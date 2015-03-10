Crowdfire app aims to grow your Twitter and Instagram accounts

Give your social media efforts a shot of steroids

Social media marketing is becoming increasingly important. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram can all help establish your brand.

It is not just the number of followers you have, but the level of engagement that truly matters. Apps that can help you stay on top of your followers: when they unfollow, stop interacting, or are otherwise becomes uninterested in your social media efforts, can help you out tremendously.

One of the more popular apps that assist in this is Crowdfire. Crowdfire, formerly known as JustUnfollow, offers deeper insights into your followers. For example, on Twitter, you can view recent followers, unfollowers, inactive followers, people you follow who don’t follow you back, and people you aren’t following but who are following you.

These insights can be used to gain a better understanding of who you should be connecting with, as well as, suggesting new people you might have a hard time finding on your own. While Twitter does suggest accounts you may want to follow, Crowdfire does this on a much larger basis, helping you expand your reach.

Like IFTTT but with more oomph

Crowdfire also offer tools to automate your Twitter activity, much like IFTTT does. Crowdfire goes a bit beyond IFTTT however, by allowing you to blacklist people you never want to follow, whitelist people you don’t want to unfollow, and automatically send new followers a direct message to thank them or welcome them to your page.

Crowdfire recently launched an app for iPhone that allows you to access all of their features, on-the-go. While the app is useful, especially if you are a heavy mobile-user, it does seem a bit redundant in some aspects: for example, you can follow or unfollow someone from the Crowdfire app, but you can just as easily do this from Twitter. The reason I find this to be redundant is, when someone new follows me, I almost always cruise by their page to see what it looks like and what their last few tweets were all about.

Perhaps not everyone is this curious, but if I’m already on Twitter, I’m not going to launch the Crowdfire app as well. I’m more likely to use the desktop version of Crowdfire and the Twitter app. This may just be personal preference. I can see instances where the app version of Crowdfire could be useful, particularly for larger businesses; smaller businesses may not use it as much.

And of course, Crowdfire tackles Instagram

Crowdfire also tackles Instagram. Much of the data is similar in nature, but of course geared for Instagram. You can view fans, admirers, non-followers, etc. Also, the same white and blacklists apply. Perhaps the most useful option is the ability to queue up photos so you can upload them at specific times, or simply remind yourself that they need to be loaded all together. Super useful if you want to set it and forget it.

Crowdfire is one of many social media management tools currently available for Android, iPhone, and web users, but it is worth a look if you haven’t tried a tool similar to this, or just out of sheer curiosity.

