I pointed out I was the only person of color in our department.
Her response to me: “Yes, but you pass.”
I was at a loss for words and didn’t know how – in the moment – to respond or confront her.
She, a white woman, who regularly said she understood her “white privilege,” was telling me that I passed.
Whether or not “I pass,” was not the issue. What was at issue – it wasn’t her place to pass that kind of judgment.
“You don’t know me Karen!”
She hadn’t lived my life and didn’t know what situations I’d encountered over the years.
At that moment, I realized I was dealing with a person who had the attitude of “but you don’t look like, act like, talk like.”
Da F*ck?
What did she mean? I pass?
How should I look? Act? Talk?
Do I need to act differently so others feel comfortable and can put me in a box?
At that moment, I should’ve suggested she take off her “backpack” and start to review its contents, because her privilege, judgment, and biases were showing. As was her insensitivity.
What we have here is a perfect example of someone who has the opportunity to take the classes, be in a leadership position and attend training, yet has no experience dealing with the thing she claims to understand – and often insinuated she knew better than me, a person who has actually lived the experience.
“But, I have black friends.”
Yeah, good for you Karen.
Over the years, I’ve heard:
- “You don’t act like a Mexican.”
- “Why does a Mexican girl have a southern girl’s name.”
- “But, you’re not really Mexican.”
- “You never talk about your culture or the food.”
- “You probably got into college because you are a minority.”
Let’s be honest, people like to put things in specific boxes. Our mind wants to make sense of what it observes. Our backgrounds do affect those judgments, biases and labels.
While working as a teacher, I had another experience with a superior, who was surprised to learn I had a master’s degree and had been published – a lot.
Why? Well, possibly because my vernacular is slightly different than hers. I come from a working-class background and was the first to attend college. I wasn’t exposed to people who spoke and acted in a more erudite way – the way, it’s generally expected you speak and act in a corporate environment (btw – mostly dictated by the white experience).
I know some people will say, “Well, I’ve had people assume x,y,z about me and I’m white.”
I don’t doubt it. But, on the whole, a white person is a lot less likely than a person of color to hear things like: “You don’t look like a doctor, lawyer, Latin(x), dentist, PhD.” Or, “Is that your hair?” “Can I touch your hair?”
What it comes down to is this: having empathy and thinking before speaking.
I’ve said and done a lot of dumb things in my life. We all do. Nobody is perfect. While it’s important to consider what you say and how you act with anyone, it’s crucial with a person of color who you don’t know well. The fact that you may work with them doesn’t mean you know them.
Of course, there are some people who are just too self-centered to care about anyone else’s feelings. But, most of us aren’t total jackasses. We do care. We just don’t always think. I’m as guilty of blurting out dumbass stuff as the next person.
Understanding others comes from a real interest in learning where the person is coming from. And, just because you have a black friend or eat Mexican food, doesn’t mean you understand a colleague’s personal experience or culture.
Educating yourself about diversity and inclusion is commendable. Just remember – unless you are an actual member of a minority group, you can never be more knowledgeable than the person living the experience. It just is not possible.
‘Secret sister’ gift exchanges are not just lame, they’re ILLEGAL – tell your friends
DeepComposer: AWS’ piano keyboard turns AI up to 11
AI: Attempts to understand and regulate it fail because we’re human
People saying “I love you” at work casually – yay or nay?
Catch is a must-have finance management app for freelancers
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
10 inspirational print brochure examples
Millennial women share about how they spend (and save) money
This note-taking app is perfect for the creative mind
Earbuds that are noise cancelling hit the market just in time for the holidays
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News1 week ago
WeWork chaos over the weekend = employees in a new version of purgatory
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Pointed out I was the only person of color at work, was told ‘Yes, but you pass’
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Facebook Ads Manager MIGHT suck less this Black Friday
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Chick-fil-a stops donating to anti-LGBTQ orgs; can we eat hate nuggets now!?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Apple loses money on repairs, critics cry foul on the entire process
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Facebook hopes to get yeety fresh with a new meme maker
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Social media site by Wikipedia founder – lofty goals, limited functionality
-
Tech News1 week ago
Tesla’s Cybertruck windows are the least of their growing manufacturing crises