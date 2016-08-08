Mom creates fashion exclusively for differently-abled children #innovation

Day in and day out

There are many things in life that we may often take for granted. Especially the things we do in our day-to-day lives that we don’t even think twice about.

One of those seemingly simplistic things is getting dressed in the morning. For most of the population, this is something that is done with ease.

Runway of Dreams

However, for mom of eight year-old Oliver, she noticed her son was struggling with this task. This caused her to inspire change.

Mindy Scheier founded Runway of Dreams, a clothing line created for children that are differently-abled. Due to certain disabilities or special needs, the children that this line was developed for sometimes struggle to button or zipper clothing items.

Research, develop, produce

The line has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in an effort to create fashionable options for everyone. Their vision is to “change the landscape of fashion to be inclusive for all.”

Runway of Dreams is a nonprofit organization that works in three steps to provide clothing options. This is all possible through research, development, and production.

With research, they seek out the voices of the differently-abled community to learn ways of overcoming clothing challenges involving function and fashion. With focus groups and surveys, modifications in mainstream fashion have been made to include wearable technology such as Patented MagnaReady® magnets. Finally, by working with other brands, the company is able to produce clothes for those requiring different options.

Never stop brainstorming

Not only is this a wonderful concept and a great help for children who may struggle to find fashionable pieces that they are comfortable wearing, but it also reminds us of an age-old concept: think outside the box.

The fashion industry is one that has been around forever and is one that will never go anywhere. Because of this, it is important to tap into different aspects of the industry to keep it fresh and changing.

As society evolves and adapts, our industries have to do the same. Mindy Scheier has reminded us that it is important not to rest on our laurels, but to think deeper into how to improve a lasting concept. What’s even better is if it can help people in the process.

