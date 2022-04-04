Social Media
AI profiles are used to drum up sales, push misinformation on LinkedIn
(SOCIAL MEDIA) That mundane looking pitch in your LinkedIn direct messages may be a fake profile looking to sell, thanks to AI.
Most of the time when someone logs on to LinkedIn and sees a message with another generic pitch, they assume it to be harmless and ignore it. However, new research says the person who sent the message may not be real at all and that has raised concern among those who track AI advancements.
As NPR reports, a single message to Renée DiResta, a researcher of Russian disinformation campaigns and anti-vaccine conspiracies, lead to the uncovering of more than 1,000 LinkedIn profiles.
The sender of the message to DiResta appeared to be a real person named Keenan Ramsey. Ramsey’s profile stated she was a growth specialist at RingCentral, a company that provides “cloud-based business communications solutions.”
When DiResta looked further, Ramsey was missing an earring and had hair strands that started and stopped among other things. To take it one step further reporters called RingCentral to verify Ramsey’s employment. The company had no record of her.
For anyone who has spent time online fake profiles are no huge revelation and have been used to spread disinformation, with help from advances in AI. However, the profiles uncovered seem to lack malicious intent.
Their purpose: getting sales.
The fake accounts are used to capture potential customers, those who interact get connected to a real person to try and make a sale.
DiResta told NPR she received two more messages from people at RingCentral as the first messenger. One was fake, the other was real.
To the untrained eye, these profiles appear to be real. NPR reports show much like the account DiResta found they have realistic-looking photos, a list of former employers and educational credentials. Some even claim to have an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, which does not offer bachelor’s degrees.
According to Ramsey’s faux-employer, a vendor they hired to increase lead generation to in-house salespeople created the fake profiles but declined to name the vendor.
Whether RingCentral knew it or not this business of realistic-looking AI-generated profiles has become lucrative. One company DiResta and her research partner uncovered advertises a $1,300 package that comes with two “fully branded avatar profiles” and unlimited messages. Another company sells AI-generated profile pictures for $300 a month.
For the average person, telling real profiles apart from fake ones is not easy. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal, AI-generated faces are indistinguishable from real ones and are generally viewed as more trustworthy.
According to a LinkedIn transparency report, they removed more than 15 million fake accounts in the first six months of 2021. When asked about the fake accounts the researchers uncovered, officials with the social network told NPR they deleted the profiles that violated its policies.
LinkedIn isn’t the only social media platform being used for hiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Social media has evolved from being only community-oriented to career-oriented. See how users are getting jobs by being creative.
Gen Z and Millennials are no doubt the heaviest users of social media, and perhaps the internet in general. But it’s no longer just about catching up with friends and family, posting memes, and hailing yourself as hashtag king – they are using it to get jobs in creative ways.
Kahlil Greene was a student at Yale University hell-bent on educating others about African American social movements and culture. Known as “The Gen Z Historian” on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, he got to posting about the lesser-known facts and stories of history, amounting to 1.3 million views very quickly, catching the attention of employers. Now with over 500,000 followers across all major platforms, Greene is heading to work in consulting focusing on public education.
“I think that’s the thing that people don’t realize that social media is everywhere, and it’s congruent with every lifestyle you want,” says Greene.
Another TikToker, Emily Zugay, has over 2 million followers on the platform from hilariously redesigning brand logos. Her personality of shooting down brand choices with such a dry delivery is sure to make you giggle. She’s appeared on Ellen, and many brands changed their logos to her suggestions, including McDonald’s, the NFL, Tinder, Doritos, and Nascar. Just announced, Panera Bread is realizing limited holiday cups by Emily Zugay, taking a stab at Starbucks who typically creates the mad rush for holiday cups. Though she hasn’t publicly spoken about taking on a new role due to her wacky design endeavors, she has been approached for many partnership collaborations and markets herself as a content creator on the platform in order to rack in the dough.
Having the perfect one-page resume and perhaps, an inkling of personalization in the cover letter (which no one enjoys writing and barely anyone reads), is no longer the secret to landing jobs. 92% of companies use social media to hire.
“Creating a personal brand doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or time-consuming. You just have to be yourself. Consistent posts, a few follows and some direct messaging can go a long way to open doors.”
TikTok launched a pilot program of applying to the short-form video powerhouse by well, making a TikTok on the platform. Within 48 hours, 800 videos were submitted with #TikTokResumes in their captions. Expanding from internal hiring to external hiring, the program allowed job seekers to apply with their videos to Chipotle, Target, Shopify, and more.
Want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start? Unfortunately, the TikTok submissions have now closed, but you can always follow these tips to start getting creative for your next career move: Embrace the tools on the platform, do your research about the company you’re applying to, make connections on the platform and within the company, show off achievements as you would in a typical resume, and be yourself!
For more cool resume ideas, check out this article on the most creative techie resumes.
There’s a new social media app in town with a focus on all things ‘pets’
(SOCIAL MEDIA) We all know that one cat-lady and the friend that carries their dog in a bag. Now there’s a social media site dedicated to all things pets!
It’s no surprise that Americans love their pets. Whether you have a cat, dog, gerbil, or snake, these owners spend money to take care of the pets. Petpedia reports that the US pet industry was $99 billion in 2020. It’s expected to grow by 6% annually over the next few years. With Americans staying home with their pets, about 21% of pet owners are spending more money on their pets than pre-pandemic spending, and business people are taking note.
PetsJoin – social media for pet lovers
PetsJoin is one of the latest apps to focus on all things pets. Billed as a way to “fill your life with some cute and positive energy,” It’s a social network that lets you create posts and connect with other pet owners. Add bios for each of your pets and find followers who want to keep up with your pets. You can message within the app to sell and buy locally. There’s even a section to find local parks and vet clinics.
PetsJoin is available to download in both the App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download. As far as user-friendliness, Petsjoin is simple and easy to use, but it’s going to take more users to make it more viable.
More apps to come
According to Mars Petcare US, 25% of photos posted on social media include a picture of a pet. Pet posts get the most love, sometimes more than people’s personal lives. Petsjoin isn’t the first social media app that brings pet lovers together, it’s just one of the newest. It joins a long list of pet-focused apps, such Chewy, which gives you access to shopping for pets, to Pet Minder, an app where you can manage your pet’s care and routine. Expect to see more pet-focused apps in the future.
Need a new profile pic on Twitter or Reddit? Try out an NFT
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Need a social media update? Hop on the cryptocurrency trend by using an NFT as your profile pic on Twitter or Reddit.
Have you heard of NFT’s? It’s more than an acronym floating at the bottom of your television screen. NFT’s have exploded in the news and it’s easy to be left feeling confused. NFT is short for Non-Fungible Tokens which basically mean rare tokens.
In an article written by The Verge, they succinctly explained how NFT’s work by stating,
“At a very high level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information that makes them work differently from, say, an ETH coin. It is worth noting that other blockchains can implement their own versions of NFTs.”
On the internet where everything can be saved or screenshot, NFT’s offer a way to claim ownership of digital media and art. To put it into perspective, anyone can buy a print of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, but there’s only one original. Not that the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT’s compare to works of art created by Van Gogh, but you get the idea.
Twitter is hopping on the bandwagon and offering a way for users to authenticate non-fungible tokens. If you have an iOS device and pay the $2.99 subscription fee for Twitter Blue, you can have an NFT profile picture on Twitter.
According to The Verge,
“Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are of the non-fungible variety.”
Unfortunately, there are still several issues around the security and verification of NFT’s that haven’t been resolved. The ability to right-click and mint the NFT as your own would make your soft hexagonal profile image the same as anyone else’s. If the NFT could also be verified as being from that particular artist or in a specific collection that would go further to substantiate ownership.
Notifications are also showing up on Reddit, demonstrating they aren’t the only platform testing connected NFT profile images.
While I support the ability to compensate digital artists by purchasing non-fungible tokens, the ability to prove ownership of NFT’s through connected profile images online is lacking and is inherently flawed in nature.
But the real draw is the flex of ownership. Proving you own digital art and getting that special profile photo signals what exactly? Money? Status? While companies like Twitter are racing to accommodate those that want to show ownership don’t overlook the inevitable stain that popularizing NFT’s causes in the long term.
