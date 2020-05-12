Opinion Editorials
Starting a new remote job? How to impress others and secure your place
(EDITORIAL) New world. New normal. New job? How do you navigate it all? Try these three steps. Others have transitioned before, and so can you.
My past gig selling ergonomic furniture seems so much more meaningful these days. That’s a real aluminum foil lining on a horrible, deadly, terrifying situation, but I’ll take it.
For those of us who can keep up the grind for that daily bread (sourdough apparently) from home, we’re in da house like it’s a late 90s video. Or a much much much lamer early 2000s video aping late 90s videos.
It’s been weird. Intellectually, I know taking breaks to roast Brussels sprouts, hang my delicates, or weep uncontrollably into the living room carpet is NOT what I’m being paid for but…I’m doing it. And I can because I know my coworkers, superiors included, are doing the exact same.
We’ve already built up the kind of rapport that says ‘So long as XYZ gets done, organizing your spice rack between calls is fine, because we are all going NUCKING FUTS, and whatever keeps us from starting fires without driving up company costs is all gravy. Also here’s a picture of my dog’.
BUT, for those of us cranking the money mill in a whole NEW work situation…it’s gonna be…well. Not necessarily like that.
If my first off-color joke to my manager was over G-Chat instead of face to face, I can’t even IMAGINE what horror shows would go through my head if she say…went to go check her mail right as I hit send and just kinda left whatever it was I said about bras hanging there.
So what can you do to improve your new-person status when you can’t meet your team and cozy up face-to-face?
Make introductions
Imagine you’re taking a pre-covid19 bus. Some stranger taps you on the shoulder and says ‘Hey, you wanna approve this invoice right quick?’
Not the worst thing you could hear on public transport by a long shot…but it’s still a little presumptuous, no?
That’s why you need to introduce yourself.
Not just in the general group chats or Zoom meetings. No one’s going to remember those, and there’s a 75% chance you don’t have your video on anyway.
Introduce yourself every time you ask someone new for something. Like this: ‘Hi colleague! I’m April, the new girl in 2nd shift goth ops, how are you! I had a quick question about our joy division, do you have a moment?’
I get that I’m an 87 year old biddy when it comes to matters of courtesy, but when you can’t actually see someone, know someone, offer to grab something from the communal fridge for someone, this stuff goes a LONG way. Bonus, you might get some extra positivity back! And we ALL need that.
Scroll back
Put that mouse wheel in reverse, what we’re gon’ do right here is go back. The cool thing about work chat-ware is that most versions will have a history you can scroll through! Your mission now is to creep through public, multi-person channels and see how your new peeps cheep.
You’ll get a great sense of who’s who, the general vibe, and even see frequent pain points and questions that come up before you have to ask about them (which you WILL).
Is this the kind of workplace where you can leave an ‘It’s Twerkin Tuesday!’ gif, and get a whole bootylicious thread going to lift everyone’s spirits? Or do you work with more of an ‘Here’s an interesting article about twerking for spine health’ kind of crowd?
This is how you find out.
Keep your own records.
Art Markman over at the Harvard Business Review mentioned a super fun and also true fact: “ Your memory for what happens each day is strongest around things that are compatible with your general script about how work is supposed to go. That means that you are least likely to remember the novel aspects of your new workplace” .
Ergo, it makes sense to keep a diary of everything that happens at work so you can get help with what you need most…because those ‘novel aspects’ are EVERYTHING, experience or no.
I personally suck at making my hands write as quickly as I think, so I suggest a diary in the form of Google docs, or even a private Tumblr/Twitter, etc, where you can hashtag what you need to look back at, and search your logs at your leisure later.
Make sense?
It’s not always easy to navigate a new position, even if you’re the naturally charming adaptable type. Adapting to several major things at once is a lot for anyone! But hey, you’re doing the right thing for you reading this as it is. Gold star!
Congrats on the new gig. Keep your head up, or whatever direction medical doctors recommend, you got the job. Now you’ve got this.
Opinion Editorials
Boomer.email is a scary look into all generations mindsets
(EDITORIAL) Boomer.email exposes problematic email chains circulating amongst the Baby Boomers, and subsequently how relentlessly unforgiving Millennials are of them.
Remember email chain letters circa 2002? It was perhaps the predecessor to the meme, where people would receive long emails with jokes, riddles, astrological advice, conspiracy theories, and other Internet-inspired nonsense? Well, they’re back. Or rather, they never left the email ethos for those born roughly 1944 to 1964.
I’m talking about Boomer.email. Boomer.email is the latest provocative content by MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based web-cult of pithy Internet nerds that may or may not classify themselves as a company.
MSCHF creates a new “drop” every two weeks of something completely out-of-pocket and weird, with the aim of producing social commentary prioritized over profit. Their most famous antic was probably the 2019 release of Jesus Shoes – custom Nike Air Max 97s shoes containing holy water from the River Jordan in the soles. The group, which is 90% male and 100% Millennial and Gen Z, produces a “portfolio [which] may amount to a very successful string of viral marketing campaigns, a series of jokes or something like art.”
Boomer.email, according to the website, is “a weekly newsletter where we forward unhinged email chains sourced from thousands of real, anonymous boomers.” The categories are Memes, News, Politics, and NSFW (Not Safe For Work). Email samples include a series of memes with Donald Trump’s face photo-shopped over images of Queen Elizabeth II, a long explanation of the conspiracy theory that China exported the coronavirus as biological warfare, and a supposed telegraph exchange between General MacArthur and President Truman where Truman defines political correctness for the general in order to mask prevent his Japanese racism from reaching the press. The exchange ends with a BUILD A WALL image and the text “Secure The Border” and “Make America Safe Again.”
All published emails are anonymous. Anyone can forward an email to ok@boomer.email.
If the goal at MSCHF (try pronouncing it, and you might get the name of the company, which I at first thought was a clunky acronym) is simply to create social commentary, it’s working. The emails are drawing praise and scorn from every corner of the Internet. Check out the following sound-bytes from articles reviewing the content:
“There is as much hilarity in the Boomer.Email newsletter as there is just pure sadness that a generation that gave us so much in the way of technology, infrastructure and wisdom has relegated itself to no much more than the brunt of jokes based on their ill-informed and quick-react emails.” (Forbes)
“Check out the website to read the first week’s emails in full or sign up to receive further newsletters for more evidence of how [expletive deleted]ed every younger generation will continue to be for at least a few more decades.” (AV Club)
“Unfortunately, many [boomers] don’t think to fact-check their personal emails. And if boomers can’t grasp documented history — which they lived through — with accuracy, it’s easy to understand why MSCHF, along with a majority of their millennial and Gen-Z cohorts, are so anxious about our future.” (New York Post)
And now, my own:
Shaming an entire population of people whose only common trait is their decade of birth is shameful and hypocritical. If Millennials don’t want to be pegged as collectively lazy and entitled, we should not be developing newsletters that paint Boomers as collectively ignorant and politically harmful.
Of course it is important to shine a light on injustice – there is no room to condone content that is downright bigoted (see racist examples above). As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
But when we are done clucking at the Internet-fueled ignorance of anonymous Baby Boomers, we must recall that civic engagement, productive discourse, and voting for our representation are far more effective and necessary tools for change. When we recall that Boomers are our relatives and colleagues — and if you are a Millennial, probably your parents – are Baby Boomers, Boomer Email presents us with an opportunity. It behooves consumers of this content to be critical, and take the opportunity to fact-check and start dialogue, rather than waste time simply mocking generational fodder.
Opinion Editorials
Quarantine may be the opportune time to take stock
(EDITORIAL) COVID-19 quarantine has allowed people the time to look at their possessions and hobbies, and think about how their life is really going.
I have never considered myself a minimalist. The term brings to mind nest-haired hippies who eat the same thing for breakfast every day, own one pair of jeans for all occasions, and shower infrequently to save water.
But I recently moved from Boston to Austin. I had three months to whittle down my possessions into a conceivably affordable amount of junk to ship or drive across the country. Several big ones ($$) and a 17-day road trip later, I arrived in my new home and unpacked. As I did, I found even more things to discard. For the most part, I felt confident in my decisions of which things to keep, delighting in their existence as I tacked my most prized possessions onto my refrigerator: souvenir bottle openers from 19 countries and I don’t know how many states and cities.
Fast forward six months and we are in a pandemic-induced recession. I commute only to my beertending job and back home. My shelf space in my pantry and fridge are becoming increasingly visible as I am avoiding the grocery store as long as possible. The initial panic and pain and fear that my new living situation has introduced has mostly subsided (mostly…sort of). I have accepted the fact that for a while, I will not traveling for any concerts, weddings, family gatherings, baby showers, weekends with my long-distance sweetheart, friend reunions, college reunions, birthdays, or holidays. I will not collect any more bottle openers.
So my focus turns inward. I use my bottle openers to open more bottles of beer drank at home than at the bar. I actually look at the books on my bookshelf, and consider reading them now that I can’t access the library. I rearranged the furniture in my bedroom, which as a result is much more functional and enjoyable to be in.
I have not learned a new language. I have not taken up knitting or sewing masks. I have considered and even discussed, but not yet endeavored to make a sourdough starter.
But I have taken stock. I have continued to find possessions I have no use for, neither for now in this dystopian movie I live in nor for the future prosperity I expect we will return to at some distant point in the future. I have affirmed what were already my priorities were the right ones: having the people I love consistently in my life even if now I cannot see them, and even if I cannot protect them from this virus except by staying put, and enjoying the company of my bottle openers and books.
Opinion Editorials
President’s ‘reopen America’ committee will fail without a well crafted social contract
(EDITORIAL) As Trump sits down with 200 American business titans to kickstart the economy, we implore the task force to craft a social contract we could attempt to adhere to.
President Trump hast met with the “reopen America” committee comprised of over 200 high profile business leaders in America, and while we await results, we are anxious about what we suspect could be missing – a well crafted social contract to guide businesses and consumers to slowly let their guard down.
While they worry about the nuts and bolts of moving forward, our worry remains that the social contract, the unregulated behaviors, the culture of America moving forward could be lost in the fray.
For the committee to be successful, every press conference and every media interview with White House officials must include information on how culturally we move forward. It must include leadership on scripting the social contract for getting back into the world.
And get back into the world we must.
People are anxious, not just because of cabin fever and isolation, but because we’re hearing drips of hopeful information from other nations that are reopening. For example, Hermès in China racked up $2.7 million in sales the first day they reopened. Two. Point. Seven. MILLION. In one day.
We sit at home in America, either desperately trying to run a small business in a dry economy, or worried that our job might get cut before we can get back to our desk. But hearing tidbits like Hermès’ sales fills us with a tiny ounce of hope, a far off ray at the end of a long tunnel we know we must still venture into.
So how do we behave when we can begin free-roaming again? On day one, we’ll want to go eat at a restaurant and leave dishes on the table for once, but what will make us feel comfortable supporting businesses outside of our home again?
There must be a social contract regarding what we all agree is “safe.” Would we feel comfortable if a waitstaff is wearing full personal protective equipment (and would staff be comfortable wearing it at all times)? Does that mean everyone wears face masks and protective goggles at all times? No, that’s not “normal,” and that’s not feasible.
But adhering to the new normal of what proper health standards are may be more feasible. How and when was the last time the building was sterilized professionally? Is that communicated on the front door? Are there signs expressing what has been done inside to keep consumers safe?
Culturally, do we go to a mall and just pass by a store that looks too full, vowing to return later? Do we continue with some social distancing regardless of the location? Do sporting events fill stadiums with spectators wearing masks or bandanas?
How can large employers be more understanding of sick time so less people spread disease because they’re scared of losing their job due to time missed? How can that trickle down to small businesses? We’re not talking about empathy, we’re talking about practicality. It must be addressed in our nation’s next delicate steps.
This social contract must contain cultural rules between consumers and businesses in order to get people in the door to risk their life to buy a taco, shirt, or fancy pen. “Risk their life” sounds dramatic, but that is how most people feel right now by leaving their homes, so not ignoring or minimizing that emotion when the economy gears back up is the only option for the business world.
The President’s task force must address this social contract to inspire people to venture back into the world, otherwise the committee has failed. Crafting a meaningful social contract and promoting this culture without regulating it will remarry consumers to businesses, and it is a core component to kickstarting the economy.
Twitter will give users a warning before a harmful tweet is sent
Lead generation company mass scrapes emails from LinkedIn
Starting a new remote job? How to impress others and secure your place
Microsoft launches free Python coding language courses easy peasy
Google podcasts are finally providing valuable information to podcasters
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
Giant corporations and a gig economy do not mix
PPP: Who’s screwing small businesses most – SBA, politicians, or banks?
Augmented reality start up shifts focus to handle new COVID-19 world
Enterprise was the golden calf, but startups look to SMBs for next boom
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News1 week ago
Amazon VP resigns via spicy letter calling the company chickensh*t
-
Business News2 weeks ago
The Scooter Wars have ended, the victor was COVID-19
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Are brick and mortar purchases dead? Thanks COVID-19
-
Tech News6 days ago
‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ is the latest security risk for iOS devices
-
Business Finance5 days ago
Credit card limits got slashed for millions without them knowing
-
Business News1 week ago
J. Crew has filed for bankruptcy, other retailers are next
-
Business Finance6 days ago
Challenges facing receiving the PPP loan
-
Business News1 week ago
Employers, follow Kroger’s example of paying for COVID-19 testing