5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
(ENTREPRENEUR) While there is great freedom in becoming a freelancer, you also take on a great deal of responsibility and risk.
You already know the signs of when it’s time to quit your job and become an entrepreneur. But before you start your own freelance business, you should be aware of the pros and cons for your decision. After all, this type of decision has the potential to be life-changing, in either a positive or negative way. But we’ve done the work for you. Here are the top five positives and the top five negatives of becoming a freelancer in lieu of a full-time, 9-to-5 employee.
5 advantages of being a freelancer
1. Flexible Hours – The first advantage of becoming a freelancer is that you can work whenever you want. You get to choose your own hours. If you want to sleep in until noon, you can do that. If you want to take the weekend off so you can explore the city, by all means, go for it. As a freelancer, you can actually work during your most productive hours, and those hours don’t have to fall in during regular business hours.
2. Control over Jobs and Clients – When you work for someone else, you don’t get a choice of who you work with. You can become stuck with unprofessional or rude clients. But, when you’re a freelancer, you can choose with whom you work. If you don’t mesh well with a client’s personality or business or payment philosophies, you can pass on the opportunity and wish them the best. It’s as easy as that.
3. Work Wherever You Want – Whether you prefer consistency or shaking things up when it comes to your work environment, you can choose to work wherever you want, whether you choose to work in a local coffee shop or while you’re on vacation in Europe. You are no longer stuck in an office or even in your home. Find a place in which you work best. You could work in a park, at the library, or in your living room while you’re wearing your pajamas.
4. You’re the Boss – You no longer have to answer to anyone but your clients and yourself. No one is hanging over you or micromanaging you. You are free to do as you please, when you please. Making all the tough decisions just became your responsibility; you have all the control.
5. You Keep All the Profits – No longer do you have to work for a flat rate, no matter how large the projects are that you complete. Now, you get to allocate or keep all the profits from your large and small projects and clients. This gives you the freedom to then use that money to improve yourself and expand your business.
5 disadvantages of freelancing
1. Not Steady or Reliable Workloads – Unfortunately, being a freelancer means that your income and your workload are unstable and inconsistent. For the most part, you won’t be able to depend on any regular project, client, or profit, whereas you would know the exact pay you’ll receive at a traditional job.
2. Distinguishing Between Work and Personal Time – Being your own boss and working from your home also means that it can be difficult to distinguish between your work time and your personal life. This means that you can work long hours and never make time for your personal interests.
3. A lot of Legwork – You are now in charge of finding all your own clients and projects. When you worked a traditional job, your projects were probably handed to you. But now, you’re the sole person responsible, so that means a lot of legwork on your part. And that means you have to wear many hats, including marketing, advertising, and sales.
4. Not Getting Paid – Being a freelancer also means that you run the risk of not getting paid. This is fairly common in the freelance world, and one more hat you’ll have to wear is that of a debt collector. There are ways to protect yourself from non-paying clients, but sometimes you won’t realize you’re at risk until it’s too late.
5. No Employer Benefits – Health benefits are expensive. Depending on your current health, switching to a freelance lifestyle might not be in your best interest. Also, starting your own freelance business means you no longer have paid sick days or vacation time to use. Every day you don’t work is a day you won’t get paid.
The takeaway
Freelancing is equal parts positive and negative. You just have to decide if you’re willing to take the risk that almost always accompanies it. Freelancing means professional freedom, but it also means instability and the risk of failure. And that may not be what you need in your professional life. But if you risk your stability for something more in tune with your professional goals than a traditional job, you have the opportunity to build your name and reputation and reach your professional goals.
Meditation isn’t just hippie BS, it trains your brain to be more productive
(ENTREPRENEUR) Entrepreneurs endlessly seek ways to improve productivity, but sometimes the answer to speeding up is slowing down with meditation.
Entrepreneurs endlessly seek ways to improve productivity, but sometimes the answer to speeding up is slowing down with meditation.
Meditation often gets a bad rap. It’s often associated with Eastern spiritual practices and New Age traditions that gained momentum during the 1960s and 1970s when hippies rebelled against traditional religion. Although meditation has many different meanings, Merriam-Webster defines it as,
“to engage in mental exercise… for the purpose of reaching a heightened level of spiritual awareness.”
It isn’t just for free spirits and religious zealots. Research shows that it can make you more productive and creative.
It strengthens your prefrontal cortex
The prefrontal cortex is vital to cognitive functions, such as focus, self-discipline, and judgement. Research shows that the prefrontal cortex of meditators is larger than those who don’t meditate. Meditation helps you stay focused longer, which helps increase productivity.
It reduces stress
The Mayo Clinic suggests that meditation can restore peace and reduce stress. A session itself can help you find inner peace while you’re practicing. The benefits carry on longer than your session. Daily meditation helps throughout the day by helping you stay in the moment and becoming more self-aware. This can also increase your productivity.
It changes age-related brain atrophy
One study suggests that meditation can reduce brain deterioration that occurs as we age. Your brain starts to deteriorate in your 20s, but the real effects of that atrophy may not be fully noticed until you’re much older. Long-term practitioners may experience less brain decay, making you sharper as you age.
Practice it for secular benefits
Meditation is often associated with religion, but it does have benefits outside of the spiritual. If you need help getting started, Headspace and Calm are two of many apps that can help you tap into meditation, no matter how you practice it. It’s time to find your peace and be more aware of yourself.
What’s the difference between good UX and good UI?
(ENTREPRENEUR) The field of user experience (UX) has taken the tech world by storm in recent years. How can it be implemented for your small business?
For entrepreneurs, new developments can spell either hope or disaster – it seems daunting to keep up, but also a chance to grow beyond current limitations.
Though the user experience (UX) industry may seem outlandish, we can be thankful that the big wigs have poured their investments in this space. With years of research and development under way, small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs can benefit from their findings in order to improve their own (a win win!)
First off, if user experience is brand-spankin’ new to you, we have a basics-focused, handy-dandy, easy-peasy visual reference guide for the differences between UX and UI. It also defines the difference between the two, but if restating in layman’s terms, UX is the way users feel about the product, including their perceptions of its ease-of-use or experience, whereas UI is how the users interact and manipulate the design of the product to get to their end goal.
Just as with any other field or industry, it continues to develop over time and follow trending patterns that work for both companies and users simultaneously. Here is the top 16 UX and UI trends that you can implement for this year and beyond.
“Design in the coming year is about taking care of users, their uniqueness, and avoiding the ‘perfect picture.’ Therefore, real-life photos, live artistic illustrations, and asymmetry are gaining more popularity.”
UI Trends
- Vintage, 90s
Vintage and 90s inspiration are not only living on the screen, but it’s also transpiring in many areas right now: print materials, music genres, interior design, and even clothing. This style includes pastels and bright colors, graphic bold elements, and an overall unique and modern approach to web design versus the other trends.
- 3D and 3D Animations
3D is also popular amongst e-commerce, fashion, architecture, business culture, education, and more. 3D modeling and design allows users to see the full scope, such as through a digital model in order to see specific details.
- Artistic Illustrations
In order to ‘hook’ and keep users on the site, designers are making use of less-than-perfect illustrations that mirror more natural images with playful textures, varying lines, and an overall more hand-drawn look. This also includes the inclusivity of varying nationalities with different skin colors and body types, allowing the site to appear more approachable and friendly.
- Brutalism
If you are a fan of architecture, this one should come as no surprise. This web design trend mirrors the famous style of the 1950s which appears raw, challenging, in-your-face, and a rule breaker, though it, in turn, creates a chaotic composition that somehow works wonderfully.
- Asymmetry
An oldie, but a goodie. Symmetry in-and-of-itself has been around in all forms on arts for centuries, but asymmetry pushes the boundaries of standard grids or structures to invite from a scale of barely noticeable to striking differences in layouts that catches the users’ attention.
- Real Photos
Using photography of real people creates an inviting rawness. Stock images can still be used, but better yet, arrange a photoshoot with your team and use the photos on the site so that your users feel more connected with your mission, instead of feelings like outsiders.
- Scrollytelling
Scrolling has become a habit of everyday life, as much as brushing teeth or combing hair, and let’s be honest – some of us don’t do the latter as much as the first. With such an ingrained pattern, it’s no surprise that telling a story by scrolling down the page has become a trend. This is great for step-by-step ideas that need to be explained, but don’t take too long to get to the point!
- Minimalism
Marie Kondo has taken off, and thanks to a society where the younger generations are being pulled toward environment causes, classical elements, thrifting, and tidy spaces, minimalism in UI is going nowhere anytime soon. This style does not have to be plain, black and white, or boring, but instead can become bright and bountiful, with boundaries.
UX Trends
- Inclusiveness
The designer must think of ALL users’ needs. This means the product should be tested by all different types of people. Keep in mind users’ abilities or disabilities, limitations surrounding the product, community/culture background, and providing an equal experience to all. This is most commonly seen through customizable websites that offer plentiful options when it comes to gender or accessibility.
- VR, AR
Virtual and augmented reality are still the craze, but it doesn’t mean to have to wear huge googles to step into the experience. Ikea uses this method to give users’ the opportunity to virtually style their furniture selections. Sephora lets you try different lipstick colors. Warby Parker lets you try glasses and frames on before making an online purchase. Last but not least, Metaverse is planning to bring this 3D experience to everyday life.
- Super App
Super apps are just that – super. They are everything you need in one place. You can order goods with delivery, have messages, create a social network, pay electronically, and more all in one app. These are most popular in Asia with WeChat and AliPay, and their main purpose is to save time and effort by providing clean, convenient UX design.
- Audio Only App
Self-explanatory: audio only apps only feature audio, no other visuals. These are typically used as audio rooms where people can audibly connect, such as Spotify, Telegram, and Clubhouse.
- Design Systems and Libraries
Team members can reference and discuss design components with the team through the design library. Designers working on a joint product can better understand the structure and integrity of the brand, along with the purpose of the site or application.
- Customization
Users are able to customize their own experience, typically through changing the theme or colors, but scale, wallpapers, and languages are also often available. The more personal that a product functions, the better.
- Page Speed Prioritization
In the age of instant gratification, design is not the only need. By prioritizing page speed, one can cut down on load time, bounce rate, cart abandonment, and more. Optimizing pages through text can also be a key to climbing the algorithm ranks. High position = more clicks.
- Mobile-First Design
This type of design keeps a focus on mobile vs. desktop, laptop, or tablet. The underlying principle to keep in mind is that most visitors will be on a phone. By designing for the majority of visitors, one can improve SEO by catering to the consistent traffic. With this design, its best to keep it simple by only including the necessary elements. One can also utilize mobile push notifications and chats bots while ensuring CTAs are clear cut.
“Now you are acquainted with many design trends 2022, but do not forget about the main thing – whoever the design is for, it should be clear and user-friendly.”
Successful startups share their simple, inspiring growth hacks
(ENTREPRENEUR) Growth hacks – they’re not the end all be all of tech startup success, but they’ve certainly give a major boost to those that are thriving.
Growth hacks – they’re not the end all be all of tech startup success, but they’ve certainly helped give a major boost to many companies that are thriving today. If you don’t know, a “growth hack” refers to a strategy used, often by tech startups, to rapidly sell products or memberships, and gain lots of exposure and a big following right off the bat. Growth hacks are usually clever, creative ways to maximize social networks, digital or literal, to gain customers quickly.
Quora recently listed a round-up of the “most ingenious” growth hacks. Let’s review three killer examples of growth hacking success:
Groupon remains one of the most obvious growth hack success stories.
In order to unlock Groupon discounts, you have to share them with your friends to reach a minimum number of people buying in.
Merchants can afford to give massive discounts, even losing profits, in exchange for the huge amount of exposure their brand gets.
Groupon and the brands offering coupons both win.
Airbnb’s business model has a built-in growth hack – literally anyone can list their apartment or house, meaning that the growth of Airbnb’s user base knows no bounds.
What is even more ingenious is that when you list a property on AirBnB, you have the option of also posting it on Craigslist.
You’d think more companies would have tried this hack by now, but apparently it took some pretty crafty coding for AirBnB’s tech geeks to figure out how to piggyback onto Craigslist’s audience.
One fabulous growth hacking idea comes from Dropbox. Refer a friend on Dropbox and get free extra storage space.
The storage space is relatively cheap for Dropbox to provide, but the referral is valuable.
This is exactly how I myself got into Dropbox, and every time I want to share a file with a friend, I recommend that they download Dropbox. As a file sharing platform, it makes sense for me to want the friends I share files with to be using the same platform. This model has worked out so well for Dropbox that other companies are now offerings freebies in exchange for referrals.
Growth hacks won’t save a company without a solid business plan and sound investments behind it – but they can be a great way to utilize social networks to boost growth and establish a broad audience right from the start.
Sabrina
August 29, 2015 at 5:26 pm
I started freelancing in June after graduating from college. Prior to that I was unemployed for 2.5yrs. Honestly, freelancing was the best decision I ever made. Sure, I ran into problems with non paying clients but perseverance paid off and I’ve not looked back.
Christopher
December 30, 2015 at 2:25 pm
I was a hotel general manager for sixteen years. In 2008 I was laid off due to the financial crisis with nothing more
than a severance package which was laughable. Since then I have been a freelance teacher specializing in Business English. My students are located throughout France, Germany and Japan, I have never felt more happier than at this moment. At the beginning it was difficult understanding what I was teaching, however, after a few months the light came on and things became easier. It has been 7 years since I began freelancing and from my heart, I am truly happy and my experience has been absolutely positive and life changing. It has been a zen like feeling and I have new friends
all over Europe and an education no masters degree can provide. Freelancing has been a life changing experience and I no longer look back to the financial crisis or the past.
Rosie Beckett
June 5, 2018 at 11:23 am
My sister is really good at graphic design and illustration and she is thinking of doing freelance work but doesn’t know much about it, so I am glad that I found this article. It is interesting that you say you can choose the jobs and clients that you want to work with. This will be great for my sister because she can choose to only take jobs that interest her! Also, I think that my sister will enjoy being the boss and having control over all of her projects.
Lani Rosales
June 5, 2018 at 12:12 pm
With great risk comes great reward. Peter Drucker said, “Whenever you see a successful business, someone once made a courageous decision.”
Good luck to your sister!
