Ashley Okland murder unsolved after two years

Two year anniversary of Ashley Okland’s death

Two years ago today, Ashley Okland, a 27 year old Realtor with Iowa Realty was fatally shot in the chest and head while working at a model townhome by herself in Des Moines. The investigation shook the community and during the early days of the investigation, open houses were cancelled in the event it could be a serial killer, but even today there are no viable suspects.

Over the weeks, months, and now years, the reward for information leading to an arrest has risen from $10,000 to $150,000, and while the case has taken several odd twists and turns from police initially suspecting it could be another Realtor, to the woman who founder her going missing herself before resurfacing.

Lieutenant Jim Barrett tells one Iowa Radio reporter that their team has followd up on 766 leads and interviewed 380 people. “The fact of where it happened and who it happened to makes the case more difficult,” Barrett says. “From all we know, Ashley Okland was just a good person with no enemies so…that made the case unique in itself.”

Ashley Okland case timeline

Two years later and many twists and turns, and the Okland family still has no resolve and the police have no solid leads.

Anyone with information concerning the murder of Okland is asked to call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at polkcountycrimestoppers.org or by texting “PCCS” and a message to CRIMES (274637).