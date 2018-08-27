Opinion Editorials
Seeking meaning in an overwhelming professional world
(EDITORIAL) For an upcoming documentary series, taking a page from a 125 year old brand, filmmakers are investigating how we seek meaning in this chaotic world.
One of the few concepts I truly retained during my years as a Redbird at Illinois State University came from my Intro to Communication Theories course. Midway through the semester, my professor introduced us to the idea of Theory structures in organizations. Today, I’d like to explore how this theory overlaps with a budding documentary about seeking meaning in a chaotic world and finding aliveness.
These come in the forms of Theory X, Theory Y, and Theory Z.
Theory X is of the mindset that employees are nothing but cogs in machines and can easily be replaced.
Theory Y is your typical organization – an employee does their work, gets paid, some benefits, and is cared about to an extent.
Theory Z is an organizational structure that puts people first. A famous organization known for the Theory Z style of operation is Southwest Airlines.
The Theory Z is also implemented in the 126-year old global manufacturing company, Tuthill Corporation. They constantly check in with their employees and offer company outings and seminars where employees are encouraged to live a life they’re passionate about.
They have developed a concept called Wake the World where they hope to spread the significance of living a passionate life to people all over the globe. Now, they’re taking this a step further by examining the importance of “aliveness.”
Outside of explaining to employees the concept of aliveness during seminars and retreats, creative leaders at the company are developing an online documentary series where they travel in the world, interviewing real people about what makes them feel alive. This project is called “The Search For Aliveness.” It’s a search for meaning in an overwhelming professional world.
Their purpose with this documentary is to reach as many human beings as possible, and to show that everyone has the capability to find a passion in life and to live their lives to the fullest. The company will not be making any revenue off of this project, but instead just want to share their valued company culture with the world.
A casting call is currently open for the documentary, and filmmakers are traveling to selected participants for their interviews. All of the answers that are found in their journey will be used to concoct a “recipe” for aliveness, and will show people how to find a life of passion when they may be unsure of where to start.
Stay tuned for the launch of their documentary to see how others’ concept of “aliveness” matches up with yours as we collectively seek meaning in this chaotic world.
The author of this editorial does know the filmmakers, but has no financial relationship with any aforementioned brands.
The marvelous relief of finding your ikigai
(EDITORIAL) There is no English word that expresses the complex nature of what “ikigai” means, but finding yours is so critical.
You know that place where you’re in the zone? Time kind of stands still because you’re so absorbed in what you’re doing that you forget to eat, drink or rest. There really isn’t an English word for that, but the Japanese have a concept that loosely translates – “ikigai,” or a reason to live. Kind of like having a purpose in life.
To find your ikigai, ask yourself:
What do you love?
What are you good at?
What does the world need from you?
What can you get paid for?
At the place where these four ideas intersect, there’s your ikigai, your raison d’etre. It’s not a grand or extraordinary philosophy, just a matter-of-fact joy of life, something to live for, a purpose.
How can this translate into business?
Many people call work their ikigai. There’s no denying that your job is an integral part of your identity.
But if you’re in a job you don’t enjoy, then you need to find your ikigai outside of work. And if work is your only enjoyment, you may not have relationships outside of that. We all need balance in our lives.
Throughout your day, ask yourself “Why am I doing this?” Choose to put your efforts into things you enjoy and what you’re good at, especially when you have a choice in the matter.
Focus on the things that bring meaning into your life. Hopefully, you chose your profession because you could get paid for doing something you enjoy, it brings meaning into your life, and the world needs you.
There’s that old bumper sticker, “I owe, I owe, so off to work I go.” But many of us go to a job to have money to travel, to enjoy a hobby and to have a roof over our heads.
Instead of looking at what we “have to do,” choose to look at it like you do have a choice. You get to go to work and earn a living.
When I get to a point of burnout, I remember those things. I work not because I should, but because I want to keep my car running, my cats fed, books on my shelves and to be able to help others. Writing is my ikigai, even though there are times when it does get routine and boring. It’s then that I know that I’m ignoring other passions.
Balance.
Go and find your ikigai.
The case for compassion during Elon Musk’s tumultuous time
(EDITORIAL) Elon Musk has been under fire of late, and has opened up about his challenges, only to be ridiculed and turned into memes. We would like to offer an alternative perspective.
Elon Musk is no stranger to adversity. The tech giant has ushered in world-changing phenomena including PayPal’s forerunner, literal space-age technology, and the sexiest electric cars on the market. It’s no surprise, then, that Musk has hit a few bumps along the way — and, unlike some unfortunately tortured souls of late, he’s mercifully forthcoming about the resulting mental health challenges.
In light of recent celebrities who have taken their own lives, now seems as good a time as any to remember that Elon Musk is important, and very much a necessary occupant of our world.
Entrepreneurs are often solitary creatures. While one can argue that anyone sitting atop an empire — especially one the size of Elon Musk’s — is never short of people to whom they can speak, the truth is that many such people find themselves isolated from the people they love and guarded against everyone else.
Given Musk’s self-admitted workaholic tendencies and his recent admissions of doubt, it isn’t a stretch to hypothesize that he feels very alone.
He couldn’t be more wrong.
In his time as an entrepreneur, Elon Musk has contributed tremendously to electric car technology. He made electric cars SEXY, for crying out loud — if that isn’t an accomplishment to be proud of, we don’t know what is — all the while working consistently to improve on a vehicle system so astounding that it broke the Consumer Report rating scale. Much of that work is directed toward making the Tesla more accessible for a wider consumer base rather than marketing it selectively (even making his patents public for the advancement of the entire industry).
Of course, manufacturing a borderline objectively perfect electric vehicle wasn’t enough, so Musk proceeded to add several SpaceX accomplishments to his résumé. While Musk’s dream of dying on Mars is still in the distant future, it’s his initiative that stands out: his ability to look at a challenge, resolve to conquer it, and then proceed to do so despite circumstances (and realistic expectations) running counter to that goal.
Regardless of how rich, successful, and/or famous you become, initiative of Musk’s caliber is one trait that is impossible to replicate, and there will always be a place for people like him in our world.
It would be naïve not to address Musk’s recent slip into erratic behavior and the countless controversies following him these days. Other sources are more than capable of disseminating and analyzing Musk’s behavior and any resulting issues, so I’ll just say this: societal pressures and the daily weight of one’s responsibilities are enough to eventually crush any entrepreneur. Add to that the high expectations to which Musk holds himself, and his breakdown in progress doesn’t need elaboration.
What it DOES need is an empathic response.
Internet memes aside, Elon Musk is still a human being who is as susceptible to the same pitfalls that accompany success as anyone else. We’ve already lost too many valuable, impactful members of society because no one recognized the warning signs in time; to lose Elon Musk wouldn’t just be to lose one of the most inspired, driven tech visionaries of the last century—it would be a global tragedy.
For our part, we will continue to appreciate, support, and care for Elon Musk — not because he deserves praise, but because he deserves compassion. We encourage you to do the same.
How to keep your diverse team from fleeing to competitors
(EDITORIAL) There’s only one way to make your diverse office an inclusive one, and it doesn’t involve any graphs.
Diversifying your workplace is a necessity both for well-rounded results, improved product feedback, and socially acceptable appearances; unfortunately, too many businesses focus on the latter while completely neglecting the former. There’s only one way to make your diverse office an inclusive one, and it doesn’t involve any graphs.
The bottom line for inclusivity is that you must impart ownership from day one. Having a diverse workplace is useless if you don’t take advantage of the talent you have in order to flesh out and enrich your process, and failing to use your diverse employees’ unique skillsets in practice is a guaranteed way to lose those skillsets to a competitor.
Sadly, fostering a sense of belonging is far easier said than done, and hokey “solutions” like team-building exercises and PowerPoint presentations about inclusion only serve to further the gap between your original team and your diverse team members. Instead of discussing full implementation of your workforce’s talent over coffee, you should just do it.
The easiest way to ensure that your employees all feel included is by giving equal weight to their input. This isn’t to say that your employees need to be patted on the back even when they’re spouting nonsense; it just means that your role should include listening to everyone’s point of view rather than favoring a specific person or group of people — a problem that is all too easy to develop and nearly impossible to see until someone points it out.
Of course, diversification can also refer to accepting ideas which run counter to your own. Nothing will shut down office morale faster than a boss who doesn’t accept multiple channels of consideration.
Remember that your team’s diversity is valuable BECAUSE of its differences in perception, not in spite of them.
Rather than practicing diversity on paper while utilizing the same process, look at your new employees as individual opportunities to branch out.
It’s important to remember that diversity isn’t just about having different genders or races in your office. While you should strive to keep your employees’ cultural backgrounds as widespread as possible, actual diversification results when you’re able to use those employees’ unique abilities and experiences to create a truly multifaceted product.
