Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Entrepreneur

The history behind the phrase: ‘no one wants to work anymore’

We have all heard the phrase “no one wants to work anymore,” but the fact is: it’s not new, and there is a way to fix it.

Published

People at work on laptops

No one wants to work anymore.

We hear it everywhere. In notes posted to storefronts, in news articles, and even on the lips of people you talk to every day.

Take a minute to examine the past use of this phrase historically and one will notice that it’s attached to something. No one wants to work anymore “unless” XYZ. That “unless” is the key word that often gets overlooked.

Let’s face it. Life, for most people, whether you’re a business owner looking for employees or a person job hunting, is hard right now. Inflation has soared to an all-time high causing the cost of living to jump higher than Bohdan Bondarenko.

The pandemic has changed people’s outlooks and values. No one wants to show up to a job where their health is not of any consequence to others. No one wants to show up to a job where they don’t matter. Read that again.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Instead of finding offense in that last statement, start asking questions. This is marketing 101 – the employee version. When it’s the customer or client that isn’t buying your products or services, what do you do? You start digging.

What are their struggles and pain points? What could my business do better in order to relate to my ideal client? What lights them up? All the questions we ask about our ideal client can be used as stepping stones for your ideal employee.

If a business is large enough to have a marketing department, then use it to generate ideas for retaining employees. If you’re an entrepreneur, you probably don’t have that luxury, but here’s a tip.

An even better idea would be to start asking current and past employees about their experiences. You may not like the responses, but feedback is a part of growth. Separate the person from the business and find out what you can learn. What are their daily experiences that cause problems? How can you help each other?

That does not mean looking for an employee that resembles something closer to a horse with a magic horn. Look for someone that can meet most of the important criteria. And rethink what’s teachable and what’s not.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A growth mindset is a lot harder to teach than a fixed mindset. Challenge yourself to consider an applicant that you might normally dismiss.

The disconnect between employees and employers regarding the current work status highlights the inability to pivot. You don’t have enough employees? What can you do differently? You don’t like your job? What can you do to make it better?

Don’t fall back on the trope that “no one wants to work anymore”, because that’s not true.

It’s easy to blame someone else, but much harder to look in the mirror.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jessica Martin escaped from Texas to Austin to receive her degree in English from the University of Texas. When she isn't writing, you can find her outside playing with her kids, camera in hand.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

MLMs twisting the American Dream with microloans. Image of the American dollar with collage background. MLMs twisting the American Dream with microloans. Image of the American dollar with collage background.

Business Entrepreneur

Twisted American Dream: Study shows microloans aid predatory MLMs

(ENTREPRENEUR) If microloans are being given to start new businesses, let's give to those who are starting their own businesses rather than MLMs.

6 hours ago
Coffee cup with side hustle written on it representing overemployment. Coffee cup with side hustle written on it representing overemployment.

Opinion Editorials

The opportunities and obstacles of overemployment in American culture

(EDITORIAL) Hustle culture is the highlight of the American workplace culture, but there are both pros and cons to overemployment.

May 24, 2022
Employee engagement in meeting with many different people around a meeting table collaborating. Employee engagement in meeting with many different people around a meeting table collaborating.

Opinion Editorials

Want your employees to perform better? Focus on engagement

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) You can't expect blind loyalty from employees. Positive employee engagement is crucial to retain and enhance staff performance.

June 23, 2021
Small business owner drawing calligraphy "Hello!" on brown paper sourced from Paper Source. Small business owner drawing calligraphy "Hello!" on brown paper sourced from Paper Source.

Business Entrepreneur

Paper Source files for bankruptcy, leaving many small craft businesses in a jam

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Paper Source declared bankruptcy in March, affecting much more than their own market with a ripple effect of damages.

March 31, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.